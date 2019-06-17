Biden, Sanders to Beat Trump in 2020 Race: Poll

Alwaght- The US President Donald Trump is trailing five Democratic contenders for the 2020 presidential elections, including former Vice President Joe Biden, by as many as 10 points, a new opinion poll shows.

The poll released by Fox News on Sunday showed Biden ahead of Trump with 49 percent of votes to 39. The survey conducted by Trump's favorite TV network also showed Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) topping the incumbent US president with 49 percent to 40.

The remaining three Democrats who could possibly unseat Trump were Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California, and Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

The survey was carried out from June 9 to June 12 with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

The polling follows a Morning Consult/Politico survey last week that found Biden leading against Trump by 11 points and Sanders leading the president by 10 points.

A poll by Quinnipiac University on Wednesday also showed Biden, the current front-runner in the Democratic primary race, holding a 13 percentage-point lead over Trump, 53-40 percent.

The polls come as support has been rising among US voters and Democratic politicians for Trump’s impeachment by Congress and removing him from office in the wake of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s final statement at the conclusion of the so-called Russia probe.

Mueller has said that his team is not “confident” about Trump’s innocence, noting that not filing federal charges against a sitting president has been the Justice Department’s long standing policy.

In his last statement, the special counsel neither cleared the president nor charged him, throwing the ball into the Congress’ court.

US intelligence agencies and federal prosecutors claim that Russia tried to influence American voters to help Trump emerge as the victor in the 2016 presidential election race, an allegation that both Trump and the Russian government have strongly dismissed.