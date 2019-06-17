Saudi Trouble-Making Mediation in Syria

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 17 June 2019

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

Israeli Regime Possesses about 100 Nuclear Warheads: Report

Israel possesses approximately 100 nuclear warheads which the occupying regime declines to confirm or deny as part of its policy of ambiguity.

12 Syrian Civilians Killed after Mortar Attack Hit Wedding Party in Aleppo Terrorists have launched mortar attacks on suburbs of Syria’s Aleppo, killing at least 12 civilians and injuring more than a dozen.

Yemenis Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Abha Airport Yemeni forces have launched another retaliatory attack on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, as the West-backed regime is continuing bombardment of the innocent people of Yemen.

Biden, Sanders to Beat Trump in 2020 Race: Poll The US President Donald Trump is trailing five Democratic contenders for the 2020 presidential elections, including former Vice President Joe Biden, by as many as 10 points, a new opinion poll shows.

Turkish President Expects Russian S-400 to Start Arriving in July Turkish president said on Sunday he expected advanced Russian S-400 missile defense systems to start arriving in the country in July, ignoring threats by the US.

India Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods amid Trade War India, in a retaliatory measure, has imposed higher tariffs on American goods to the Asian country after Trump’s administration move to strip New Delhi of preferential access to the US market.

Trump Accuses Iran for Tanker Attacks as Pretext for War: Sanders Bernie Sanders, US presidential hopeful, has criticized Trump administration’s psychological operation to pin oil tanker explosions in the Sea of Oman on Iran, warning that the move is aimed at generating a "pretext for war".

Yemeni Forces Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Saudi Airports Yemeni forces has launched new retaliatory drone attacks on airport installations in south of Saudi Arabia as the west-backed kingdom is waging a devastating aggression on the impoverished Yemeni nation.

Iran Summons UK Envoy over Tanker Attacks’ Position Iran has summoned the UK’s ambassador to Tehran to express its protest to London’s position on recent attacks on two tankers near the Persian Gulf waters.

Iran Renews Ultimatum on Scaling down Nuclear Deal’s Commitments Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has renewed ultimatum on Saturday to scale back Islamic Republic’s commitments to the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal unless other signatories to the agreement show "a proper response".

Over 60 Percent of People in S Sudan Face Sever Hunger Majority of people in South Sudan are facing severe hunger, despite a peace agreement, which has largely stopped, fighting after more than five years of war.

US Warns Israeli Regime against Chinese Investment The US has expressed concerned about Chinese deepening investment in Israeli regime, and its latest military budget bill explicitly warns Tel Aviv against doing business with Beijing.

US Congress To Block Trump’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: Speaker Speaker of the US House of Representatives US Nancy Pelosi has said that Congress will block President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia, as the regime is leading a four-year aggression on the impoverished people of Yemen.

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks The US’s allies and Western analysts cast doubt on a Video footage released by the US military to blame Iran for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman.

Turkey To Reciprocate Possible US Sanctions over S-400: FM Turkey threatened the US with “reciprocal steps” if Washington imposes sanctions on Ankara over its procure of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

SCO Leaders Oppose Interference on Pretext of Fighting Terrorism The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have signed a joint declaration at their summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Russia Voices Concern Over US Military Buildup in Poland Russia has voiced concern over United States plans to deploy a drone squadron to Poland under false excuses.

Yemen Drones Bomb Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s armed forces have carried out retaliatory drone attacks on an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia for the second time in a week.

Iran Rejects US Claims on Tanker Attacks Iran has rejected US claims that it is responsible for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, warning of "another Iranophobic campaign"

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Saudi Trouble-Making Mediation in Syria

Alwaght- Saudi Arabian broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported on Saturday that Thamer al-Sabhan the Saudi minister of state for Persian Gulf affairs, visited the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zur and met with the US envoy to the Western military coalition in Syria William Robak, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Levant Affairs and Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn, and a number of tribal leaders in the region. The key theme of the meeting, the news channel claimed, was offering support to the regions liberated from ISIS, making sure that the terrorist group will not return there, backing militias in northern and eastern Syria, and supporting the local economy by helping education and health sectors to recover.

This is just the face of the Saudi policy. The main drive for Riyadh to broaden its role in Syria’s north is an aim to enter a massive competition with Turkey and deal a blow to Ankara’s vital interests in association with the Americans who are ubiquitously present in the north.

Deir ez-Zor discontent  

The division has been widening between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a militant force allied to the US, and the Arab tribes in the Syrian province after the US later last year announced that it intended to withdraw its troops from Syria. On December 20, the heads of 150 tribes in the SDF-controlled areas of the north gathered to decide a roadmap for post-US withdrawal period. They blasted the Kurdish behavior, particularly killing civilians, indiscriminate arrests, and marginalizing the tribes’ role in the administration of the north, and called for an end to the Kurdish domination. They dubbed the People’s Protection Units (YPG), which constitute a large part of the SDF, “occupying forces.” They also formed a council comprised of the Arabs, Turkmens, and anti-YPG/PKK Kurds, announcing that its mission will be negotiating with the Free Syrian Army (FSA) to open the door for cooperation with Turkey.

Omar Dadah, the deputy to the council, earlier said that the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the parent party of the PYD, adopted policies that resulted in the forced migration of thousands of Arabs and Turkmens from their places in the north.

“We will fight for territories the YPG seized from us”, he was quoted as saying.

The cleavages between the Arab tribes and YPG in Deir ez-Zor, Hasakah, and Raqqa provinces have played into the hands of Turkey in the north and the central government in the south to take advantage to draw the Arabs into alliances with Damascus and Ankara.

The Kurdish-controlled regions, captured from ISIS over time with help provided by the US, are home to the largest number of oilfields and dams, making them Syria’s lifeline. Also, main trade routes, including the ancient Silk Road, also pass through this areas. This wealth of them motivates Turkey to join its forces with the Arabs to curb the power gain of the Kurds in the northern regions. Ankara leaders, on the one hand, find the oilfields and fertile soil in the northern regions encouraging the Kurds to tighten their grip on the north and fund their secessionist ambitions, augmenting the challenge of clashes with anti-Turkish militant groups like the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group Ankara brands terrorist. On the other hand, Turkey along with its push for the buffer zone on its southern borders with Syria sets its eyes on the Syrian oil which is abundant there.

US- Arab role-playing in Syria a dual-edged sword

The US President Donald Trump reviewed his decision to pull his forces out of Syria following the protests from home senators and regional allies who argued that the exit from the conflict-hit country will clear the Turkish way for threats and attacks on the Syrian Kurds. The US holds interests in alliance with the Kurds. Splitting Syria in favor of the Israeli regime that is keen to see a weakened Syria, continuing Washington’s role and presence in Syria, and also keeping a pressure tool on Turkey are the key American interests the alliance with the Kurds can bring.

By asserting that it will remove its forces from Syria, the White House succeeded in making the Arab allies, who are against the withdrawal, pay for the US troops’ presence in Syria. But Saudi Arabia has a stronger drive to provide support to the Kurds. Riyadh is in competition with Turkey, which supports the Muslim Brotherhood version of Islam which denounces the Saudi policies in the region and extremist version of Islam characterized by Saudi-nurtured Wahhabism. In addition, the Saudis want to retaliate on Ankara for its stingy pursuit of the case of the killing of the prominent Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi who was killed by a hit squad at Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October. Khashoggi was a vocal critic of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his policies in the region.

In fact, the US, using the financial resources of Saudi Arabia and its weight among the Sunni Arabs of Syria, seeks to downscale the tensions among the Kurds and Arabs. Reports emerged a couple of weeks ago that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates provided the PKK with $1 billion. And during his visit, al-Sabhan, according to Al-Akhbar newspaper of Lebanon, has expressed readiness to help the Deir ez-Zor local council in military and services areas. He asked Arabs to enter into dialogue with the Kurds to ditch the strained bilateral ties.

Use of force plays a role here. Rami al-Dous, the chief of the local council, has said that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have initiated what they call “counter-crisis center” to help the YPG. He added that Saudi and Emirati intelligence agents use threats against the tribal leaders to force them into cooperation with the YPG. He also said YPG has created a “tribal workgroup” in association with Washington, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi to build pressure on the Arab tribes.

These developments herald initiation of a rivalry between Turkey and Washington’s regional allies, laying the foundation for further Washington-Ankara tensions.   

 

Tags :

