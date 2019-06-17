Attacking Oil Tankers to Fuel Anti-Iranian Agenda?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

The US President Donald Trump is trailing five Democratic contenders for the 2020 presidential elections, including former Vice President Joe Biden, by as many as 10 points, a new opinion poll shows.

Turkish President Expects Russian S-400 to Start Arriving in July Turkish president said on Sunday he expected advanced Russian S-400 missile defense systems to start arriving in the country in July, ignoring threats by the US.

India Levies Retaliatory Tariffs on US Goods amid Trade War India, in a retaliatory measure, has imposed higher tariffs on American goods to the Asian country after Trump’s administration move to strip New Delhi of preferential access to the US market.

Trump Accuses Iran for Tanker Attacks as Pretext for War: Sanders Bernie Sanders, US presidential hopeful, has criticized Trump administration’s psychological operation to pin oil tanker explosions in the Sea of Oman on Iran, warning that the move is aimed at generating a "pretext for war".

Yemeni Forces Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Saudi Airports Yemeni forces has launched new retaliatory drone attacks on airport installations in south of Saudi Arabia as the west-backed kingdom is waging a devastating aggression on the impoverished Yemeni nation.

Iran Summons UK Envoy over Tanker Attacks’ Position Iran has summoned the UK’s ambassador to Tehran to express its protest to London’s position on recent attacks on two tankers near the Persian Gulf waters.

Iran Renews Ultimatum on Scaling down Nuclear Deal’s Commitments Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has renewed ultimatum on Saturday to scale back Islamic Republic’s commitments to the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal unless other signatories to the agreement show "a proper response".

Over 60 Percent of People in S Sudan Face Sever Hunger Majority of people in South Sudan are facing severe hunger, despite a peace agreement, which has largely stopped, fighting after more than five years of war.

US Warns Israeli Regime against Chinese Investment The US has expressed concerned about Chinese deepening investment in Israeli regime, and its latest military budget bill explicitly warns Tel Aviv against doing business with Beijing.

US Congress To Block Trump’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: Speaker Speaker of the US House of Representatives US Nancy Pelosi has said that Congress will block President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia, as the regime is leading a four-year aggression on the impoverished people of Yemen.

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks The US’s allies and Western analysts cast doubt on a Video footage released by the US military to blame Iran for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman.

Turkey To Reciprocate Possible US Sanctions over S-400: FM Turkey threatened the US with “reciprocal steps” if Washington imposes sanctions on Ankara over its procure of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

SCO Leaders Oppose Interference on Pretext of Fighting Terrorism The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have signed a joint declaration at their summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Russia Voices Concern Over US Military Buildup in Poland Russia has voiced concern over United States plans to deploy a drone squadron to Poland under false excuses.

Yemen Drones Bomb Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s armed forces have carried out retaliatory drone attacks on an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia for the second time in a week.

Iran Rejects US Claims on Tanker Attacks Iran has rejected US claims that it is responsible for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, warning of "another Iranophobic campaign"

Iran Rescues Crew of Oil Tankers Hit in Sea of Oman Iran has provided emergency assistance to two oil tankers hit by yet unspecified accidents in the Sea of Oman

EU Demands End of Israeli Regime’s Blockade Imposed on Gaza The European Union (EU) has said that the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip must end.

Russia Slams US Unilateral Sanctions on Syria Russia has condemned the United States for continuing to impose unilateral sanctions on Syria

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Attacking Oil Tankers to Fuel Anti-Iranian Agenda?

Monday 17 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Attacking Oil Tankers to Fuel Anti-Iranian Agenda?

Trump Accuses Iran for Tanker Attacks as Pretext for War: Sanders

Iran Summons UK Envoy over Tanker Attacks’ Position

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks

Alwaght- Following the explosions hitting two oil tankers in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hurmuz, as it was largely expected the US officials and their allies immediately pointed the fingers of blame at Iran using their media propaganda in a bid to garner global consensus against Iran and put pressures to send the case to the United Nations Security Council.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talked with the media reporters on the initial Washington assessments. Pompeo did not offer any specific evidence to back up the conclusion and did not take follow-up questions from journalists. But he said that the US believes Iran was behind the attacks based on “intelligence, the weapons used, the level of expertise needed to execute the operation, recent similar Iranian attacks on shipping, and the fact that no proxy group operating in the area has the resources and proficiency to act with such a high degree of sophistication.”

Although Iran has officially rejected the American claims, a look at the Pompeo-presented evidence and reasoning can give a clear picture of the main goals behind the media propaganda and the suspicious attacks.

Baseless claims

The US claims show that Washington has no credible documents for its allegations. First of all, the claims that the US based its evidence on security intelligence without presenting any documents is worthless. Second, in the middle of the world unawareness of the main attack causes, either they are sea mines, drones, or rockets, Mike Pompeo links the used weapons to Iran. The US published a hardly clear black and white footage of a boat without a flag with crew on it. Pompeo claimed the boat was Iranian, saying that the footage shows Iranian crew removing unexploded mines from the tanker’s body in a bid to destroy their involvement evidence in the attack.

The allegations raise a couple of questions: How did the Americans get themselves immediately to the attack site to film the incident if they did not know about the attack? Even if the boat was Iranian, as the Guardian newspaper suggests, this does not prove the American claims because the Iranians were first to arrive for rescuing the tanker's crew who were taken to an Iranian port. Of course, the principles of safety rule that in a rescue operation the rescuers should remove the threatening factors, including mines.

Pompeo, referring to the high level of expertise in the attack, drew a similarity between it and the attack on UAE oil tankers in Fujairah Port a month ago, which he also linked to Iran. The claim that no other party could carry out the attack is invalid because in addition to the US military presence, Washington allies also are present in the region and that Iran is not the only party there. Pompeo repeated his Fujairah Port attack allegations while a meeting of the UNSC failed to hold Iran accountable due to lack of evidence that Tehran was behind the attack despite a heavy anti-Iranian push by Trump administration on the global stage.

Beside the lack of proofs tying Iran to the attack, answering some questions can give a clear picture of who is the real culprit in these scenarios. The first question is that which party benefits from the escalation of tensions while Iran has repeatedly said that it does never seek war. The second question is that how the attack on Japan-bound vessels can be justified while the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was in Tehran talking to the Iranian officials for an exit out of the standoff with the US. Third, why the US instantly asked for a consensus against Iran instead of calling for an unbiased investigation into the attack.

Answering these questions not only clears Iran of the charges but also will once again accentuate Washington, Tel Aviv, and Riyadh’ destabilizing role in the region. It is because of this reason that the US failed to meet what it expected to see of the global consensus. Various countries challenged Pompeo’s anti-Iranian claims. The Russian foreign ministry called the US stance after the tankers incident brazen “Iranophobia.” It further called any conclusion before an impartial and accurate probe “unacceptable.”

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in reaction to the footage said that it was hard to build a conclusion on the footage and called for further evidence.

Also, Mansour al-Utaybi, Kuwait’s permanent envoy to the UN, challenged the US anti-Tehran allegations.

Anti-Iranian nature of the attack

Without any doubt, escalation of tensions is the main drive behind the recent string of events, mainly the attacks on the oil tankers, in the Persian Gulf. Instability provides the US with the best pretext for military presence in the region, as it will open the White House’s hands for putting strains on the European sides which still seek to keep the nuclear deal with Iran alive and oppose Trump and his National Security Advisor John Bolton’s warlike policies. Time magazine has reported that the attacks have motivated the West to set up a patrolling force in the region to protect the oil and commercial vessels sailing from and to the Persian Gulf.

Furthermore, the White House is frustrated as Iran rejects new nuclear negotiations. This rejection is supported by an Iranian home consensus, especially after Abe’s visit to Tehran. Very likely, Washington, and possibly its European allies, arranged the attacks to imply that the shadow of war is still on Iran, a scenario aimed at pressing the Iranian officials to bring them to accepting the negotiations, which Tehran finds fruitless with regard to the American treachery and failure to respect the terms of 2015 nuclear deal that was signed after over five years of talks.

 

