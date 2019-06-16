Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 16 June 2019

Iran's Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won't Negotiate with US

Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump's Politicking: Leader

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic's borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

Turkish President Expects Russian S-400 to Start Arriving in July

Turkish president said on Sunday he expected advanced Russian S-400 missile defense systems to start arriving in the country in July, ignoring threats by the US.

India, in a retaliatory measure, has imposed higher tariffs on American goods to the Asian country after Trump's administration move to strip New Delhi of preferential access to the US market.

Bernie Sanders, US presidential hopeful, has criticized Trump administration's psychological operation to pin oil tanker explosions in the Sea of Oman on Iran, warning that the move is aimed at generating a "pretext for war".

Yemeni forces has launched new retaliatory drone attacks on airport installations in south of Saudi Arabia as the west-backed kingdom is waging a devastating aggression on the impoverished Yemeni nation.

Iran has summoned the UK's ambassador to Tehran to express its protest to London's position on recent attacks on two tankers near the Persian Gulf waters.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has renewed ultimatum on Saturday to scale back Islamic Republic's commitments to the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal unless other signatories to the agreement show "a proper response".

Majority of people in South Sudan are facing severe hunger, despite a peace agreement, which has largely stopped, fighting after more than five years of war.

The US has expressed concerned about Chinese deepening investment in Israeli regime, and its latest military budget bill explicitly warns Tel Aviv against doing business with Beijing.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives US Nancy Pelosi has said that Congress will block President Donald Trump's arms sales to Saudi Arabia, as the regime is leading a four-year aggression on the impoverished people of Yemen.

The US's allies and Western analysts cast doubt on a Video footage released by the US military to blame Iran for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman.

Turkey threatened the US with "reciprocal steps" if Washington imposes sanctions on Ankara over its procure of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have signed a joint declaration at their summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Russia has voiced concern over United States plans to deploy a drone squadron to Poland under false excuses.

Yemen's armed forces have carried out retaliatory drone attacks on an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia for the second time in a week.

Iran has rejected US claims that it is responsible for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, warning of "another Iranophobic campaign"

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran has provided emergency assistance to two oil tankers hit by yet unspecified accidents in the Sea of Oman

The European Union (EU) has said that the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip must end.

Russia has condemned the United States for continuing to impose unilateral sanctions on Syria

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that the deal to buy S-400 missile systems from Russia has been closed.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Sunday 16 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Turkish President Expects Russian S-400 to Start Arriving in July

Turkey To Reciprocate Possible US Sanctions over S-400: FM

Alwaght- Turkish president said on Sunday he expected advanced Russian S-400 missile defense systems to start arriving in the country in July, ignoring threats by the US.

“I think they will start to come in the first half of July,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Turkey’s NTV broadcaster on his way back from a multi-national security summit in Tajikistan. “We discussed the S-400 subject with Russia. Indeed, the S-400 issue is settled.”

Turkey and Russia finalized an agreement on the delivery of the S-400s in December 2017, two years after the US decided to withdraw its Patriot surface-to-air missile system from the Turkish border with Syria.

Ever since, Washington has been warning Ankara against going ahead with the purchase, including by threatening to remove it from a multilateral program aimed at manufacturing the US’s F-35 warplanes.

Several Turkish industrial giants are partaking in the program, and Turkish pilots have trained in the US to fly the aircraft.

Recently, however, the US stopped training the pilots over Ankara’s refusal to halt the purchases.

On Monday, the US House of Representatives passed a non-binding resolution that urges Turkey to reverse its decision to buy the S-400s and that calls for sanctions if Turkish officials continue with the acquisition.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has condemned the measure as “unacceptably threatening.”

Washington and some other NATO members allege that the Russian systems are “incompatible” with the rest of the equipment used by the members of the alliance, including Turkey. Ankara says they are not.

 

