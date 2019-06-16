Tehran-Erbil Relations Under Nechirvan Barzani’s Presidency

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 16 June 2019

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

Yemeni Forces Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Saudi Airports

Yemeni Forces Launch Fresh Drone Attack on Saudi Airports

Yemeni forces has launched new retaliatory drone attacks on airport installations in south of Saudi Arabia as the west-backed kingdom is waging a devastating aggression on the impoverished Yemeni nation.

Iran Summons UK Envoy over Tanker Attacks’ Position Iran has summoned the UK’s ambassador to Tehran to express its protest to London’s position on recent attacks on two tankers near the Persian Gulf waters.

Iran Renews Ultimatum on Scaling down Nuclear Deal’s Commitments Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has renewed ultimatum on Saturday to scale back Islamic Republic’s commitments to the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal unless other signatories to the agreement show "a proper response".

Over 60 Percent of People in S Sudan Face Sever Hunger Majority of people in South Sudan are facing severe hunger, despite a peace agreement, which has largely stopped, fighting after more than five years of war.

US Warns Israeli Regime against Chinese Investment The US has expressed concerned about Chinese deepening investment in Israeli regime, and its latest military budget bill explicitly warns Tel Aviv against doing business with Beijing.

US Congress To Block Trump’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: Speaker Speaker of the US House of Representatives US Nancy Pelosi has said that Congress will block President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia, as the regime is leading a four-year aggression on the impoverished people of Yemen.

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks The US’s allies and Western analysts cast doubt on a Video footage released by the US military to blame Iran for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman.

Turkey To Reciprocate Possible US Sanctions over S-400: FM Turkey threatened the US with “reciprocal steps” if Washington imposes sanctions on Ankara over its procure of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

SCO Leaders Oppose Interference on Pretext of Fighting Terrorism The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have signed a joint declaration at their summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Russia Voices Concern Over US Military Buildup in Poland Russia has voiced concern over United States plans to deploy a drone squadron to Poland under false excuses.

Yemen Drones Bomb Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s armed forces have carried out retaliatory drone attacks on an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia for the second time in a week.

Iran Rejects US Claims on Tanker Attacks Iran has rejected US claims that it is responsible for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, warning of "another Iranophobic campaign"

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Rescues Crew of Oil Tankers Hit in Sea of Oman Iran has provided emergency assistance to two oil tankers hit by yet unspecified accidents in the Sea of Oman

EU Demands End of Israeli Regime’s Blockade Imposed on Gaza The European Union (EU) has said that the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip must end.

Russia Slams US Unilateral Sanctions on Syria Russia has condemned the United States for continuing to impose unilateral sanctions on Syria

Turkey’s President Reiterates Purchase of Russia’s S-400 Systems Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that the deal to buy S-400 missile systems from Russia has been closed.

Japan Seeks Peace in West Asia Region: PM Shinzo Abe Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country aims to play a role in easing tensions surrounding Iran, as he highlights peace and tranquility in the West Asia region

Boris Johnson Let UK’s Arms Sales to Saudis Ignoring Yemen War Former British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson suggested in August 2016 selling arms to Saudi Arabia despite expectations that they would be deployed in Yemen where only days before an airstrike by Saudi-led coalition on a potato factory had killed 14 people, The Guardian reported.

Yemeni Forces Fire Cruise Missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, have fired a cruise missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport cruise missile, Almasirah TV reported early on Wednesday.

Analysis

Tehran-Erbil Relations Under Nechirvan Barzani’s Presidency

Sunday 16 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Tehran-Erbil Relations Under Nechirvan Barzani’s Presidency
Alwaght- After months of debate among the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s political parties, Nechirvan Barzani, the former prime minister, was elected as the president of the semi-autonomous region. The election of Barzani came without agreement between the two leading parties, Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), first since the Kurdish region became autonomous in 1991. At the May 28 meeting, the regional parliament picked Barzani as the president despite objection from the PUK and absence of other political parties’ representatives. Barzani secured 68 yes votes out of a total 81 votes. He was sworn in on June 10.

Barzani’s presidency over Kurdistan comes while since the region was established in 1991, Iran and the Kurds engaged in deep ties. Now picking Nechirvan gives rise to a question: Where will the bilateral ties go under Nechirvan?

The 2017 independence referendum of Kurdistan, arranged by Masoud Barzani the uncle of Nechirvan and the former president of Kurdistan, sent Tehran-Erbil relations frayed. However, very fast they normalized their ties. But in the new conditions, in which Masoud has no official duty in the government, Iranian-Kurdish relations come under a special focus. There are some areas of cooperation, while some issues may challenge such a cooperation.

Common borders security

Certainly, the most important issue in the Iranian ties with the Kurdish region is the security of the shared borders. Under the presidency of Nechirvan this matter can be followed at even deeper levels. The heavy presence of the separatist groups, Israeli intelligence influence, and the American military presence on the Kurdistan borders with Iran are the key security obsessions of Tehran on its western and northwestern borders. Nechirvan will have the heavy duty of making sure that Iran’s borders with Kurdistan will remain secure. When he was prime minister, Nechirvan several times blasted the terrorist activities on the shared borders with Iran. He called any threat against the neighbors from the region’s borders unacceptable. So, it seems that in the new situation, Nechirvan will take even more serious and practical steps to meet the security concerns of the Islamic Republic.

Anti-Iranian sanctions provide opportunity for stronger relationship

While the US is pressing with the new wave of economic sanctions on Iran, the circumvention of the ban rises to become a key priority of the Islamic Republic’s foreign policy. Iran, engaged in partnership with Iraq and services to the Iraqi people including the fight against the ISIS terrorism and reconstruction of the country, eyes expansion of economic cooperation with its old friends and neighbors. Tehran mainly expects Nechirvan to make it clear that he will not side with the American embargo and other anti-Iranian policies. Promoting the trade with Iraq and Kurdistan region to $20 billion per year is not practical with only the Iranian push. Rather, it needs a strong will of the Iraqi decision makers. The Iranian officials expect the business ties to boost considerably under the new president, who is himself a businessman.

De-escalation of Erbil-Baghdad tensions

Another issue that is expected to set itself as a priority under Nechirvan presidency is the de-escalation of tensions between Iraqi central government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Over the past two decades, Tehran played an unavoidably mediatory role between Erbil and Baghdad as it seeks a united and strong Iraq. In the new situation, as much as Nechirvan shows willingness to bolster ties with the central government, Iran will help bring the two under umbrella of unity.

Challenges and obstacles ahead

Although Nechirvan can be named the architect of the damaged relationship between Erbil and Baghdad and also the KRG’s ties with the neighbors, he faces indispensable challenges in his road.

First challenge will be Barzani family’s inner power struggle. Masrour Barzani, Masoud’s son, was chosen for the post of prime minister, which has broader administrative power compared to the post of president. The two are at odds over a string of matters in their view of the regional issues. That is expected to impact the president’s plans implementation. We should know that though Masoud has fully moved out of the political scene, he remains the top power holder and policy maker behind the scenes. This will cause friction with Nechirvan over time as the political differences between the two, including the ties with Tehran, are unavoidable.

Add to this case the unresolved issues between the Baghdad and Erbil, like the differences over control of oil-rich Kirkuk and the KRG’s share from the Iraqi annual budget. KRG has managed to strike a deal with Baghdad over its share from the national Iraqi budget in 2018 but other issues, including the disputed regions, will remain sticking points in Baghdad-Erbil relationships and carry the potentials to trigger tensions between the two sides.

 

