  Saturday 15 June 2019

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US

Iran's Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won't Negotiate with US

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

Iran Renews Ultimatum on Scaling down Nuclear Deal's Commitments

Iran Renews Ultimatum on Scaling down Nuclear Deal's Commitments

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has renewed ultimatum on Saturday to scale back Islamic Republic’s commitments to the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal unless other signatories to the agreement show "a proper response".

Over 60 Percent of People in S Sudan Face Sever Hunger Majority of people in South Sudan are facing severe hunger, despite a peace agreement, which has largely stopped, fighting after more than five years of war.

US Warns Israeli Regime against Chinese Investment The US has expressed concerned about Chinese deepening investment in Israeli regime, and its latest military budget bill explicitly warns Tel Aviv against doing business with Beijing.

US Congress To Block Trump’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: Speaker Speaker of the US House of Representatives US Nancy Pelosi has said that Congress will block President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia, as the regime is leading a four-year aggression on the impoverished people of Yemen.

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks The US’s allies and Western analysts cast doubt on a Video footage released by the US military to blame Iran for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman.

Turkey To Reciprocate Possible US Sanctions over S-400: FM Turkey threatened the US with “reciprocal steps” if Washington imposes sanctions on Ankara over its procure of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

SCO Leaders Oppose Interference on Pretext of Fighting Terrorism The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have signed a joint declaration at their summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Russia Voices Concern Over US Military Buildup in Poland Russia has voiced concern over United States plans to deploy a drone squadron to Poland under false excuses.

Yemen Drones Bomb Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s armed forces have carried out retaliatory drone attacks on an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia for the second time in a week.

Iran Rejects US Claims on Tanker Attacks Iran has rejected US claims that it is responsible for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, warning of "another Iranophobic campaign"

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Rescues Crew of Oil Tankers Hit in Sea of Oman Iran has provided emergency assistance to two oil tankers hit by yet unspecified accidents in the Sea of Oman

EU Demands End of Israeli Regime’s Blockade Imposed on Gaza The European Union (EU) has said that the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip must end.

Russia Slams US Unilateral Sanctions on Syria Russia has condemned the United States for continuing to impose unilateral sanctions on Syria

Turkey’s President Reiterates Purchase of Russia’s S-400 Systems Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that the deal to buy S-400 missile systems from Russia has been closed.

Japan Seeks Peace in West Asia Region: PM Shinzo Abe Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country aims to play a role in easing tensions surrounding Iran, as he highlights peace and tranquility in the West Asia region

Boris Johnson Let UK’s Arms Sales to Saudis Ignoring Yemen War Former British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson suggested in August 2016 selling arms to Saudi Arabia despite expectations that they would be deployed in Yemen where only days before an airstrike by Saudi-led coalition on a potato factory had killed 14 people, The Guardian reported.

Yemeni Forces Fire Cruise Missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, have fired a cruise missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport cruise missile, Almasirah TV reported early on Wednesday.

Syria Thwarts Israeli Missile Strike: Report Syrian Air defense systems have repelled Israeli regime’s missile attack around Tel al-Harah in southern Syria, state news agency SANA said early on Wednesday.

UAE Tries to Become Second Israel in Region: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister rebuked the United Arab Emirates’ policy of spending billions of dollars on importing weapons, saying to the UAE is trying to "turn into another Israel".

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Iran Renews Ultimatum on Scaling down Nuclear Deal's Commitments

Saturday 15 June 2019

Saturday 15 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Renews Ultimatum on Scaling down Nuclear Deal’s Commitments

EU Must Resist US Economic Terrorism against Iran: President

Alwaght- Iran's President Hassan Rouhani has renewed ultimatum on Saturday to scale back Islamic Republic's commitments to the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal unless other signatories to the agreement show "a proper response".

President Rouhani said Iran's compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has repeatedly been verified by the UN nuclear agency. 

He touched on the US pullout from the JCPOA and its reimposition of illegal sanctions on Tehran, saying Iran still believes that the remaining sides could play an important role in increasing regional global and stability if they honored their obligations. 

"Obviously, Iran cannot unilaterally remain the sole party committed to the JCPOA," Rouhani told the 5th Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe. 

"Other countries also need to pay their share to save this important agreement," he added. 

Rouhani touched on Iran's decision last month to walk away from some of the restrictions of the nuclear deal in response to the other parties' failure to uphold their side of the bargain. 

"Now that our utmost goodwill and strategic patience in one hand and the US violation of law on the other hand have been proven to everyone, the Islamic Republic of Iran has decided to reduce its commitments based on Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA to restore balance to the agreement while being ready for any interaction," Rouhani said.

"If we don't receive a proper response, we will inevitably take further measures," he added.

The JCPOA was signed between Iran and six world states — namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China. Washington, however, left the accord last May, leaving the future of the historic deal in limbo.

Critical of Washington’s move, the European parties to the JCPOA vowed efforts to keep the deal in place by protecting Tehran against the US sanctions, but did little in practice.

Last month, Iran suspended some of its commitments under Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, giving the other signatories 60 days to put their verbal support for the accord into concrete action.

EU official in Tehran

On Saturday, Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Schmid held talks with Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi in Tehran.

Before arriving in Tehran, Schmid visited the UAE, Oman and Qatar. She was expected to discuss a non-dollar direct payment channel, called the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchange (INSTEX), with Iranian officials. 

'Iran a powerful barrier against terror'

In his address, the Iranian president also said the Islamic Republic has acted as "a powerful block" against the Takfiri terrorism in both Syria and Iraq, and prevented the spread of the scourge to other parts of the world.

Rouhani hailed Iran's "meritorious" role in providing peace and stability in the region and the world.

He further blasted some foreign powers for turning the Middle East into one of the most unstable regions through their interference in domestic affairs of the countries and their support for terrorism as well as their blatant violation of international accords. 

 

 

Iran Nuclear Deal Rouhani

