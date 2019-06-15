Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 15 June 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

News

US Congress To Block Trump’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: Speaker

US Congress To Block Trump’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: Speaker

Speaker of the US House of Representatives US Nancy Pelosi has said that Congress will block President Donald Trump’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia, as the regime is leading a four-year aggression on the impoverished people of Yemen.

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks The US’s allies and Western analysts cast doubt on a Video footage released by the US military to blame Iran for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman.

Turkey To Reciprocate Possible US Sanctions over S-400: FM Turkey threatened the US with “reciprocal steps” if Washington imposes sanctions on Ankara over its procure of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

SCO Leaders Oppose Interference on Pretext of Fighting Terrorism The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have signed a joint declaration at their summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Russia Voices Concern Over US Military Buildup in Poland Russia has voiced concern over United States plans to deploy a drone squadron to Poland under false excuses.

Yemen Drones Bomb Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s armed forces have carried out retaliatory drone attacks on an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia for the second time in a week.

Iran Rejects US Claims on Tanker Attacks Iran has rejected US claims that it is responsible for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, warning of "another Iranophobic campaign"

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Rescues Crew of Oil Tankers Hit in Sea of Oman Iran has provided emergency assistance to two oil tankers hit by yet unspecified accidents in the Sea of Oman

EU Demands End of Israeli Regime’s Blockade Imposed on Gaza The European Union (EU) has said that the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip must end.

Russia Slams US Unilateral Sanctions on Syria Russia has condemned the United States for continuing to impose unilateral sanctions on Syria

Turkey’s President Reiterates Purchase of Russia’s S-400 Systems Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that the deal to buy S-400 missile systems from Russia has been closed.

Japan Seeks Peace in West Asia Region: PM Shinzo Abe Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country aims to play a role in easing tensions surrounding Iran, as he highlights peace and tranquility in the West Asia region

Boris Johnson Let UK’s Arms Sales to Saudis Ignoring Yemen War Former British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson suggested in August 2016 selling arms to Saudi Arabia despite expectations that they would be deployed in Yemen where only days before an airstrike by Saudi-led coalition on a potato factory had killed 14 people, The Guardian reported.

Yemeni Forces Fire Cruise Missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, have fired a cruise missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport cruise missile, Almasirah TV reported early on Wednesday.

Syria Thwarts Israeli Missile Strike: Report Syrian Air defense systems have repelled Israeli regime’s missile attack around Tel al-Harah in southern Syria, state news agency SANA said early on Wednesday.

UAE Tries to Become Second Israel in Region: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister rebuked the United Arab Emirates’ policy of spending billions of dollars on importing weapons, saying to the UAE is trying to "turn into another Israel".

Trump Threatens China with More Tariffs If President Xi Declines to Meet Him US President Donald Trump has threatened on Monday to impose tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not meet him at the G20 summit in Japan.

US Seeks to Kill Unborn Iran-EU Trade Vehicle The US is considering imposing sanctions on Iran’s counterpart to the European special-purpose vehicle for humanitarian trade that France, Germany and the UK have sought to create, Bloomberg reported.

EU Must Resist US Economic Terrorism against Iran: President Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged on Monday European countries to resist in the face of the US’s economic terrorism against the Iranian nation and live up to their obligations as per a nuclear deal signed between Tehran and six world powers in 2015.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

SCO Leaders Oppose Interference on Pretext of Fighting Terrorism

US Congress To Block Trump’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: Speaker

Turkey To Reciprocate Possible US Sanctions over S-400: FM

US Congress To Block Trump’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: Speaker

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks

EU Must Resist US Economic Terrorism against Iran: President

Syrian Army Kills over 150 Militants in 72 Hours: Report

Yemeni Forces Fire Cruise Missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport

Iran Rescues Crew of Oil Tankers Hit in Sea of Oman

How NeoCon Billionaire Is Driving the Outsourcing of US Tech Jobs to Israel

Syria Thwarts Israeli Missile Strike: Report

China Warns Tech Giants of ‘Dire Consequences’ If They Follow US Ban

Iranian FM Urges Ditching Dollar to Strip US of Economic Sway

US Seeks to Kill Unborn Iran-EU Trade Vehicle

Brazil’s Lula Convicted in Fabricated Case to Keep Him from 2018 Election: Leaked

Germany to Back Iran Deal, But Pledges No ’Miracles’ on It

Europe’s Empty Promises: Last Efforts to Keep Iran Deal

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport

Turkey ’Neutralized’ 43 Kurdish Militants in Iraq: Defense Ministry

Europeans Must Mediate Iran-US Tensions: German FM

Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump’s UK Visit despite Police

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah

Saudi, UAE Pressing Egypt to Take Hostile Stance on Iran

Google, Intel, Qualcomm Cut Ties with Huawei

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

Sudan’s Future Dim as Foreign Meddling Continues

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine

Boris Johnson Let UK’s Arms Sales to Saudis Ignoring Yemen War

Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Najran Airport in Retaliatory Attack

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks

Saturday 15 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US's allies and Western analysts cast doubt on a Video footage released by the US military to blame Iran for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman.

Less than a day after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) released the video late Thursday purportedly showing "Iranian sailors" removing a mine from the Japanese-owned Kokura Courageous' hull earlier in the day, European governments — except for Britain — have so far refused to accept the US' narrative that Tehran was to blame for the "suspicious" attacks.

They are reluctant to accept the White House’s claims at face value, and do not want to provide Washington with any pretext for war.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday the video is not sufficient to prove the US claim that Iran was behind the attacks.

"The video is not enough. We can understand what is being shown, sure, but to make a final assessment, this is not enough for me," Maas, who was in Iran earlier this week on an official two-day visit, told reporters in Oslo.

Nathalie Tocci, a senior adviser to European foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini also rejected the US allegations, saying, “Before we blame someone, we need credible evidence.”

Iranians are deeply rational actors, she said. And for Iran to have attacked a Japanese ship when the Japanese prime minister was in Tehran “is not an especially rational thing to do.”

In the video released, a small boat is shown coming up to the side of the Japanese-owned tanker. An individual stands up on the bow of the boat and can be seen removing an object from the tanker's hull. The US claims that the object is likely an unexploded mine.

"At 4:10 p.m. local time an IRGC Gashti Class patrol boat approached the M/T Kokuka Courageous and was observed and recorded removing the unexploded limpet mine from the M/T Kokuka Courageous," the CENTCOM said in a statement.

The claim, however, was soon rejected by the Japanese ship's operator, whose president said on Friday its sailors on board the Kokuka Courageous saw "flying objects" just before the attack, suggesting the tanker wasn't damaged by mines.

"The crew told us something came flying at the ship, and they found a hole," President Yutaka Katada of Kokuka Sangyo told a press conference in Tokyo. "Then some crew witnessed the second shot."

The video was also disputed by Western investigative journalists and defense analysts.

Investigative historian and journalist Gareth Porter said he had "written to the CENTCOM media desk to ask why the video the command has released does not show what happened before the moment something is removed from the side of the boat."

I have just written to the CENTCOM media desk to ask why the video the command has released does not show what happened before the moment something is removed from the side of the boat. I urge all journalists covering the incidents to do the same. It's vital for full context.

— Gareth Porter (@GarethPorter) June 14, 2019

The investigative journalism website Bellingcat also wrote that "there's currently no evidence to verify what was removed from the side of the vessel was a mine, and there's no evidence at the moment about who placed it there, so claiming it was a mine placed by the Iranians is pure conjecture at this point in time."

And again, to be clear, there's currently no evidence to verify what was removed from the side of the vessel was a mine, and there's no evidence at the moment about who placed it there, so claiming it was a mine placed by the Iranians is pure conjecture at this point in time.

— Bellingcat (@bellingcat) June 14, 2019

Some analysts and observers even questioned the authenticity of the video, arguing that the US military has edited the video to make it misleading.

I’ve reviewed 100+ hours of BDA and I can tell you this, the Navy edited this video and it’s now misleading.https://t.co/B3nsBB9e0o

Missing: data (skew angle, speed, GEO coordinates, etc), color (converted to black and white), platform, pilot commentary, and it’s too zoomed in

— Operation Wolverines (@OpWolverines) June 14, 2019

 

UN chief urges independent inquiry

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent probe into Thursday’s attacks in the face of US efforts to frame Iran. 

Guterres underlined the need for an investigation to establish the facts about the attacks, adding that he believed only the Security Council could order a UN inquiry.

“It’s very important to know the truth and it’s very important that responsibilities are clarified. Obviously that can only be done if there is an independent entity that verifies those facts,” he said.

 

Corbyn urges UK to reduce tensions

The UK’s opposition Labour leader, Jeremy Corbyn, has urged London to try to reduce tensions in the Persian Gulf following the oil tankers incident in the Sea of Oman.

The United States has blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman on Thursday and Britain followed suit with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, accusing Tehran of “destabilizing” the region.

“These latest attacks build on a pattern of destabilizing Iranian behavior and pose a serious danger to the region,” Hunt said in a statement.

Few hours later, however, Corbyn criticized the British government for making accusations against Iran “without credible evidence.”

Britain should act to ease tensions in the Gulf, not fuel a military escalation that began with US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear agreement. Without credible evidence about the tanker attacks, the government’s rhetoric will only increase the threat of war.

— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) June 14, 2019

 

False-flag operation

The attacks on Thursday morning sent shock waves through the world which was awaiting the news of a meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran. 

François Heisbourg, a French defense analyst, told The New York Times there’s a lot of suspicion among US allies in Europe about American motives.

“The maritime milieu is especially susceptible to manipulation — remember the Gulf of Tonkin,” a dubious report of naval hostilities that President Lyndon B. Johnson used to escalate the war in Vietnam. And then, he said, are the bitter memories of the Iraq war, which was based on faulty intelligence and badly split Europe.

Heisbourg said there are several potential beneficiaries from the attacks, among them Washington hard-liners like the national security adviser, John Bolton, and "wild ones" in Saudi Arabia or in the UAE.

Israel Lobbyist suggests False Flag attack to start war with Iran.

Patrick Clawson of the influential neo-con Washington Institute for Near East Studies OPENLY suggests that the US should do this with Iran. Gives historical examples.#NoWarWithIran#HandsOffIran pic.twitter.com/h2bJlb9qIm

— Currie Dobson (@Ventuckyspaz) June 14, 2019

Back in April, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had warned that an "accident" could be plotted to take place so as to trigger a broader crisis.

Speaking in an interview with Reuters at the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York on April 24, Zarif said the so-called “B-Team,” including Bolton and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, could goad Trump into a conflict with Tehran.

In a tweet after the recent incidents in the Sea of Oman, Zarif referred to his earlier warnings, and said, "The B-Team is sabotaging diplomacy (including important and constructive visit of PM Shinzo Abe) and covering up economic terrorism by the US against Iran."

That the US immediately jumped to make allegations against Iran—w/o a shred of factual or circumstantial evidence—only makes it abundantly clear that the #B_Team is moving to a #PlanB: Sabotage diplomacy—including by @AbeShinzo—and cover up its #EconomicTerrorism against Iran.

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) June 14, 2019

Last month, the Trump administration had accused Iran of being behind a similar attack on four oil tankers in the Persian Gulf while independent analysts blamed US and Israeli intelligence agencies for carrying out a false flag operation in order to ignite a conflict in the Middle East region.  

Last week, the United Nations Security Council held a meeting on the vessel attacks near the UAE port of Fujairah, but member states refused to blame any party despite Abu Dhabi's claim that a "state actor" was behind the incident. Russian Deputy Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov told reporters that no evidence on Iran's alleged link to the attacks were presented during the briefing.

Days before the Security Council briefing, Bolton had vowed to present to the UN evidence on Iran's involvement in the Fujairah attacks, but he didn't.

Following those allegations, Iran officially warned about the use of fake intelligence, similar to those which resulted in the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, to push Washington toward a war with Tehran.

“Those who were responsible for the Iraqi invasion back in 2003 are the same people who are trying to create a conflict in our region," Iranian ambassador to the UN Majid Takht-Ravanchi said in May, referring to Bolton's role in the Iraqi invasion.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Oil Tanker US

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Two Japanese Oil Tankers Hit By Explosions In Gulf Of Oman
Indian Court Convicts 6 Men over Rape, Murder of 8-Y-O Muslim Girl
ISIS Terrorists Set Fire to Crops in North Eastern Syria
Russia Tests New Missile Defense System
Two Japanese Oil Tankers Hit By Explosions In Gulf Of Oman

Two Japanese Oil Tankers Hit By Explosions In Gulf Of Oman

Syrian Army Launches Attack on Terrorists in North of Hama Province
Gazans Burn Images of Saudi,Emirati,Israeli,American Leaders
US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Tears up while Reading Death Threat
Syrian Army Moves to Capture Tahrir Al-Shams Largest Military Bastion in Southern Idlib