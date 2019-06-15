Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 15 June 2019

Iran's Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won't Negotiate with US

Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump's Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic's borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran's Leader Rejects 'Fruitless', 'Harmful' Talks with US
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales
French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Congress To Block Trump's Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: Speaker

US Congress To Block Trump’s Arms Sales to Saudi Arabia: Speaker

Speaker of the US House of Representatives US Nancy Pelosi has said that Congress will block President Donald Trump's arms sales to Saudi Arabia, as the regime is leading a four-year aggression on the impoverished people of Yemen.

Every Thing about US Video Blaming Iran for Tanker Attacks
The US's allies and Western analysts cast doubt on a Video footage released by the US military to blame Iran for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman.

Turkey To Reciprocate Possible US Sanctions over S-400: FM
Turkey threatened the US with "reciprocal steps" if Washington imposes sanctions on Ankara over its procure of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

SCO Leaders Oppose Interference on Pretext of Fighting Terrorism
The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have signed a joint declaration at their summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Russia Voices Concern Over US Military Buildup in Poland
Russia has voiced concern over United States plans to deploy a drone squadron to Poland under false excuses.

Yemen Drones Bomb Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack
Yemen's armed forces have carried out retaliatory drone attacks on an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia for the second time in a week.

Iran Rejects US Claims on Tanker Attacks
Iran has rejected US claims that it is responsible for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, warning of "another Iranophobic campaign"

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Rescues Crew of Oil Tankers Hit in Sea of Oman
Iran has provided emergency assistance to two oil tankers hit by yet unspecified accidents in the Sea of Oman

EU Demands End of Israeli Regime's Blockade Imposed on Gaza
The European Union (EU) has said that the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip must end.

Russia Slams US Unilateral Sanctions on Syria
Russia has condemned the United States for continuing to impose unilateral sanctions on Syria

Turkey's President Reiterates Purchase of Russia's S-400 Systems
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that the deal to buy S-400 missile systems from Russia has been closed.

Japan Seeks Peace in West Asia Region: PM Shinzo Abe
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country aims to play a role in easing tensions surrounding Iran, as he highlights peace and tranquility in the West Asia region

Boris Johnson Let UK's Arms Sales to Saudis Ignoring Yemen War
Former British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson suggested in August 2016 selling arms to Saudi Arabia despite expectations that they would be deployed in Yemen where only days before an airstrike by Saudi-led coalition on a potato factory had killed 14 people, The Guardian reported.

Yemeni Forces Fire Cruise Missile at Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport
Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, have fired a cruise missile at Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport cruise missile, Almasirah TV reported early on Wednesday.

Syria Thwarts Israeli Missile Strike: Report
Syrian Air defense systems have repelled Israeli regime's missile attack around Tel al-Harah in southern Syria, state news agency SANA said early on Wednesday.

UAE Tries to Become Second Israel in Region: Iran FM
Iranian Foreign Minister rebuked the United Arab Emirates' policy of spending billions of dollars on importing weapons, saying to the UAE is trying to "turn into another Israel".

Trump Threatens China with More Tariffs If President Xi Declines to Meet Him
US President Donald Trump has threatened on Monday to impose tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not meet him at the G20 summit in Japan.

US Seeks to Kill Unborn Iran-EU Trade Vehicle
The US is considering imposing sanctions on Iran's counterpart to the European special-purpose vehicle for humanitarian trade that France, Germany and the UK have sought to create, Bloomberg reported.

EU Must Resist US Economic Terrorism against Iran: President
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani urged on Monday European countries to resist in the face of the US's economic terrorism against the Iranian nation and live up to their obligations as per a nuclear deal signed between Tehran and six world powers in 2015.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Turkey To Reciprocate Possible US Sanctions over S-400: FM

Saturday 15 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey To Reciprocate Possible US Sanctions over S-400: FM

Alwaght- Turkey threatened the US with "reciprocal steps" if Washington imposes sanctions on Ankara over its procure of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems.

Asked about possible US sanctions, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview broadcast on Turkish TV on Friday, "If the United States takes any negative actions toward us, we will also take reciprocal steps."

Turkey and the United States have been at loggerheads for months over Ankara's purchase order for the S-400s, which the US claims are incompatible with NATO systems and the Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 stealth fighters.

Washington has given Ankara until the end of July to cancel its purchase of the Russian missile defense systems or see another deal — for the purchase of F-35s from the US — canceled.

 "We are determined on the S-400 issue. No matter what the results will be, we will not take a step back," Cavusoglu stressed, ruling out revoking the order.

Turkish officials have repeatedly stressed that the deal for the S-400 system will not be canceled and that the US has to carry out its own obligations under the contract for the purchase of the US F-35s.

On Monday, the US grounded Turkish F-35 pilots in Arizona over the S-400 contract, the Pentagon announced.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has objected to that development and has said he plans to raise it with US President Donald Trump when they meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan later this month.

 

Turkey US S-400

