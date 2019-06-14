Taliban Prisoners Release, Little Ray of Hope for Peace

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 15 June 2019

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US

Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

News

SCO Leaders Oppose Interference on Pretext of Fighting Terrorism

SCO Leaders Oppose Interference on Pretext of Fighting Terrorism

The leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have signed a joint declaration at their summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Russia Voices Concern Over US Military Buildup in Poland Russia has voiced concern over United States plans to deploy a drone squadron to Poland under false excuses.

Yemen Drones Bomb Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s armed forces have carried out retaliatory drone attacks on an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia for the second time in a week.

Iran Rejects US Claims on Tanker Attacks Iran has rejected US claims that it is responsible for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, warning of "another Iranophobic campaign"

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Rescues Crew of Oil Tankers Hit in Sea of Oman Iran has provided emergency assistance to two oil tankers hit by yet unspecified accidents in the Sea of Oman

EU Demands End of Israeli Regime’s Blockade Imposed on Gaza The European Union (EU) has said that the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip must end.

Russia Slams US Unilateral Sanctions on Syria Russia has condemned the United States for continuing to impose unilateral sanctions on Syria

Turkey’s President Reiterates Purchase of Russia’s S-400 Systems Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that the deal to buy S-400 missile systems from Russia has been closed.

Japan Seeks Peace in West Asia Region: PM Shinzo Abe Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country aims to play a role in easing tensions surrounding Iran, as he highlights peace and tranquility in the West Asia region

Boris Johnson Let UK’s Arms Sales to Saudis Ignoring Yemen War Former British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson suggested in August 2016 selling arms to Saudi Arabia despite expectations that they would be deployed in Yemen where only days before an airstrike by Saudi-led coalition on a potato factory had killed 14 people, The Guardian reported.

Yemeni Forces Fire Cruise Missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, have fired a cruise missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport cruise missile, Almasirah TV reported early on Wednesday.

Syria Thwarts Israeli Missile Strike: Report Syrian Air defense systems have repelled Israeli regime’s missile attack around Tel al-Harah in southern Syria, state news agency SANA said early on Wednesday.

UAE Tries to Become Second Israel in Region: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister rebuked the United Arab Emirates’ policy of spending billions of dollars on importing weapons, saying to the UAE is trying to "turn into another Israel".

Trump Threatens China with More Tariffs If President Xi Declines to Meet Him US President Donald Trump has threatened on Monday to impose tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not meet him at the G20 summit in Japan.

US Seeks to Kill Unborn Iran-EU Trade Vehicle The US is considering imposing sanctions on Iran’s counterpart to the European special-purpose vehicle for humanitarian trade that France, Germany and the UK have sought to create, Bloomberg reported.

EU Must Resist US Economic Terrorism against Iran: President Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged on Monday European countries to resist in the face of the US’s economic terrorism against the Iranian nation and live up to their obligations as per a nuclear deal signed between Tehran and six world powers in 2015.

Germany to Back Iran Deal, But Pledges No ’Miracles’ on It Germany will remain firm in supporting the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, adding that his country cannot pull off "miracles" in the face of US pressures on the Islamic republic.

Brazil’s Lula Convicted in Fabricated Case to Keep Him from 2018 Election: Leaked The Brazilian justice minister has, in collaboration with prosecutors, fabricated a case against ex-president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and convicted him of corruption in a scheme meant to prevent the popular politician from running for the 2018 presidential election, Leaked documents revealed.

US’ Favorite Anti-Iran Writer A Fake Run by MEK Terror Group The Intercept has revealed that the US administration’s anti-Iran columnist Heshmat Alavi, whose articles have been used by White House to push President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran agenda, is an imaginary character spawned by the notorious terror group the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MEK or MKO).

Analysis

Taliban Prisoners Release, Little Ray of Hope for Peace

Friday 14 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Taliban Prisoners Release, Little Ray of Hope for Peace
Alwaght- As the negotiations between the US representative and the Taliban go ahead, the Afghan government has said that it released hundreds of Taliban-affiliated prisoners. Sources close to Kabul government have said that some 80 Taliban prisoners have so far been released in various provinces.

The release includes those who in Eid al-Fitr the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a speech vowed to set free. The promise followed a demand by the attendees of a peace meeting held a month ago in Kabul that included tribal leaders.

There have been reports that the government over the past three days freed about 130 prisoners. Seventy-six Taliban fighters were freed from Bagram prison in Parwan province, reports add.

This is not the first time the central government frees Taliban fighters from its prisons. Over the past two years, the government of Ghani released a number of militant fighters as a good faith move.

Taliban welcomes amid other parties’ concerns

In reaction to Ghani’s measure, the Taliban released a statement welcoming the move and calling it a good step ahead.

However, some other Afghan sides did not welcome the releases, saying that they will follow the news with concerns. Social media users were among the objectors, arguing that the move will weaken the morale of the national security forces and army in the fight against the militants on the battleground. They said that those who were behind the bars for serious crimes should not be let free as their freedom poses serious risks to national security.

Ghani’s move also drew objections among the candidates of the presidential election. Faramarz Tamana, the former head of foreign ministry’s Strategic Studies Office and the current presidential candidate, asserted that freeing the Taliban prisoners was an essential paradox in the president’s security policy.

“The release of the Taliban prisoners has no rational justification at the present time. It will only give the Taliban an upper hand in the fight against the country’s security forces.”

In fact, the main layer of objectors to Ghani’s move includes the president’s election rivals. They say that freeing the Taliban prisoners is a show gesture as the country moves close to the presidential election, scheduled for September 28, and will not do much to help the security improve in the war-ravaged nation. It will only promote Ghani’s position among the Pashtuns.

This opens the door to the argument that Ghani has an ethnic, not national, look at the Taliban, who like him are majorly Pashtun. With this in mind, the release of the Taliban prisoners will have a considerable positive influence on his place among the Pashtuns as the election comes close.

How Ghani’s move influences peace talks with the Taliban

If with the release of the prisoners the central government seeks to facilitate the peace talks, it seems to have stepped in the wrong direction.

Despite the fact that so far several peace talks rounds were held, the peace process has not made tangible advancement. The group at least six times negotiated peace with Zalmay Khalilzad, the special US representative for Afghanistan peace, but the security situation in Afghanistan remains unstable. The key obstacle to peace is not the detention of the Taliban prisoners.

The militant group has several times announced that peace can only be achieved if the foreign troops fully pull out of the country. So, any peace, the Taliban think, is unachievable unless the Western forces leave the country. Therefore, while the Taliban argue that the main hurdle ahead of peace is the foreign military presence, the release of the prisoners, though a positive move, will not considerably influence the peace negotiations.

Some analysts say that if the central government eyes fruitful dialogue with the Taliban towards peace, it should first make its idea clear about the foreign military presence so that it can guarantee its legitimacy for talks with the Taliban, blur the lines of ideals with the militant group, and pave the way for peace.

 

