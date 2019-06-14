Russia Voices Concern Over US Military Buildup in Poland

Alwaght- Russia has voiced concern over United States plans to deploy a drone squadron to Poland under false excuses.

"We are certainly concerned because it reflects attempts to raise military tensions in Europe, particularly on NATO’s so-called eastern flank," he said. "False excuses are used to implement programs that destabilize and escalate the situation," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday.

"We have an increasing number of questions about how this kind of actions relate to the North Atlantic Alliance’s obligations under the NATO-Russia Founding Act on Mutual Relations, which says that the Alliance has ‘no intention, no plan and no reason to deploy nuclear weapons on the territory of new members.’ But now it is not a plan, it is reality," the senior Russian diplomat pointed out.

According to Ryabkov, NATO continues to show aggressive intentions behind false excuses. "In recent years, Russia maintained compliance with its international obligations and international law," he emphasized. "Attempts to depict the free choice made by people in Crimea and Sevastopol, who decided to realize their right to self-determination, as Russia’s destabilizing activities are at least unfair but at the end of the day they reflect NATO members’ policy aimed at bringing geopolitical changes to the region and creating unfavorable conditions for our development," the Russian deputy foreign minister said.

"We have repeatedly called on NATO countries to discuss ways to ease tensions along the line of contact between Russia and NATO, particularly through the OSCE, including the so-called Structured Dialogue on security issues," Ryabkov emphasized. "A new round of this dialogue is going to take place in Vienna, providing another opportunity to seriously discuss everything, but we don’t see any sign that NATO countries and the international secretariat of this group are ready to listen to us and respond adequately," he noted.

Meanwhile, The Kremlin said Thursday the Russian military was closely tracking United States plans to beef up its forces in Poland and taking steps to ensure Russia's national security was not threatened by what Moscow regards as a betrayal of trust.

US President Donald Trump pledged to Polish President Andrzej Duda Wednesday that he would deploy 1,000 extra US troops to Poland as well as surveillance drones, an action welcomed by Warsaw to deter potential aggression from Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow would not stand by idly.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin says relations between Moscow and Washington are getting "worse and worse" due to the current US administration's sanctions against Russia.

Putin made the remarks in an interview with Russia's Mir TV channel published on Thursday, ahead of a G20 summit in Japan later this month at which he might meet US President Donald Trump.

Our relations "are going downhill, they are getting worse and worse,” the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying in the interview.

“The current administration has approved, in my opinion, several dozen decisions on sanctions against Russia in recent years,” he added.