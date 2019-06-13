US Eyes Curbing Iran in Iraq Using New Ambassador

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 14 June 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

News

Russia Voices Concern Over US Military Buildup in Poland

Russia Voices Concern Over US Military Buildup in Poland

Russia has voiced concern over United States plans to deploy a drone squadron to Poland under false excuses.

Yemen Drones Bomb Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack Yemen’s armed forces have carried out retaliatory drone attacks on an airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia for the second time in a week.

Iran Rejects US Claims on Tanker Attacks Iran has rejected US claims that it is responsible for the recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Sea of Oman, warning of "another Iranophobic campaign"

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Rescues Crew of Oil Tankers Hit in Sea of Oman Iran has provided emergency assistance to two oil tankers hit by yet unspecified accidents in the Sea of Oman

EU Demands End of Israeli Regime’s Blockade Imposed on Gaza The European Union (EU) has said that the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip must end.

Russia Slams US Unilateral Sanctions on Syria Russia has condemned the United States for continuing to impose unilateral sanctions on Syria

Turkey’s President Reiterates Purchase of Russia’s S-400 Systems Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that the deal to buy S-400 missile systems from Russia has been closed.

Japan Seeks Peace in West Asia Region: PM Shinzo Abe Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country aims to play a role in easing tensions surrounding Iran, as he highlights peace and tranquility in the West Asia region

Boris Johnson Let UK’s Arms Sales to Saudis Ignoring Yemen War Former British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson suggested in August 2016 selling arms to Saudi Arabia despite expectations that they would be deployed in Yemen where only days before an airstrike by Saudi-led coalition on a potato factory had killed 14 people, The Guardian reported.

Yemeni Forces Fire Cruise Missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, have fired a cruise missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport cruise missile, Almasirah TV reported early on Wednesday.

Syria Thwarts Israeli Missile Strike: Report Syrian Air defense systems have repelled Israeli regime’s missile attack around Tel al-Harah in southern Syria, state news agency SANA said early on Wednesday.

UAE Tries to Become Second Israel in Region: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister rebuked the United Arab Emirates’ policy of spending billions of dollars on importing weapons, saying to the UAE is trying to "turn into another Israel".

Trump Threatens China with More Tariffs If President Xi Declines to Meet Him US President Donald Trump has threatened on Monday to impose tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not meet him at the G20 summit in Japan.

US Seeks to Kill Unborn Iran-EU Trade Vehicle The US is considering imposing sanctions on Iran’s counterpart to the European special-purpose vehicle for humanitarian trade that France, Germany and the UK have sought to create, Bloomberg reported.

EU Must Resist US Economic Terrorism against Iran: President Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged on Monday European countries to resist in the face of the US’s economic terrorism against the Iranian nation and live up to their obligations as per a nuclear deal signed between Tehran and six world powers in 2015.

Germany to Back Iran Deal, But Pledges No ’Miracles’ on It Germany will remain firm in supporting the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, adding that his country cannot pull off "miracles" in the face of US pressures on the Islamic republic.

Brazil’s Lula Convicted in Fabricated Case to Keep Him from 2018 Election: Leaked The Brazilian justice minister has, in collaboration with prosecutors, fabricated a case against ex-president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and convicted him of corruption in a scheme meant to prevent the popular politician from running for the 2018 presidential election, Leaked documents revealed.

US’ Favorite Anti-Iran Writer A Fake Run by MEK Terror Group The Intercept has revealed that the US administration’s anti-Iran columnist Heshmat Alavi, whose articles have been used by White House to push President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran agenda, is an imaginary character spawned by the notorious terror group the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MEK or MKO).

Qatar Slams Saudi, Emirati Regimes, Refuses to Back US Policies on Iran Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE fire creating more terrorism, conflict and chaos in the West Asia and Africa, emphasizing that Doha does not support Washington’s anti-Iran policies.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Yemen Drones Bomb Saudi Airport in Retaliatory Attack

Russia Voices Concern Over US Military Buildup in Poland

Iran Rejects US Claims on Tanker Attacks

Syrian Army Kills over 150 Militants in 72 Hours: Report

Qatar Slams Saudi, Emirati Regimes, Refuses to Back US Policies on Iran

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport

Yemeni Forces Advance Saudi Arabia’s Najran

Boris Johnson Let UK’s Arms Sales to Saudis Ignoring Yemen War

Europe’s Empty Promises: Last Efforts to Keep Iran Deal

Russia, China Slam US Economic Brinkmanship

US Seeks to Kill Unborn Iran-EU Trade Vehicle

Iran Rescues Crew of Oil Tankers Hit in Sea of Oman

US Economic Terrorism on Iran Continuing, This Time Petrochemical Group

UAE Tries to Become Second Israel in Region: Iran FM

Iran Unveils New Homegrown Air Defense System

For 4th Year Saudi Barrages Bring Death, Loss to Yemeni Families on Eid

Abe Iran Visit’s Hopes, Fears

US, Again, Warns Turkey over Russia S-400 System’s Purchase

Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump’s UK Visit despite Police

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader

Six Civilians Killed, 11 Injured as Terrorist Launch Rocket Attack on Refugee Camp in Syria

US Raid on Venezuela Embassy Brutal Violation of International Law: Maduro

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen

Newly Released FBI Docs Shed Light on Apparent Mossad Foreknowledge of 9/11 Attacks

What’s Driving Turkish Role in Libya’s Developments?

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

Trump’s Son in Law Called Khashoggi Terrorist: Journalist

Russia Warns of False Flag Gas Attack in Syria

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

US Eyes Curbing Iran in Iraq Using New Ambassador

Thursday 13 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
US Eyes Curbing Iran in Iraq Using New Ambassador
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Donald Trump’s victory in the 2016 elections once again brought back Washington’s focus on the Iraqi political developments like the years that followed the invasion of the Arab country in 2003. New State Department’s approach to Iraq suggests that due to the high costs Iraq war foisted on the US, Washington should not allow other actors to hold sway in this country. To put it differently, the US should be the top player in Iraq. In addition to this approach, Trump’s anti-Iranian hostility motivates further concentration on Iraq as the most important spot where the US can curb the Iranian influence in the region.

In fact, the full-scale confrontation with Iran, marked by the sanctions on the Iranian oil and banking sectors, is the face of the US West Asia strategy. That makes Iraq the main point of focus of the State Department to take on Iran to increase the US share of influence in the region.

Trump did not find the sole focus on Iraq adequate to confront Iran. So, he introduced changes to the ranks of the US diplomats serving in Iraq. This move came a little bit late, however. In May, with approval of the Senate, Washington appointed a new ambassador to Iraq. Matthew Tueller replaced Douglas Sillimam. Following the picking, the media and political experts paid special attention to the case. They treated the change of ambassador as an important issue raising some questions.

New Ambassador Appointment: A reliable choice or ending Obama legacy?

Matthew Tueller, 62, has been the US ambassador in Yemen since 2014. He held the same post in Kuwait between 2011 and 2014. In the past, he served at his country’s embassies in Cairo, Baghdad, Kuwait, and Riyadh in various posts. He replaced Douglas Silliman who served in such countries as Kuwait, Jordan, and Pakistan and led some political research on Lebanon. Now the question is that in addition to the anti-Iranian policy, what has made the US change its ambassador to Iraq?

Two issues are worth noting in answering this question. First, Trump seeks to end the Obama legacy in all areas of US politics. He has very well proven this intention as he sought to dismiss as many Obama-era diplomats as possible when he assumed the office in early 2017. So, Silliman became one of the others added to the list of the fired diplomats. Silliman was appointed by Barack Obama ambassador to Iraq in September 2016, only three months before the presidential election.

Second, Trump by appointing Tueller eyes to have a reliable diplomat representing him in Baghdad. In the new conditions, the American president pursues the Iraqi politics and the American military and political presence in Iraq with special sensitivity. He seeks to manage the situation according to his own will using an obedient ambassador. Tueller’s record, in the meantime, shows that he has a special talent in winning the hearts of the presidents. His anti-Iranian tendency also affected his picking as the new ambassador.

Appointed as ambassador to Baghdad in very sensitive circumstances, Tueller appears to have three missions to accomplish in Iraq. First one is to check the increasing Iranian influence in Iraq. The new envoy will very likely put the main portion of his focus and energy on the full-scale confrontation of the Iranian toehold in Iraq. In the past, he repeatedly made anti-Iranian speeches and asked for the US to strongly counter Iran.

The second mission is to persuade Baghdad and Erbil to show commitment to the Washington sanctions against Tehran. This effort has older roots in the US Iraq policy, but in the new situation and with the end of waivers from oil embargo for some countries, including Iraq, it has taken a more serious shape. The new representative is expected to put strains on the Iraqi and Kurdish region’s officials asking them to show loyalty to ban.

And the third mission is an effort to undermine the Iraqi forces allied to the Iran-led Axis of Resistance in the region. Countering the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), founded in 2014 in opposition to the ISIS terrorist group, and ejecting the pro-Iranian politicians from the current government in Iraq will be crucial parts of his policy.

But he can hardly reach the goals he is appointed for. The strong Baghdad-Tehran relations at various levels will very soon disappoint Tueller with the pursuit of his aims in Iraq. After all, the extent of Tehran-Baghdad-Erbil strategic bonds is so wide that change of a diplomat and even a practical action by Washington cannot bring any success to Trump policy. So, Tueller is expected to soon run into the frustration of understanding that he cannot do much to separate Iraq from Iran and so follow the routine path Silliman followed after a similar frustration. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US New Ambasador Iran Influence Iraq

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Indian Court Convicts 6 Men over Rape, Murder of 8-Y-O Muslim Girl
ISIS Terrorists Set Fire to Crops in North Eastern Syria
Russia Tests New Missile Defense System
Iranian Jews Commemorate Anniversary of Late Leaders Demise
Indian Court Convicts 6 Men over Rape, Murder of 8-Y-O Muslim Girl

Indian Court Convicts 6 Men over Rape, Murder of 8-Y-O Muslim Girl

Gazans Burn Images of Saudi,Emirati,Israeli,American Leaders
US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Tears up while Reading Death Threat
Syrian Army Moves to Capture Tahrir Al-Shams Largest Military Bastion in Southern Idlib
Russia,US Blame Each Other over Naval Near-Collision