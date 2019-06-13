Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US

Alwaght- Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei dismisses United States President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a Thursday meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who told the Leader he was carrying a message from the US president.

The Japanese Prime Minister told the Leader of the Revolution in this meeting that: "I would like to give you a message from the President of the United States." Ayatollah Khamenei responded by pointing out the ingenuity and untrustworthiness of the United States and argued: We do not doubt your sincerity and goodwill. However, regarding what you mentioned about the President of the U.S., I do not consider Trump as a person worth exchanging any message with and I have no answer for him, nor will I respond to him in the future.

Ayatollah Khamenei added: "What I am going to say is part of our talks with the Japanese Prime Minister. Because we consider Japan a friend of ours. Although, there are some complaints."

Quoting the Japanese Prime Minister that Trump told him: "The United States is not after regime change in Iran," the Supreme Leader insisted: "Our problem with the United States is not about regime change. Because even if they intend to do pursue that, they won’t be able to achieve it; just as previous US presidents tried to destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran during the past 40 years, and failed. What Trump says, that he is not after regime change, is a lie. For, if he could do so, he would. However, he is not capable of doing it.

US breached agreement

Pointing out the Japanese Prime Minister's remarks regarding the United States’ request to negotiate with Iran about the nuclear issue, Ayatollah Khamenei held: "The Islamic Republic of Iran negotiated for 5, 6 years with the United States and the Europeans—the P 5+1—which led to an agreement. But the United States disregarded and breached this definite agreement. So, what common sense would once again allow negotiations with a state that has thrown away everything that was agreed upon?"

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to Trump’s talks with Abe on Iran in Tokyo just ahead of the Japanese premier’s trip to Tehran, saying “Right after returning home, he announced sanctions on Iran’s petrochemical industry.”

“Is that a message of honesty? Does that show that he (Trump) seeks honest talks?” the Leader asked.

Iran opposes nuclear weapons

The Leader of the Revolution quoted the Japanese Prime Minister again regarding the US determination to prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons and added: "We oppose nuclear weapons, and we have issued a religious fatwa (verdicts) prohibiting building nuclear weapons. But rest assured that if we wanted to build nuclear weapons, the US would not be able to do anything about it, and the United States’ prohibition would not be an obstacle."

Insisting that stockpiling nuclear weapons is unreasonable, Ayatollah Khamenei remarked: "The United States has no competency, by any means, to speak out about what country should or shouldn't have nuclear weapons. Because the United States possess arsenals of thousands of nuclear warheads."

Pointing out to the Japanese Prime Minister's remarks that the US is ready to hold genuine talks with Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei told Mr. Abe: "We do not believe that at all. Because genuine talks would not come from someone like Trump."

Honesty rare among US officials

The Leader of the Revolution stressed: "Honesty and genuineness are very rare among US officials." His Eminence then added: "The President of the US met and held talks with you a few days ago, including about Iran. But after returning from Japan, he immediately imposed new sanctions against Iran’s petrochemical industries. Is this a message of honesty? Does this show that he wants to hold honest talks?

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed to the process of negotiations with the U.S. that led to the formation of the JCPOA and held: "After the nuclear agreement, the first person to immediately breach the JCPOA was Mr. Obama himself; the same person who had asked for direct talks with Iran and had also sent a mediator."

Ayatollah Khamenei added: "This is our experience, and rest assured Mr. Abe that we will not repeat it."

Referring to the remarks made by the Japanese Prime Minister who quoted Trump saying “negotiating with the US will help Iran progress”, The Leader of the Revolution emphasized: By God’s Grace, we will progress without negotiating with the U.S. and despite the sanctions.

Iran-Japan ties

The Leader of the Revolution welcomed the Japanese Prime Minister’s suggestion of expanding relations between Japan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and reminded his audience: Japan is an important country in Asia, and if they are willing to expand relations with Iran, they should prove their sincere willingness-- just as some important countries have shown their interest.

Referring to the forty years of hostility that the US has shown to the Iranian nation and the continuation of the hostility, the Supreme Leader maintained: We believe that our problems will not be solved by negotiating with the US, and no free nation would ever accept negotiations under pressure.

Ayatollah Khamenei then responded to remarks by the Japanese Prime Minister on how the Americans have always wanted to impose their own beliefs and views on other nations and stated: It is good that you acknowledge this fact, and you should also know that the Americans will observe no limits in imposing their views.