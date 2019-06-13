Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 13 June 2019

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump's Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Iran's Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won't Negotiate with US

Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Rescues Crew of Oil Tankers Hit in Sea of Oman Iran has provided emergency assistance to two oil tankers hit by yet unspecified accidents in the Sea of Oman

EU Demands End of Israeli Regime’s Blockade Imposed on Gaza The European Union (EU) has said that the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip must end.

Russia Slams US Unilateral Sanctions on Syria Russia has condemned the United States for continuing to impose unilateral sanctions on Syria

Turkey’s President Reiterates Purchase of Russia’s S-400 Systems Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that the deal to buy S-400 missile systems from Russia has been closed.

Japan Seeks Peace in West Asia Region: PM Shinzo Abe Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country aims to play a role in easing tensions surrounding Iran, as he highlights peace and tranquility in the West Asia region

Boris Johnson Let UK’s Arms Sales to Saudis Ignoring Yemen War Former British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson suggested in August 2016 selling arms to Saudi Arabia despite expectations that they would be deployed in Yemen where only days before an airstrike by Saudi-led coalition on a potato factory had killed 14 people, The Guardian reported.

Yemeni Forces Fire Cruise Missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, have fired a cruise missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport cruise missile, Almasirah TV reported early on Wednesday.

Syria Thwarts Israeli Missile Strike: Report Syrian Air defense systems have repelled Israeli regime’s missile attack around Tel al-Harah in southern Syria, state news agency SANA said early on Wednesday.

UAE Tries to Become Second Israel in Region: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister rebuked the United Arab Emirates’ policy of spending billions of dollars on importing weapons, saying to the UAE is trying to "turn into another Israel".

Trump Threatens China with More Tariffs If President Xi Declines to Meet Him US President Donald Trump has threatened on Monday to impose tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not meet him at the G20 summit in Japan.

US Seeks to Kill Unborn Iran-EU Trade Vehicle The US is considering imposing sanctions on Iran’s counterpart to the European special-purpose vehicle for humanitarian trade that France, Germany and the UK have sought to create, Bloomberg reported.

EU Must Resist US Economic Terrorism against Iran: President Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged on Monday European countries to resist in the face of the US’s economic terrorism against the Iranian nation and live up to their obligations as per a nuclear deal signed between Tehran and six world powers in 2015.

Germany to Back Iran Deal, But Pledges No ’Miracles’ on It Germany will remain firm in supporting the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, adding that his country cannot pull off "miracles" in the face of US pressures on the Islamic republic.

Brazil’s Lula Convicted in Fabricated Case to Keep Him from 2018 Election: Leaked The Brazilian justice minister has, in collaboration with prosecutors, fabricated a case against ex-president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and convicted him of corruption in a scheme meant to prevent the popular politician from running for the 2018 presidential election, Leaked documents revealed.

US’ Favorite Anti-Iran Writer A Fake Run by MEK Terror Group The Intercept has revealed that the US administration’s anti-Iran columnist Heshmat Alavi, whose articles have been used by White House to push President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran agenda, is an imaginary character spawned by the notorious terror group the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MEK or MKO).

Qatar Slams Saudi, Emirati Regimes, Refuses to Back US Policies on Iran Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE fire creating more terrorism, conflict and chaos in the West Asia and Africa, emphasizing that Doha does not support Washington’s anti-Iran policies.

US Senators Make Bipartisan Effort to Block Trump’s Saudi Arms Sales American senators in both parties are pushing hard against US President’s emergency arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf Arab regimes after Donald Trump said he was bypassing Congress to push them through.

Iranian FM Urges Ditching Dollar to Strip US of Economic Sway Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday the US’s economic influence will be taken away if countries stop using the US dollar in their international transactions.

China Warns Tech Giants of ‘Dire Consequences’ If They Follow US Ban Chinese government has summoned major technology companies and warned them of “dire consequences” if they comply with US efforts to ban sales of technology to Chinese companies, The New York Times reported.

alwaght.com
Thursday 13 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran's Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won't Negotiate with US

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (R) meets Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tehran, Iran, on June 13

Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Japan Seeks Peace in West Asia Region: PM Shinzo Abe

Abe Iran Visit’s Hopes, Fears

Alwaght- Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei dismisses United States President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a Thursday meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who told the Leader he was carrying a message from the US president.

The Japanese Prime Minister told the Leader of the Revolution in this meeting that: "I would like to give you a message from the President of the United States." Ayatollah Khamenei responded by pointing out the ingenuity and untrustworthiness of the United States and argued: We do not doubt your sincerity and goodwill. However, regarding what you mentioned about the President of the U.S., I do not consider Trump as a person worth exchanging any message with and I have no answer for him, nor will I respond to him in the future.

Ayatollah Khamenei added: "What I am going to say is part of our talks with the Japanese Prime Minister. Because we consider Japan a friend of ours. Although, there are some complaints."

Quoting the Japanese Prime Minister that Trump told him: "The United States is not after regime change in Iran," the Supreme Leader insisted: "Our problem with the United States is not about regime change. Because even if they intend to do pursue that, they won’t be able to achieve it; just as previous US presidents tried to destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran during the past 40 years, and failed. What Trump says, that he is not after regime change, is a lie. For, if he could do so, he would. However, he is not capable of doing it.

 US breached agreement

Pointing out the Japanese Prime Minister's remarks regarding the United States’ request to negotiate with Iran about the nuclear issue, Ayatollah Khamenei held: "The Islamic Republic of Iran negotiated for 5, 6 years with the United States and the Europeans—the P 5+1—which led to an agreement. But the United States disregarded and breached this definite agreement. So, what common sense would once again allow negotiations with a state that has thrown away everything that was agreed upon?"

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to Trump’s talks with Abe on Iran in Tokyo just ahead of the Japanese premier’s trip to Tehran, saying “Right after returning home, he announced sanctions on Iran’s petrochemical industry.”

Is that a message of honesty? Does that show that he (Trump) seeks honest talks?” the Leader asked.

Iran opposes nuclear weapons

The Leader of the Revolution quoted the Japanese Prime Minister again regarding the US determination to prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons and added: "We oppose nuclear weapons, and we have issued a religious fatwa (verdicts) prohibiting building nuclear weapons. But rest assured that if we wanted to build nuclear weapons, the US would not be able to do anything about it, and the United States’ prohibition would not be an obstacle."

Insisting that stockpiling nuclear weapons is unreasonable, Ayatollah Khamenei remarked: "The United States has no competency, by any means, to speak out about what country should or shouldn't have nuclear weapons. Because the United States possess arsenals of thousands of nuclear warheads."

Pointing out to the Japanese Prime Minister's remarks that the US is ready to hold genuine talks with Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei told Mr. Abe: "We do not believe that at all. Because genuine talks would not come from someone like Trump."

Honesty rare among US officials

The Leader of the Revolution stressed: "Honesty and genuineness are very rare among US officials." His Eminence then added: "The President of the US met and held talks with you a few days ago, including about Iran. But after returning from Japan, he immediately imposed new sanctions against Iran’s petrochemical industries. Is this a message of honesty? Does this show that he wants to hold honest talks?

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed to the process of negotiations with the U.S. that led to the formation of the JCPOA and held: "After the nuclear agreement, the first person to immediately breach the JCPOA was Mr. Obama himself; the same person who had asked for direct talks with Iran and had also sent a mediator."

Ayatollah Khamenei added: "This is our experience, and rest assured Mr. Abe that we will not repeat it."

Referring to the remarks made by the Japanese Prime Minister who quoted Trump saying “negotiating with the US will help Iran progress”, The Leader of the Revolution emphasized: By God’s Grace, we will progress without negotiating with the U.S. and despite the sanctions.

Iran-Japan ties

The Leader of the Revolution welcomed the Japanese Prime Minister’s suggestion of expanding relations between Japan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and reminded his audience: Japan is an important country in Asia, and if they are willing to expand relations with Iran, they should prove their sincere willingness-- just as some important countries have shown their interest.

Referring to the forty years of hostility that the US has shown to the Iranian nation and the continuation of the hostility, the Supreme Leader maintained: We believe that our problems will not be solved by negotiating with the US, and no free nation would ever accept negotiations under pressure.

Ayatollah Khamenei then responded to remarks by the Japanese Prime Minister on how the Americans have always wanted to impose their own beliefs and views on other nations and stated: It is good that you acknowledge this fact, and you should also know that the Americans will observe no limits in imposing their views.

 

Tags :

Iran US Japan Ayatollah Khamenei Shinzo Abe Donald Trump

