EU Demands End of Israeli Regime’s Blockade Imposed on Gaza

Alwaght- The European Union (EU) has said that the Israeli blockade imposed on Palestinians at the Gaza Strip must end.

Head of the EU mission to the Palestinian territories Ralph Tarraf said, at the inauguration of al-Fukhari (Sofa) Landfill in Gaza on Wednesday, "Time has come to bring about radical changes in the economic, political and security situation in Gaza."

"We are here today with our partners in the Palestinian Authority to reaffirm our commitment to joint action everywhere in Palestine, especially in Gaza," he said.

Tarraf continued to say, "For more than 12 years there have been unprecedented and difficult challenges including the Israeli blockade and the failure of Palestinian reconciliation, but despite all obstacles, we have chosen to continue to support the Palestinian Authority in many sectors in Gaza."

Tarraf re-confirmed the EU's commitment to Gaza development and that the EU believes that the Palestinians in Gaza have a right to a decent life, and that joint projects keep hope alive amid what it going on.

The Gaza Strip has also been under an inhumane Israeli siege since 2007. The blockade has caused a decline in the standard of living as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

Apart from enforcing its blockade, Israel has launched several wars on the Gaza Strip, the last of which began in early July 2014. The military aggression, which ended on August 26, 2014, killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians.