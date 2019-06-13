What Does Yemeni FM Resignation Indicate?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 13 June 2019

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Iran’s Leader to Japan PM: Trump Not Worthy of a Reply, We Won’t Negotiate with US

Leader of the Islamic Revolution dismisses US President Donald Trump as a person not worthy of a response adding that Iran will not negotiate with the US.

Iran Rescues Crew of Oil Tankers Hit in Sea of Oman Iran has provided emergency assistance to two oil tankers hit by yet unspecified accidents in the Sea of Oman

EU Demands End of Israeli Regime’s Blockade Imposed on Gaza The European Union (EU) has said that the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip must end.

Russia Slams US Unilateral Sanctions on Syria Russia has condemned the United States for continuing to impose unilateral sanctions on Syria

Turkey’s President Reiterates Purchase of Russia’s S-400 Systems Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that the deal to buy S-400 missile systems from Russia has been closed.

Japan Seeks Peace in West Asia Region: PM Shinzo Abe Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country aims to play a role in easing tensions surrounding Iran, as he highlights peace and tranquility in the West Asia region

Boris Johnson Let UK’s Arms Sales to Saudis Ignoring Yemen War Former British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson suggested in August 2016 selling arms to Saudi Arabia despite expectations that they would be deployed in Yemen where only days before an airstrike by Saudi-led coalition on a potato factory had killed 14 people, The Guardian reported.

Yemeni Forces Fire Cruise Missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, have fired a cruise missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport cruise missile, Almasirah TV reported early on Wednesday.

Syria Thwarts Israeli Missile Strike: Report Syrian Air defense systems have repelled Israeli regime’s missile attack around Tel al-Harah in southern Syria, state news agency SANA said early on Wednesday.

UAE Tries to Become Second Israel in Region: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister rebuked the United Arab Emirates’ policy of spending billions of dollars on importing weapons, saying to the UAE is trying to "turn into another Israel".

Trump Threatens China with More Tariffs If President Xi Declines to Meet Him US President Donald Trump has threatened on Monday to impose tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not meet him at the G20 summit in Japan.

US Seeks to Kill Unborn Iran-EU Trade Vehicle The US is considering imposing sanctions on Iran’s counterpart to the European special-purpose vehicle for humanitarian trade that France, Germany and the UK have sought to create, Bloomberg reported.

EU Must Resist US Economic Terrorism against Iran: President Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged on Monday European countries to resist in the face of the US’s economic terrorism against the Iranian nation and live up to their obligations as per a nuclear deal signed between Tehran and six world powers in 2015.

Germany to Back Iran Deal, But Pledges No ’Miracles’ on It Germany will remain firm in supporting the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, adding that his country cannot pull off "miracles" in the face of US pressures on the Islamic republic.

Brazil’s Lula Convicted in Fabricated Case to Keep Him from 2018 Election: Leaked The Brazilian justice minister has, in collaboration with prosecutors, fabricated a case against ex-president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and convicted him of corruption in a scheme meant to prevent the popular politician from running for the 2018 presidential election, Leaked documents revealed.

US’ Favorite Anti-Iran Writer A Fake Run by MEK Terror Group The Intercept has revealed that the US administration’s anti-Iran columnist Heshmat Alavi, whose articles have been used by White House to push President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran agenda, is an imaginary character spawned by the notorious terror group the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MEK or MKO).

Qatar Slams Saudi, Emirati Regimes, Refuses to Back US Policies on Iran Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE fire creating more terrorism, conflict and chaos in the West Asia and Africa, emphasizing that Doha does not support Washington’s anti-Iran policies.

US Senators Make Bipartisan Effort to Block Trump’s Saudi Arms Sales American senators in both parties are pushing hard against US President’s emergency arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf Arab regimes after Donald Trump said he was bypassing Congress to push them through.

Iranian FM Urges Ditching Dollar to Strip US of Economic Sway Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday the US’s economic influence will be taken away if countries stop using the US dollar in their international transactions.

China Warns Tech Giants of ‘Dire Consequences’ If They Follow US Ban Chinese government has summoned major technology companies and warned them of “dire consequences” if they comply with US efforts to ban sales of technology to Chinese companies, The New York Times reported.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
What Does Yemeni FM Resignation Indicate?

Thursday 13 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Since the outbreak of 4-Year aggression on Yemen, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the resigned government of Abdrabbu Mansour Hadi have everyday faced a new failure in the difficult road to their objectives. The failures have rocked their alliance and left deep divisions in the anti-Yemeni coalition.

In the latest development and amid considerable successes of the Yemeni army and the popular committees against the Saudi aggression, Khaled al-Yamani resigned from his post as foreign minister of the home-unrecognized government of Mansour Hadi. But what has pushed him to the resignation? Knowing the reasons can help give a picture of highly messy conditions of the anti-Yemeni front.

The divisive Stockholm agreement

Al-Yamani was appointed foreign minister by the fugitive president Mansour Hadi in May 2018, the fourth year of the highly devastating aggression against Yemen and the year of increased pressures against Riyadh and Abu Dhabi to end the all-out blockade and war that have caused a humanitarian crisis in the Arab country. In a move to relax the pressures, the Arab coalition chose al-Yamani, who before that was the permanent envoy of Yemen to the UN for several years, for the foreign minister post. Of course, Saudi and Emirati rulers expected him to use his relations to help ease the strains on them and put up a pro-peace gesture. But due to the atmosphere caused by the killing of the prominent Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi, who was assassinated by a hit squad sent by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Saudi Arabia went to negotiations with Yemeni Ansarullah movement, the main revolutionary force holding the power in Sana’a and facing the Saudi-led aggression, on the future of Hudaydah Port.

When Stockholm agreement was signed, the Arab coalition, feeling that lifting the siege on the port will characterize a big defeat for them while they held it as a bargaining chip, started their breaches of the accord. Martin Griffiths, the UN envoy to Yemen peace who has shown a pro-coalition bias, pressed the Saudis to implement their agreement commitments, however. Meanwhile, al-Yamani after the standoff on the peace deal took some stances that drew Saudi-headed coalition and Mansour Hadi discontentment with him.

Talking to the Russian Sputnik news agency, al-Yamani in April said that “we over the past four years went to war and saw that the pressures yielded no results. Now it is important for us to experience all the opportunities for peace.” He earlier had said that the Yemeni crisis was moving close to its end and needed some “wisdom.” This came while in a fully contradictory position, Mansour Hadi in a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized Griffiths performance and said that the envoy worked to promote the legitimacy of Ansarullah movement-led administration in Sana’a. He claimed that Griffiths worked to guarantee the presence of Ansarullah in Hudaydah city and its port under the supervision of the UN. Naturally, Mansour Hadi’s criticism against Griffiths’ activities in Yemen means that al-Yamani has failed in his task to reduce the international pressures and getting the UN envoy to his side.

As the foreign minister failed in his role, Lebanese broadcaster Al-Mayadeen, citing informed sources, reported that al-Yamani, who at the same time was a representative of the UN chief on the coordination of contacts between the warring sides, resigned from his post a week ago.

Ansarullah's battleground achievements like the drone attacks on the Saudi oil pipeline and airports have prompted the resignation, as it seems that Saudi front now seeks further unity to mobilize its forces against the increasing retaliatory attacks by the Yemeni army and popular forces. Al-Yamani resignation coincides with the three-day visit to the UAE of Moein Abdulmalik while Abu Dhabi and Mansour Hadi are at odds.

Deadlock in the peace agreement

The resignation vindicates Ansarullah’s claims that the aggression parties and Mansour Hadi have deliberately violated the terms of the agreement and that they are to blame for the current standoff in Hudaydah Port, which is the major lifeline for the besieged Yemeni regions, mainly the north held by Ansarullah. The UN on May 14 announced the exit of Ansarullah forces from Hudaydah, Al-Salif, and Ras Isa ports, Mansour Hadi loyalist militias claimed that what happened was simply a deceit and Ansarullah forces still held control of the three ports as they handed over them to the allied coast guard.

Al-Yamani’s resignation in the middle of the current conditions indicates which force has really caused the standoff in Stockholm agreement implementation. This makes any UN decline to press the treacherous party of the agreement to implement its commitments unjustified.

 

Yemen Saudi Arabia Resignation Standoff Ansarullah

