Russia Slams US Unilateral Sanctions on Syria

Alwaght- Russia has condemned the United States for continuing to impose unilateral sanctions on Syria.

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Sergei Ryabkov slammed Washington’s continuation to impose more unilateral coercive measures on Syria in an attempt to block the efforts exerted by its legitimate government to restore stability to the country.

Ryabkov said that they “reflect the previous approach which indicates that the Americans are not satisfied with the situation when the legitimate government succeeds in doing a multilateral work for the stability of the situation and restoring normal life and reestablishing control over the lands of the country in accordance with preserving the territorial integrity.”

On Tuesday the United States imposed sanctions on Samer Foz, a Syrian industrialist behind high-end developments, including the Four Seasons hotel in Damascus.

The hotel has become a base for United Nations employees in Syria.

Foz-owned ASM International General Trading and its affiliates throughout the Middle East were also included in the sanctions. ASM is involved in grain and sugar trade, and oil field operations.

On May 28, the EU also extended its restrictive measures against the Damascus government until June 1, 2019.

The sanctions currently in place against Syria include an oil embargo, restrictions on certain investments and a freeze of the assets of the Syrian central bank held in the EU.

Last month Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said his country now also facing an economic war as it emerges victorious from eight years of a battle against foreign-sponsored terrorists and rebels.

He said some hostile powers were waging the new war against Syria by resorting to such methods as “boycotts, withdrawal of ambassadors, economic siege, and the use of terrorism.”

The armed conflict began in Syria in 2011. The Damascus government, aided by its allies Russia and Iran, managed to gradually retake almost all of the areas in the country from the militant and terrorist groups that had overtaken them, and the conflict is considered to be winding down.