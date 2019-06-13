Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 13 June 2019

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump's Politicking: Leader

Iran Rescues Crew of Oil Tankers Hit in Sea of Oman

Iran has provided emergency assistance to two oil tankers hit by yet unspecified accidents in the Sea of Oman

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Japan Seeks Peace in West Asia Region: PM Shinzo Abe

Thursday 13 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Japan Seeks Peace in West Asia Region: PM Shinzo Abe

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend a joint press conference at the Sa’dabad Palace in the capital Tehran on June 12, 2019.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country aims to play a role in easing tensions surrounding Iran, as he highlights peace and tranquility in the West Asia region

Abe Iran Visit's Hopes, Fears

Alwaght-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says his country aims to play a role in easing tensions surrounding Iran, as he highlights peace and tranquility in the West Asia region are very important for the entire world.

Abe said that stability and peace in the West Asia region (Middle East) would benefit not only the regional countries but the entire world, adding that efforts should be made to avoid any military confrontation in the region.

Japan seeks to play a maximum role to prevent tensions, and this has been the focus of my trip to Iran,” he added.   

The Japanese prime minister said that Iran has been an important country in West Asia, stressing that it’s necessary for the Islamic Republic to continue playing its constructive role in order for the region to remain stable and avoid any possible confrontation.  

Abe, who is in Tehran on an official two-day visit, made the remarks at a joint press conference with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Japanese premier hailed a fatwa (religious decree) by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei prohibiting nuclear weapons.

He also welcomed Iran’s cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as positive and expressed hope that Tehran would continue to act within the framework of the 2015 nuclear deal in the future.  

He said that he discussed with the Iranian president ways to alleviate tensions, prevent further instability in the region and pave the way for the establishment of peace, noting that the two sides shared views in this regard.  

For his part, Rouhani praised the age-old relations between Iran and Japan and welcomed the Japanese government’s determination to expand relations with Iran in different fields.

He said that during the meetings with the Japanese side different issues were discussed, including Japan’s investment in southern Iran, including in Chabahar Port and Makran region.

Rouhani said that Japan was interested in buying Iran’s oil, adding that this is a point that can guarantee the expansion of relations between the two states.

The Iranian president said that in addition to bilateral issues, the two sides discussed ways to promote security and defuse tensions in the region.

We are pleased that the two countries attach high significance to the stability and security of the region,” Rouhani said, noting that he told the top Japanese official that “Iran will never initiate a war in the region even with the US but if a possible war is waged" against the Islamic Republic, it will give "a crushing response to invaders."

Rouhani also praised Japan’s continued support for the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), saying the agreement is important for regional and global security.

He also said that Iran was willing to remain in the JCPOA, adding that the country welcomed cooperation with Japan in peaceful nuclear technology and stressing that both countries opposed nuclear weapons.

He stated that the “root cause of tensions [in the region] is the US economic war against Iran,” adding, "Whenever this war stops, we will witness a very positive change in the region and the world.”

Rouhani also described Japan as a very important country that has always taken "good steps for the promotion of security and stability of the region."

