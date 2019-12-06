Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 12 June 2019

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Former British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson suggested in August 2016 selling arms to Saudi Arabia despite expectations that they would be deployed in Yemen where only days before an airstrike by Saudi-led coalition on a potato factory had killed 14 people, The Guardian reported.

Yemeni Forces Fire Cruise Missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, have fired a cruise missile at Saudi Arabia’s Abha Airport cruise missile, Almasirah TV reported early on Wednesday.

Syria Thwarts Israeli Missile Strike: Report Syrian Air defense systems have repelled Israeli regime’s missile attack around Tel al-Harah in southern Syria, state news agency SANA said early on Wednesday.

UAE Tries to Become Second Israel in Region: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister rebuked the United Arab Emirates’ policy of spending billions of dollars on importing weapons, saying to the UAE is trying to "turn into another Israel".

Trump Threatens China with More Tariffs If President Xi Declines to Meet Him US President Donald Trump has threatened on Monday to impose tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not meet him at the G20 summit in Japan.

US Seeks to Kill Unborn Iran-EU Trade Vehicle The US is considering imposing sanctions on Iran’s counterpart to the European special-purpose vehicle for humanitarian trade that France, Germany and the UK have sought to create, Bloomberg reported.

EU Must Resist US Economic Terrorism against Iran: President Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged on Monday European countries to resist in the face of the US’s economic terrorism against the Iranian nation and live up to their obligations as per a nuclear deal signed between Tehran and six world powers in 2015.

Germany to Back Iran Deal, But Pledges No ’Miracles’ on It Germany will remain firm in supporting the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, adding that his country cannot pull off "miracles" in the face of US pressures on the Islamic republic.

Brazil’s Lula Convicted in Fabricated Case to Keep Him from 2018 Election: Leaked The Brazilian justice minister has, in collaboration with prosecutors, fabricated a case against ex-president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and convicted him of corruption in a scheme meant to prevent the popular politician from running for the 2018 presidential election, Leaked documents revealed.

US’ Favorite Anti-Iran Writer A Fake Run by MEK Terror Group The Intercept has revealed that the US administration’s anti-Iran columnist Heshmat Alavi, whose articles have been used by White House to push President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran agenda, is an imaginary character spawned by the notorious terror group the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MEK or MKO).

Qatar Slams Saudi, Emirati Regimes, Refuses to Back US Policies on Iran Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE fire creating more terrorism, conflict and chaos in the West Asia and Africa, emphasizing that Doha does not support Washington’s anti-Iran policies.

US Senators Make Bipartisan Effort to Block Trump’s Saudi Arms Sales American senators in both parties are pushing hard against US President’s emergency arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf Arab regimes after Donald Trump said he was bypassing Congress to push them through.

Iranian FM Urges Ditching Dollar to Strip US of Economic Sway Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday the US’s economic influence will be taken away if countries stop using the US dollar in their international transactions.

China Warns Tech Giants of ‘Dire Consequences’ If They Follow US Ban Chinese government has summoned major technology companies and warned them of “dire consequences” if they comply with US efforts to ban sales of technology to Chinese companies, The New York Times reported.

Iran Unveils New Homegrown Air Defense System Iran unveiled on Sunday a domestically-made air defense system capable of simultaneously destroying six incoming hostiles.

Syrian Army Kills over 150 Militants in 72 Hours: Report The Syrian army reportedly has killed over 150 terrorists and Turkish-backed militants over the last 72 hours, Masdar News reported.

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, launched multiple drone strikes against Saudi Arabia’s Jizan airport, Al-Masirah TV reported on Sunday.

Palestinians Pan US Envoy for Saying Israel Has Rights to Annex W Bank The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced US ambassador’s provocative remark about Israeli regime’s right to annex occupied West Bank.

Europeans Must Mediate Iran-US Tensions: German FM German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on the European states on Saturday to play mediating role between Iran and the US, warning that strains between the two countries have "reached a fever pitch".

Turkey ’Neutralized’ 43 Kurdish Militants in Iraq: Defense Ministry Turkey said on Saturday it has "neutralized" 43 members of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) so far as part of an operation Ankara launched in northern Iraq 13 days ago.

Ansarullah: A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite: represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance: Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council: A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group: A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban: Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism: Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds: Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening: Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda: A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Alwaght- Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, have fired a cruise missile at Saudi Arabia's Abha Airport cruise missile, Almasirah TV reported early on Wednesday.

The latest attack comes a day after Yemeni forces launched two drone attack on the West-bakced kingdom's  King Khalid airbase in Khamis Mushait in the kingdom's south.

Yemeni forces have stepped up retaliatory attacks inside Saudi Arabia, which has been waging a war against Yemen since March 2015. The military offensive has already claimed tens of thousands of Yemeni lives.

The Saudi-led aggression on Yemen, now on its 5th year, has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.

The UN has warned that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.

 

Tags :

