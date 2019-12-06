Syria Thwarts Israeli Missile Strike: Report

Alwaght- Syrian Air defense systems have repelled Israeli regime's missile attack around Tel al-Harah in southern Syria, state news agency SANA said early on Wednesday.

Located in Daraa Governorate, Tal al-Hara is considered as a strategic hill overlooking the occupied Golan Heights.

Amid the strike on the strategic mountaintop area in the Daraa Governorate, the Israeli regime waged “electronic warfare” against the Syrian army’s radar installations, a SANA source noted. The high ground was captured by the government forces from al-Nusra terrorists in July 2018, and currently serves as a crucial air defense position, according to reports.

No casualties from the strikes have been reported. The attack did cause some material damage, the agency reports, citing military sources that blamed Israel for the aggression.

Israeli regime has not commented on the alleged attack. Israel rarely acknowledges its cross-border raids against Syria, and has repeatedly stated that it reserves the right to defend its ‘national security’ by any means necessary. In recent weeks, Tel Aviv has confirmed striking multiple Syrian Army installation targets, in retaliation to cross-border tensions surrounding the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Damascus views Israeli intrusions as a blatant violation of its sovereignty and says they boost the morale of the remaining terrorists in the country. Syria has repeatedly urged the UN to put an end to Israeli strikes and intervene to stop these violations.