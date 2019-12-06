Abe Iran Visit’s Hopes, Fears

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 12 June 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

News

Syria Thwarts Israeli Missile Strike: Report

Syria Thwarts Israeli Missile Strike: Report

Syrian Air defense systems have repelled Israeli regime’s missile attack around Tel al-Harah in southern Syria, state news agency SANA said early on Wednesday.

UAE Tries to Become Second Israel in Region: Iran FM Iranian Foreign Minister rebuked the United Arab Emirates’ policy of spending billions of dollars on importing weapons, saying to the UAE is trying to "turn into another Israel".

Trump Threatens China with More Tariffs If President Xi Declines to Meet Him US President Donald Trump has threatened on Monday to impose tariffs on another $300 billion worth of Chinese goods if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not meet him at the G20 summit in Japan.

US Seeks to Kill Unborn Iran-EU Trade Vehicle The US is considering imposing sanctions on Iran’s counterpart to the European special-purpose vehicle for humanitarian trade that France, Germany and the UK have sought to create, Bloomberg reported.

EU Must Resist US Economic Terrorism against Iran: President Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged on Monday European countries to resist in the face of the US’s economic terrorism against the Iranian nation and live up to their obligations as per a nuclear deal signed between Tehran and six world powers in 2015.

Germany to Back Iran Deal, But Pledges No ’Miracles’ on It Germany will remain firm in supporting the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, adding that his country cannot pull off "miracles" in the face of US pressures on the Islamic republic.

Brazil’s Lula Convicted in Fabricated Case to Keep Him from 2018 Election: Leaked The Brazilian justice minister has, in collaboration with prosecutors, fabricated a case against ex-president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and convicted him of corruption in a scheme meant to prevent the popular politician from running for the 2018 presidential election, Leaked documents revealed.

US’ Favorite Anti-Iran Writer A Fake Run by MEK Terror Group The Intercept has revealed that the US administration’s anti-Iran columnist Heshmat Alavi, whose articles have been used by White House to push President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran agenda, is an imaginary character spawned by the notorious terror group the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MEK or MKO).

Qatar Slams Saudi, Emirati Regimes, Refuses to Back US Policies on Iran Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE fire creating more terrorism, conflict and chaos in the West Asia and Africa, emphasizing that Doha does not support Washington’s anti-Iran policies.

US Senators Make Bipartisan Effort to Block Trump’s Saudi Arms Sales American senators in both parties are pushing hard against US President’s emergency arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf Arab regimes after Donald Trump said he was bypassing Congress to push them through.

Iranian FM Urges Ditching Dollar to Strip US of Economic Sway Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday the US’s economic influence will be taken away if countries stop using the US dollar in their international transactions.

China Warns Tech Giants of ‘Dire Consequences’ If They Follow US Ban Chinese government has summoned major technology companies and warned them of “dire consequences” if they comply with US efforts to ban sales of technology to Chinese companies, The New York Times reported.

Iran Unveils New Homegrown Air Defense System Iran unveiled on Sunday a domestically-made air defense system capable of simultaneously destroying six incoming hostiles.

Syrian Army Kills over 150 Militants in 72 Hours: Report The Syrian army reportedly has killed over 150 terrorists and Turkish-backed militants over the last 72 hours, Masdar News reported.

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, launched multiple drone strikes against Saudi Arabia’s Jizan airport, Al-Masirah TV reported on Sunday.

Palestinians Pan US Envoy for Saying Israel Has Rights to Annex W Bank The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced US ambassador’s provocative remark about Israeli regime’s right to annex occupied West Bank.

Europeans Must Mediate Iran-US Tensions: German FM German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on the European states on Saturday to play mediating role between Iran and the US, warning that strains between the two countries have "reached a fever pitch".

Turkey ’Neutralized’ 43 Kurdish Militants in Iraq: Defense Ministry Turkey said on Saturday it has "neutralized" 43 members of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) so far as part of an operation Ankara launched in northern Iraq 13 days ago.

Yemeni Forces Advance Saudi Arabia’s Najran Yemeni armed forces have managed to advance near Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Najran, calling the battlefield gains a major victory over the aggressors.

US, Again, Warns Turkey over Russia S-400 System’s Purchase The US once again has threatened Turkey not to by Russia to buy an S-400 missile defense system if it wants to continue participating in the F-35 fighter jet program.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Trump Threatens China with More Tariffs If President Xi Declines to Meet Him

Europe’s Empty Promises: Last Efforts to Keep Iran Deal

UAE Tries to Become Second Israel in Region: Iran FM

Abe Iran Visit’s Hopes, Fears

US Seeks to Kill Unborn Iran-EU Trade Vehicle

Syria Thwarts Israeli Missile Strike: Report

US Economic Terrorism on Iran Continuing, This Time Petrochemical Group

Russian Oil Giant’s CE Pans US Sanction on Iran, Venezuela as Energy Colonialism

For 4th Year Saudi Barrages Bring Death, Loss to Yemeni Families on Eid

Palestinians Pan US Envoy for Saying Israel Has Rights to Annex W Bank

Europeans Must Mediate Iran-US Tensions: German FM

Saudi Arabia Experiencing Most Oppressive Era Under Bin Salman: Activist

UAE Tries to Become Second Israel in Region: Iran FM

Brazil’s Lula Convicted in Fabricated Case to Keep Him from 2018 Election: Leaked

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport

Germany to Back Iran Deal, But Pledges No ’Miracles’ on It

Russian Official Censures as ‘Destructive’ US’, Arabs’ Anti-Iran Measures

Saudi Seeks to Execute Teenager over Participating at Anti Regime Protests

Chinese President Blames US’s Extreme Policy on Iran for Mideast Tensions

What’s Driving Forthcoming American-Russian-Israeli Summit?

EU Must Resist US Economic Terrorism against Iran: President

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

Newly Released FBI Docs Shed Light on Apparent Mossad Foreknowledge of 9/11 Attacks

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction

Yemeni Drones Hit Vital Saudi Installations: Report

What’s Made US Retreat from Anti-Iranian Escalation?

US Airstrike Kills 18, Injures 14 Afghan Police Officers in Helmand

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison

Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Abe Iran Visit’s Hopes, Fears

Wednesday 12 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Abe Iran Visit’s Hopes, Fears

Related Content

Japanese PM To Visit Iran Soon amid Tehran-Washington Tensions

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan is traveling to Iran to be the first Japanese leader visiting Iran after the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Although the two countries are engaged in deep-rooted relations that make it necessary for the both sides’ officials to exchange visits, Abe’s two-day trip to Tehran is largely overshadowed by the escalated tensions between Iran and the US in the Persian Gulf region. Although the efforts to de-escalate the tensions will be part of his trip plan, the achievements will never be affected by this case. The Tehran-Tokyo relations and the mutual need for expansion of the relations is the main aspect of Abe’s trip.

The news outlets, citing Japanese diplomatic sources, reported that Japan’s leader is not seeking mediation between the US and Iran in his trip and that he has no message from the US to send to the Iranian officials. The decline to mediate can be read from another aspect: despite Tokyo’s interest in de-escalation and sanctions relief that guarantee flow of energy to the Japanese Economy and allow Japanese companies’ business with Iran, Tokyo’s assessment is that it lacks the diplomatic potentials to incentivize Washington to return to the nuclear deal, lift the sanctions, and reverse the damages caused by the US withdrawal from the nuclear agreement as the Iranian preconditions to start new talks to move out of the current deadlock.

On the other side, Iran has announced that it looks at Abe’s Tehran visit solely as an instrument for the mutual ties to expand. Morteza Rahmani, Iran’s ambassador to Japan, on Sunday in an interview said that he thinks that the huge capacity of mutual cooperation and the interest of the leaders of the two countries in deepening the ties provide the drive for this visit. “So we prefer not to allow other issues to overshadow the trip. But if Japan is interested to play such a role [of mediator], we think that it should be given adequate powers by the proposing side. The Islamic Republic does not have such a proposal but it will be good to hear the viewpoints of its old friends.”

Iran-Japan relations record

The Japanese PM is visiting Tehran while the two countries this year celebrate the ninetieth anniversary of their diplomatic relationship. Their business ties were launched in 1929 with Japan opening its first trade representation office in Tehran. Shortly later, Tokyo expressed a willingness to set up diplomatic ties with Iran. The suggestion received Iranian welcome. In April 1929, the two sides signed a pact of diplomatic relations. In July 1930, Iran opened its embassy in Tokyo. Their relations went cold for nearly a decade due to the start of the Second World War. However, in 1958, they signed an agreement on economic and technologic cooperation in 1958. So, since the beginning, the economic aspect was of special significance. Japan is one of the biggest consumers of oil in the world and Iran is one of the biggest oil producers and exporters and a big consumption market. The need for Iran to develop technologically provides another drive for the two to shore up their relations.

Iran’s trade ties with Japan hiked considerably in 1960, contributing to the Japanese industrial development and improvement of living standards in Iran. Iranian-Japanese trade ties records show that raw material accounted for a majority of exported material to Japan. In addition to oil, cotton was the second top product exported to Japan especially in 1960.

In 2000, Japan negotiated with Iran over the development of Azadegan Oilfield which is assessed to contain 26 billion oil barrels. The expectations to develop the oilfield with Japan were high. But the US opposition to the cooperation foiled the bilateral talks. In 2004, Japan finally reached an agreement with National Iranian Oil to take over 75 percent of the investment in the project. But further economic sanctions on Iran frightened away the Japanese companies from the Iranian oil sector. As a result, in 2006 Japan reduced its share in the Azadegan project to 10 percent. In 2010, it fully pulled out of Iran oil industry.

Post-nuclear deal hope and fear in Iran-Japan relations

After the nuclear deal was signed in 2015 between Iran and six world powers— the US, China, Russia, Germany, Britain, and France—, this situation underwent some transformation. In 2016, a mutual pact was signed and the Japanese officials expressed interest in investing in the Iranian oil sector, car industry, railroads, and infrastructure. In 2017, Japanese imports from Iran reached $3.68 billion, on top of them oil with 98 percent and the remaining products included textile with 0.7 percent and food with 0.4 percent. Japanese exports to Iran were $906 million, including transportation facilities with 35.4 percent, general machines with 20.4 percent, and 11.4 percent in steel and metal products.

However, the growth of trade with Iran is anew affected by the new wave of anti-Iranian sanctions imposed by the US administration. When the US re-imposed the sanctions on Iran in November 2018, 5 percent of the Japanese oil was coming from Iran. Tokyo asked Washington for waivers from the embargo to continue Iran oil imports. In April, the wavers expired for Japan.

Japan, a country in favor of the nuclear deal and an opponent to Trump quitting of the nuclear deal, now looks with anxiety at the future developments in the region, where any tensions escalation will impact the energy flow to the world consumers.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Japan Iran Abe Sanctions US Trade

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

ISIS Terrorists Set Fire to Crops in North Eastern Syria
Russia Tests New Missile Defense System
Iranian Jews Commemorate Anniversary of Late Leaders Demise
Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried
ISIS Terrorists Set Fire to Crops in North Eastern Syria

ISIS Terrorists Set Fire to Crops in North Eastern Syria

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Tears up while Reading Death Threat
Syrian Army Moves to Capture Tahrir Al-Shams Largest Military Bastion in Southern Idlib
Russia,US Blame Each Other over Naval Near-Collision
Jewish Rabbis Burn Israeli Regimes Flag in London