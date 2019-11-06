Collapse of Century: How’s US Hegemony Declining?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump's Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europe must resist US economic terrorism against Iran: President Rouhani

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani urged on Monday European countries to resist in the face of the US’s economic terrorism against the Iranian nation and live up to their obligations as per a nuclear deal signed between Tehran and six world powers in 2015.

Germany to Back Iran Deal, But Pledges No ’Miracles’ on It Germany will remain firm in supporting the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, adding that his country cannot pull off "miracles" in the face of US pressures on the Islamic republic.

Brazil’s Lula Convicted in Fabricated Case to Keep Him from 2018 Election: Leaked The Brazilian justice minister has, in collaboration with prosecutors, fabricated a case against ex-president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and convicted him of corruption in a scheme meant to prevent the popular politician from running for the 2018 presidential election, Leaked documents revealed.

US’ Favorite Anti-Iran Writer A Fake Run by MEK Terror Group The Intercept has revealed that the US administration’s anti-Iran columnist Heshmat Alavi, whose articles have been used by White House to push President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran agenda, is an imaginary character spawned by the notorious terror group the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MEK or MKO).

Qatar Slams Saudi, Emirati Regimes, Refuses to Back US Policies on Iran Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE fire creating more terrorism, conflict and chaos in the West Asia and Africa, emphasizing that Doha does not support Washington’s anti-Iran policies.

US Senators Make Bipartisan Effort to Block Trump’s Saudi Arms Sales American senators in both parties are pushing hard against US President’s emergency arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf Arab regimes after Donald Trump said he was bypassing Congress to push them through.

Iranian FM Urges Ditching Dollar to Strip US of Economic Sway Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday the US’s economic influence will be taken away if countries stop using the US dollar in their international transactions.

China Warns Tech Giants of ‘Dire Consequences’ If They Follow US Ban Chinese government has summoned major technology companies and warned them of “dire consequences” if they comply with US efforts to ban sales of technology to Chinese companies, The New York Times reported.

Iran Unveils New Homegrown Air Defense System Iran unveiled on Sunday a domestically-made air defense system capable of simultaneously destroying six incoming hostiles.

Syrian Army Kills over 150 Militants in 72 Hours: Report The Syrian army reportedly has killed over 150 terrorists and Turkish-backed militants over the last 72 hours, Masdar News reported.

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, launched multiple drone strikes against Saudi Arabia’s Jizan airport, Al-Masirah TV reported on Sunday.

Palestinians Pan US Envoy for Saying Israel Has Rights to Annex W Bank The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced US ambassador’s provocative remark about Israeli regime’s right to annex occupied West Bank.

Europeans Must Mediate Iran-US Tensions: German FM German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on the European states on Saturday to play mediating role between Iran and the US, warning that strains between the two countries have "reached a fever pitch".

Turkey ’Neutralized’ 43 Kurdish Militants in Iraq: Defense Ministry Turkey said on Saturday it has "neutralized" 43 members of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) so far as part of an operation Ankara launched in northern Iraq 13 days ago.

Yemeni Forces Advance Saudi Arabia’s Najran Yemeni armed forces have managed to advance near Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Najran, calling the battlefield gains a major victory over the aggressors.

US, Again, Warns Turkey over Russia S-400 System’s Purchase The US once again has threatened Turkey not to by Russia to buy an S-400 missile defense system if it wants to continue participating in the F-35 fighter jet program.

Saudi Arabia Experiencing Most Oppressive Era Under Bin Salman: Activist The West-backed Saudi regime has long experienced bouts of oppression against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals, but the brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is unprecedented, Saudi scholar and researcher Hala al-Dosari on Friday.

Russia, China Slam US Economic Brinkmanship Russian and Chinese Presidents Vladimir said on Friday the global economic system must change in such a way as to prevent the US from being able to exert economic pressure on world countries.

US Economic Terrorism on Iran Continuing, This Time Petrochemical Group The US, in yet another act of economic terrorism, has announced on Friday new sanctions on Iran, this time attacking the Muslim country’s petrochemical industry.

Saudi Seeks to Execute Teenager over Participating at Anti Regime Protests Saudi Arabia is seeking death penalty for a teenager who has been held in pre-trial detention for almost four years for protesting on his bicycle against the West-backed Arab regime.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital


Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians


Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Collapse of Century: How's US Hegemony Declining?

Tuesday 11 June 2019

Alwaght- Over the past few years, there has been a debate at the global research centers and media about the US power decline and the change of the world order from unipolar to multipolar. How serious is this decline? What are its signals? And what outcomes could it bring about?

The American hegemony

When George H. W. Bush became the president of the US, two years later he witnessed in 1991 the fall of the Soviet Union. This situation pushed the American leader, the strategists, and political analysts to declare the end of the bipolar global order which was a legacy of the Second World War. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Bush announced the birth of the age of the utter US hegemony and the start of the “American century”, saying that the nations from that time on will live in a world dominated by the American lifestyle, values, and culture.

His son President George W. Bush also continued what the father started, though in another way. He built his agenda on the Francis Fukuyama’s “end of the history” and Samuel P. Huntington’s “clash of the civilizations” theories. Then he announced the organized terrorism as the new US enemy after the Soviet Union and invaded Iraq and Afghanistan amid claims that the two countries were its bastions.

However, it did not take a long time before the rise of other signs conflicting the hegemony theory. Noam Chomsky, an American theorist, argued that the US power demise had started after the WWII and that the US leaders’ boasting of their country being the unchallenged power since 1991 was simply “self-delusion.”

Termite decline

There is a distinction between decline and collapse of course. The decline is the prelude to the collapse and has less tangible signs. The superpower has all the ostensible signs of being a power and invincible, even more than before. However, its economic and political structures grow weaker and weaker. The termite decline concept was first suggested by Ted Galen Carpenter, a professor at the CATO Institute which is an American think tank headquartered in Washington D.C. Then it was used in 2018 in an article by Christopher Layne titled The US-Chinese Power Shift and the end of Pax Americana, which was dedicated to prove the US decline as a superpower. In the article, he claims that the recession of 2007 and 2008, in fact, did not end.

He added that the US decline has started from the economic area and is advancing slowly. Pax Americana is a term referring to the US leadership over a large area of the world covering Europe to Turkey, a large part of East Asia, Latin America, and West Asia. As other powers, like China, rise to prominence, the US power loss moves faster. This collapse takes place in four areas: economic power, military power, soft power, and institutional power. Washington needs to save its strategic hegemony in three regions of Europe, East Asia, and West Asia. But with the rise of China as an economic, and military, power the US hegemony in East Asia is largely challenged. The East Asia affairs researcher Roger Cliff of Rand Corporation, a think tank whose analyses are widely used by the Republican leaders for policy making, in his book The Military Potential of China’s Commercial Technology wrote that by 2020 China’s military will be equal to the US’s. He predicted that by 2020, the US military superiority in East Asia will considerably scale down to China’s favor.

Signs of decline

Henry Kissinger, the prominent US politician, in a comment on the President Donald Trump policy says “I think Trump may be one of those figures in history who appears from time to time to mark the end of an era and to force it to give up its old pretenses.” Trump, a man of wealthy American class, paradoxically names himself the voice of the lower classes, mainly the blue collars who have smaller political participation compared to the others. Derek Thompson defines the Trump supporters as racist and xenophobic. Thompson says they are marked by anger. An American expert in an analysis calls this situation change of global order from the right and left alliances to horizontal alliances of the proletariat class against the global elites like the multinational companies. This, he suggests, leads to a shift from international institutions’ dominance to the bilateral agreements that challenge the unipolar order.

The US had $7 trillion of debt at the end of the Iraq and Afghanistan war. According to the Federal Reserve prediction, the US national debt will be close to $24 trillion by 2020. Although with $20.5 trillion GDP the US economy in 2018 accounted for 24 percent of the global economy volume, the World Monetary Fund in its report, published in late 2018, said that the Chinese economy will unseat its American rival in 2021 with over $23 trillion of GDP. The US share in the global economy will move back to below 20 percent in the next two years.

Now, according to the purchasing power parity factor, China with $27 trillion ranks first, followed by the US with $20 trillion. When it comes to the soft power, which is one of the pillars of the US global leadership, Washington has been in a decline since 2016, ranking fourth now globally from top power. With the Trump policies, this fall even goes faster in the upcoming years. Up to 2018, the US was the most competitive economy with great benefits to investment and business. But a latest report issued by the IMD business school shows that in 2019 Washington lost the title as the most competitive economy to rank third globally.

Trump in his national security document, published in 2017, admits to the US power erosion and seeks American exceptionalism to reverse it. The use of this strategy is itself a sign of the US decline as Trump seeks to impose on the world the radical aspect of the American identity in a bid to halt the collapse. The US president also embarked on a policy of neo-isolationism to delay the power downturn. To cut the commitment and the costs of being a party to the international agreements and institutions, like the Paris climate agreement, UNESCO, and Trans-Pacific Pact (TPP), Trump pulled out of them. The measure only considerably reduced US global leadership and influence. At best, by 2030 in a multipolar world, the US will be an ordinary power among others with a reduced toehold in the world’s strategic spots.

Tags:

US Hegemoney Power China

