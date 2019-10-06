Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 10 June 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

News

Germany to Back Iran Deal, But Pledges No ’Miracles’ on It

Germany to Back Iran Deal, But Pledges No ’Miracles’ on It

Germany will remain firm in supporting the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, adding that his country cannot pull off "miracles" in the face of US pressures on the Islamic republic.

Brazil’s Lula Convicted in Fabricated Case to Keep Him from 2018 Election: Leaked The Brazilian justice minister has, in collaboration with prosecutors, fabricated a case against ex-president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and convicted him of corruption in a scheme meant to prevent the popular politician from running for the 2018 presidential election, Leaked documents revealed.

US’ Favorite Anti-Iran Writer A Fake Run by MEK Terror Group The Intercept has revealed that the US administration’s anti-Iran columnist Heshmat Alavi, whose articles have been used by White House to push President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran agenda, is an imaginary character spawned by the notorious terror group the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MEK or MKO).

Qatar Slams Saudi, Emirati Regimes, Refuses to Back US Policies on Iran Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE fire creating more terrorism, conflict and chaos in the West Asia and Africa, emphasizing that Doha does not support Washington’s anti-Iran policies.

US Senators Make Bipartisan Effort to Block Trump’s Saudi Arms Sales American senators in both parties are pushing hard against US President’s emergency arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf Arab regimes after Donald Trump said he was bypassing Congress to push them through.

Iranian FM Urges Ditching Dollar to Strip US of Economic Sway Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday the US’s economic influence will be taken away if countries stop using the US dollar in their international transactions.

China Warns Tech Giants of ‘Dire Consequences’ If They Follow US Ban Chinese government has summoned major technology companies and warned them of “dire consequences” if they comply with US efforts to ban sales of technology to Chinese companies, The New York Times reported.

Iran Unveils New Homegrown Air Defense System Iran unveiled on Sunday a domestically-made air defense system capable of simultaneously destroying six incoming hostiles.

Syrian Army Kills over 150 Militants in 72 Hours: Report The Syrian army reportedly has killed over 150 terrorists and Turkish-backed militants over the last 72 hours, Masdar News reported.

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, launched multiple drone strikes against Saudi Arabia’s Jizan airport, Al-Masirah TV reported on Sunday.

Palestinians Pan US Envoy for Saying Israel Has Rights to Annex W Bank The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced US ambassador’s provocative remark about Israeli regime’s right to annex occupied West Bank.

Europeans Must Mediate Iran-US Tensions: German FM German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on the European states on Saturday to play mediating role between Iran and the US, warning that strains between the two countries have "reached a fever pitch".

Turkey ’Neutralized’ 43 Kurdish Militants in Iraq: Defense Ministry Turkey said on Saturday it has "neutralized" 43 members of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) so far as part of an operation Ankara launched in northern Iraq 13 days ago.

Yemeni Forces Advance Saudi Arabia’s Najran Yemeni armed forces have managed to advance near Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Najran, calling the battlefield gains a major victory over the aggressors.

US, Again, Warns Turkey over Russia S-400 System’s Purchase The US once again has threatened Turkey not to by Russia to buy an S-400 missile defense system if it wants to continue participating in the F-35 fighter jet program.

Saudi Arabia Experiencing Most Oppressive Era Under Bin Salman: Activist The West-backed Saudi regime has long experienced bouts of oppression against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals, but the brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is unprecedented, Saudi scholar and researcher Hala al-Dosari on Friday.

Russia, China Slam US Economic Brinkmanship Russian and Chinese Presidents Vladimir said on Friday the global economic system must change in such a way as to prevent the US from being able to exert economic pressure on world countries.

US Economic Terrorism on Iran Continuing, This Time Petrochemical Group The US, in yet another act of economic terrorism, has announced on Friday new sanctions on Iran, this time attacking the Muslim country’s petrochemical industry.

Saudi Seeks to Execute Teenager over Participating at Anti Regime Protests Saudi Arabia is seeking death penalty for a teenager who has been held in pre-trial detention for almost four years for protesting on his bicycle against the West-backed Arab regime.

Japanese PM To Visit Iran Soon amid Tehran-Washington Tensions Japan is arranging for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Iran in the near future as the two Asian countries mark 90 years of friendly diplomatic ties, Japan’s government spokesman said on Thursday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Germany to Back Iran Deal, But Pledges No ’Miracles’ on It

US Senators Make Bipartisan Effort to Block Trump’s Saudi Arms Sales

Brazil’s Lula Convicted in Fabricated Case to Keep Him from 2018 Election: Leaked

US’ Favorite Anti-Iran Writer A Fake Run by MEK Terror Group

Qatar Slams Saudi, Emirati Regimes, Refuses to Back US Policies on Iran

Chinese President Blames US’s Extreme Policy on Iran for Mideast Tensions

German ‘Blogger of Year’ Invented Her ‘Jewish’ Family History, Cheated Media for Years

Sudan’s Future Dim as Foreign Meddling Continues

Japanese PM To Visit Iran Soon amid Tehran-Washington Tensions

Turkey to Buy Russian S-400 Missile System despite US Threats: President Erdogan

Russian Official Censures as ‘Destructive’ US’, Arabs’ Anti-Iran Measures

US Aircraft Carrier Stayed out of Persian Gulf amid tensions with Iran

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing

Iran Unveils New Homegrown Air Defense System

For 4th Year Saudi Barrages Bring Death, Loss to Yemeni Families on Eid

What’s Driving Forthcoming American-Russian-Israeli Summit?

Trump Threatens China with Another $300 Bn Tariffs

Trump’s Deal on Palestine Doomed to Fail: Iran Leader

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

Qatar Slams Saudi, Emirati Regimes, Refuses to Back US Policies on Iran

Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump’s UK Visit despite Police

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

Idlib Operation: Bells Ring for End of Terrorism in Syria

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison

Six Civilians Killed, 11 Injured as Terrorist Launch Rocket Attack on Refugee Camp in Syria

US $25Mn Investment in Greek Military Message to Turkey amid S-400 Row

Trump’s Son in Law Called Khashoggi Terrorist: Journalist

What’s Driving Oman Embassy Reopening in Iraq?

Three-Day Gaza War: Outcomes, Consequences

What’s Driving Turkish Role in Libya’s Developments?

Yemen’s Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Brazil’s Lula Convicted in Fabricated Case to Keep Him from 2018 Election: Leaked

Monday 10 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Brazil’s Lula Convicted in Fabricated Case to Keep Him from 2018 Election: Leaked
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The Brazilian justice minister has, in collaboration with prosecutors, fabricated a case against ex-president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and convicted him of corruption in a scheme meant to prevent the popular politician from running for the 2018 presidential election, Leaked documents revealed.

The Intercept website, citing the leaked documents, reported on Sunday that Moro was sharing information and giving advice to prosecutors working in a years-long anti-corruption probe, known as “Car Wash.”

The massive Car Wash probe, which has swept through Brazil for the last five years, eventually resulted in the conviction of Lula for corruption and money laundering.

Lula has been serving a 12-year prison sentence since April, 2018. A second conviction was handed down to him by Moro in February for, which Lula was sentenced to almost 13 years.

The Intercept said an anonymous source had provided the online new publication with material, including private chats, audio recordings, videos and photos that show “serious wrongdoing, unethical behavior, and systematic deceit.”

“Moro secretly and unethically collaborated with the Car Wash prosecutors to help design the case against Lula,” it wrote.

“Car Wash prosecutors spoke openly of their desire to prevent the PT (Lula’s Workers’ Party) from winning the election and took steps to carry out that agenda,” The Intercept said.

In response to the report, Lula’s Twitter account posted a link to The Intercept stories, writing, “The truth will prevail.”

The leftist former leader, who ruled Brazil between 2003 and 2010, has denied all the corruption charges, saying they were politically motivated to prevent him from competing in the elections.

The justice minister denied wrongdoing in a statement on Sunday. He said the material obtained through the “criminal invasion of prosecutors’ cell phones had been “taken out of context.”

“Careful reading reveals that there is nothing there despite the sensational material,” Moro said on Twitter.

He became part of the cabinet of President Jair Bolsonaro, who had said during his campaign that he hoped Lula would “rot in prison.”

In a separate statement, Car Wash prosecutors also dismissed the allegations, saying they were victim of “a criminal action perpetrated by a hacker,” and that they are available to provide clarifications

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Brazil Lula

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Russia Tests New Missile Defense System
Iranian Jews Commemorate Anniversary of Late Leaders Demise
Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried
Quds Day Rallies Held in Non-Muslim States
Russia Tests New Missile Defense System

Russia Tests New Missile Defense System

Syrian Army Moves to Capture Tahrir Al-Shams Largest Military Bastion in Southern Idlib
Russia,US Blame Each Other over Naval Near-Collision
Jewish Rabbis Burn Israeli Regimes Flag in London
Amid Saudi Aggression, Heavy Rains Bring Despair to Displaced Yemenis in Refugee Camps