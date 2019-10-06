Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 10 June 2019

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Germany to Back Iran Deal, But Pledges No ’Miracles’ on It

Germany will remain firm in supporting the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Monday, adding that his country cannot pull off "miracles" in the face of US pressures on the Islamic republic.

Brazil’s Lula Convicted in Fabricated Case to Keep Him from 2018 Election: Leaked The Brazilian justice minister has, in collaboration with prosecutors, fabricated a case against ex-president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and convicted him of corruption in a scheme meant to prevent the popular politician from running for the 2018 presidential election, Leaked documents revealed.

US’ Favorite Anti-Iran Writer A Fake Run by MEK Terror Group The Intercept has revealed that the US administration’s anti-Iran columnist Heshmat Alavi, whose articles have been used by White House to push President Donald Trump’s anti-Iran agenda, is an imaginary character spawned by the notorious terror group the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MEK or MKO).

Qatar Slams Saudi, Emirati Regimes, Refuses to Back US Policies on Iran Qatar’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani blamed Saudi Arabia and the UAE fire creating more terrorism, conflict and chaos in the West Asia and Africa, emphasizing that Doha does not support Washington’s anti-Iran policies.

US Senators Make Bipartisan Effort to Block Trump’s Saudi Arms Sales American senators in both parties are pushing hard against US President’s emergency arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf Arab regimes after Donald Trump said he was bypassing Congress to push them through.

Iranian FM Urges Ditching Dollar to Strip US of Economic Sway Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday the US’s economic influence will be taken away if countries stop using the US dollar in their international transactions.

China Warns Tech Giants of ‘Dire Consequences’ If They Follow US Ban Chinese government has summoned major technology companies and warned them of “dire consequences” if they comply with US efforts to ban sales of technology to Chinese companies, The New York Times reported.

Iran Unveils New Homegrown Air Defense System Iran unveiled on Sunday a domestically-made air defense system capable of simultaneously destroying six incoming hostiles.

Syrian Army Kills over 150 Militants in 72 Hours: Report The Syrian army reportedly has killed over 150 terrorists and Turkish-backed militants over the last 72 hours, Masdar News reported.

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, launched multiple drone strikes against Saudi Arabia’s Jizan airport, Al-Masirah TV reported on Sunday.

Palestinians Pan US Envoy for Saying Israel Has Rights to Annex W Bank The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced US ambassador’s provocative remark about Israeli regime’s right to annex occupied West Bank.

Europeans Must Mediate Iran-US Tensions: German FM German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on the European states on Saturday to play mediating role between Iran and the US, warning that strains between the two countries have "reached a fever pitch".

Turkey ’Neutralized’ 43 Kurdish Militants in Iraq: Defense Ministry Turkey said on Saturday it has "neutralized" 43 members of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) so far as part of an operation Ankara launched in northern Iraq 13 days ago.

Yemeni Forces Advance Saudi Arabia’s Najran Yemeni armed forces have managed to advance near Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Najran, calling the battlefield gains a major victory over the aggressors.

US, Again, Warns Turkey over Russia S-400 System’s Purchase The US once again has threatened Turkey not to by Russia to buy an S-400 missile defense system if it wants to continue participating in the F-35 fighter jet program.

Saudi Arabia Experiencing Most Oppressive Era Under Bin Salman: Activist The West-backed Saudi regime has long experienced bouts of oppression against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals, but the brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is unprecedented, Saudi scholar and researcher Hala al-Dosari on Friday.

Russia, China Slam US Economic Brinkmanship Russian and Chinese Presidents Vladimir said on Friday the global economic system must change in such a way as to prevent the US from being able to exert economic pressure on world countries.

US Economic Terrorism on Iran Continuing, This Time Petrochemical Group The US, in yet another act of economic terrorism, has announced on Friday new sanctions on Iran, this time attacking the Muslim country’s petrochemical industry.

Saudi Seeks to Execute Teenager over Participating at Anti Regime Protests Saudi Arabia is seeking death penalty for a teenager who has been held in pre-trial detention for almost four years for protesting on his bicycle against the West-backed Arab regime.

Japanese PM To Visit Iran Soon amid Tehran-Washington Tensions Japan is arranging for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Iran in the near future as the two Asian countries mark 90 years of friendly diplomatic ties, Japan’s government spokesman said on Thursday.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Alwaght- The Intercept has revealed that the US administration’s anti-Iran columnist Heshmat Alavi, whose articles have been used by White House to push President Donald Trump's anti-Iran agenda, is an imaginary character spawned by the notorious terror group the Mujahedin Khalq Organization (MEK or MKO).

The American news outlet made the explosive discovery after reaching out to Hassan Heyrani, a high-ranking defector from the group.

“Heshmat Alavi is a persona run by a team of people from the political wing of the MEK,” said Heyrani, who noted he had direct knowledge of the operation. “They write whatever they are directed by their commanders and use this name to place articles in the press. This is not and has never been a real person.”

According to Heyrani, a team of MKO propaganda writers have been managing the fake character from the terrorist outfit's base in Albania, one of the many European countries hosting MKO members.

The Intercept wrote that in the buildup to Trump's decision to leave the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, the White House specifically tried to sway The Washington Post and other skeptical press by providing one of Alavi's contributions to Forbes as a "source."

“Iran’s current budget is funded largely through ‘oil, taxes, increasing bonds, [and] eliminating cash handouts or subsidies’ for Iranians, according to an article by a Forbes contributor, Heshmat Alavi, sent to us by a White House official,” read an article by Post reporters Salvador Rizzo and Meg Kelly.

Heyrani’s views on Alavi were confirmed by Sara Zahiri, a Farsi-language researcher who focuses on the MKO.

Zahiri, citing her sources among Iranian cybersecurity officials, said Tehran considers Alavi as a “group account” run by a team of MKO members and the person is nothing but a figment of their imagination.

This imaginary character, who identifies himself as “an Iranian activist with a passion for equal rights,” has also made similar contributions to The Hill, The Daily Caller, The Federalist, Saudi-owned al-Arabiya English, and many other outlets.

Interestingly, Alavi refused to respond to The Intercept’s requests for comment via Twitter or the Gmail address he used to correspond with the media.

Three writers, one persona

Heyrani, who once coordinated MKO's online propaganda operations, told The Intercept that three members and a commander from the group's political wing were running the Alavi ruse. He provided the website with the four individuals' names and details.

One reason, Heyrani said, they preferred to hide behind the fake name was because "the MEK leadership would not look kindly on the fluent English speakers who operate the persona writing under their own names," according to the report.

Reza Sadeghi, a Canadian-based MKO defector, also confirmed Heyrani's account.

“We were always active in making false news stories to spread to the foreign press and in Iran,” said Sadeghi, who remained a member until 2008.

He was involved in lobbying activities in the United States, as well as operations at the MKO’s former base at Camp Ashraf in Iraq.

“At Camp Ashraf, there were computers set up to do online information operations. Over the years, this activity got more intense with the introduction of social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter,” he said.

The Intercept asked the editors who had worked with Alavi in various outlets over the past several years to confirm his identity. However, none of these outlets were able to confirm that they ever spoke with or met him in person.  

He took no money for his work with Forbes, The Daily Caller, or The Diplomat either.

Alavi’s Twitter account has apparently attracted over 30,000 followers since its inception in 2014 and frequently shares articles and hashtags praising MKO terrorist chief Maryam Rajavi.

The Alavi article that the White House used in 2018 to justify Trump's exit from the landmark Iran deal cited unnamed "semi-official" Iranian sources to make its case and ended in a fashion similar to the author's other works.

The article praised Trump for ending “appeasement” policies towards Iran and chastising Europe for standing alongside the Iranian "regime" against the will of the Iranian people.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Iran MEK Terror Group Heshmat Alavi US

