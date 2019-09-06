Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 9 June 2019

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump's Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

China Warns Tech Giants of ‘Dire Consequences’ If They Follow US Ban

China Warns Tech Giants of 'Dire Consequences' If They Follow US Ban

Chinese government has summoned major technology companies and warned them of “dire consequences” if they comply with US efforts to ban sales of technology to Chinese companies, The New York Times reported.

Iran Unveils New Homegrown Air Defense System Iran unveiled on Sunday a domestically-made air defense system capable of simultaneously destroying six incoming hostiles.

Syrian Army Kills over 150 Militants in 72 Hours: Report The Syrian army reportedly has killed over 150 terrorists and Turkish-backed militants over the last 72 hours, Masdar News reported.

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, launched multiple drone strikes against Saudi Arabia’s Jizan airport, Al-Masirah TV reported on Sunday.

Palestinians Pan US Envoy for Saying Israel Has Rights to Annex W Bank The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas denounced US ambassador’s provocative remark about Israeli regime’s right to annex occupied West Bank.

Europeans Must Mediate Iran-US Tensions: German FM German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on the European states on Saturday to play mediating role between Iran and the US, warning that strains between the two countries have "reached a fever pitch".

Turkey ’Neutralized’ 43 Kurdish Militants in Iraq: Defense Ministry Turkey said on Saturday it has "neutralized" 43 members of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) so far as part of an operation Ankara launched in northern Iraq 13 days ago.

Yemeni Forces Advance Saudi Arabia’s Najran Yemeni armed forces have managed to advance near Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Najran, calling the battlefield gains a major victory over the aggressors.

US, Again, Warns Turkey over Russia S-400 System’s Purchase The US once again has threatened Turkey not to by Russia to buy an S-400 missile defense system if it wants to continue participating in the F-35 fighter jet program.

Saudi Arabia Experiencing Most Oppressive Era Under Bin Salman: Activist The West-backed Saudi regime has long experienced bouts of oppression against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals, but the brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is unprecedented, Saudi scholar and researcher Hala al-Dosari on Friday.

Russia, China Slam US Economic Brinkmanship Russian and Chinese Presidents Vladimir said on Friday the global economic system must change in such a way as to prevent the US from being able to exert economic pressure on world countries.

US Economic Terrorism on Iran Continuing, This Time Petrochemical Group The US, in yet another act of economic terrorism, has announced on Friday new sanctions on Iran, this time attacking the Muslim country’s petrochemical industry.

Saudi Seeks to Execute Teenager over Participating at Anti Regime Protests Saudi Arabia is seeking death penalty for a teenager who has been held in pre-trial detention for almost four years for protesting on his bicycle against the West-backed Arab regime.

Japanese PM To Visit Iran Soon amid Tehran-Washington Tensions Japan is arranging for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Iran in the near future as the two Asian countries mark 90 years of friendly diplomatic ties, Japan’s government spokesman said on Thursday.

Russian Oil Giant’s CE Pans US Sanction on Iran, Venezuela as Energy Colonialism Chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft slammed on Thursday the US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, saying Washington is exploiting energy as a political weapon. Igor Sechin said that the US golden age of energy had become an “era of energy colonialism” for other countries.

Trump Threatens China with Another $300 Bn Tariffs US President Donald Trump China on Tuesday with another $300 billion in levies, however added that he still hopes for a deal. The tariffs would target China’s remaining exports to the US

Russian Official Censures as ‘Destructive’ US’, Arabs’ Anti-Iran Measures Russian deputy foreign minister rebuked the US and its Persian Gulf Arab allies “destructive” activities, including military moves, against Iran, saying such an approach only exacerbates the problems.

Trump’s Deal on Palestine Doomed to Fail: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday US president’s so-called deal of the century on Palestine issue is doomed to fail and will “never materialize.”

Chinese President Blames US’s Extreme Policy on Iran for Mideast Tensions Chinese President Xi Jinping described the US campaign of “extreme” pressure and unilateral sanctions on Iran as the factor behind escalating tensions in the West Asia region

France, Britain condemn Israeli settlement plan in occupied East al-Quds Britain and France have voiced concerns over Israeli regime’s recent plans of construction hundreds of new settlements in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) and describe it as violation of international law.

Palestinians Pan US Envoy for Saying Israel Has Rights to Annex W Bank

Iran Unveils New Homegrown Air Defense System

Europeans Must Mediate Iran-US Tensions: German FM

Turkey ’Neutralized’ 43 Kurdish Militants in Iraq: Defense Ministry

Syrian Army Kills over 150 Militants in 72 Hours: Report

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death

Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase

What’s Driving Forthcoming American-Russian-Israeli Summit?

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits

Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport

German ‘Blogger of Year’ Invented Her ‘Jewish’ Family History, Cheated Media for Years

Russia, China Slam US Economic Brinkmanship

Trump Mocks London Mayor

US Economic Terrorism on Iran Continuing, This Time Petrochemical Group

Russian Oil Giant’s CE Pans US Sanction on Iran, Venezuela as Energy Colonialism

Turkey to Buy Russian S-400 Missile System despite US Threats: President Erdogan

US, Again, Warns Turkey over Russia S-400 System’s Purchase

Trump Admits Pompeo’s Doubts on His Deal of Century

Russian Official Censures as ‘Destructive’ US’, Arabs’ Anti-Iran Measures

Idlib Operation: Bells Ring for End of Terrorism in Syria

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

US $25Mn Investment in Greek Military Message to Turkey amid S-400 Row

US Raid on Venezuela Embassy Brutal Violation of International Law: Maduro

Yemen’s Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

Kabul Imam Killed in Bomb Attack on Mosque

What’s Driving Turkish Role in Libya’s Developments?

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain

Google, Intel, Qualcomm Cut Ties with Huawei

Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump’s UK Visit despite Police

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Air Defense System

Sunday 9 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Unveils New Homegrown Air Defense System

Iran Successfully Test-Fires Strategic Cruise Missile from Submarine

Iran’s IRGC Unveils Massive Underground Ballistic Missile Facility

Iran Unveils Long-Range Cruise Missile

Alwaght- Iran unveiled on Sunday a domestically-made air defense system capable of simultaneously destroying six incoming hostiles.

The system, dubbed Khordad 15, was inaugurated in the presence of Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, IRNA reported on Sunday.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, Hatami said the system was capable of detecting fighter jets and combat drones from 150 kilometers away and of tracking them within a range of 120 kilometers.

The system, he added, can also detect stealth targets at a distance of 85 kilometers and engage and destroy them within a range of 45 kilometers.

He also said the Khordad 15 air defense system used Sayyad 3 missiles and was capable of simultaneously detecting, intercepting, and shooting down six targets, adding that it could be readied to engage hostiles in less than five minutes.

The minister also noted that the Islamic Republic was developing systems to counter missiles and other aerial threats given the presence of extra-regional forces at bases in countries around Iran.

Iran has recently made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing sanctions and Western economic pressure.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes and does not pose any threat to other countries.

 

