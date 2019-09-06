Syrian Army Kills over 150 Militants in 72 Hours: Report

Alwaght- The Syrian army reportedly has killed over 150 terrorists and Turkish-backed militants over the last 72 hours, Masdar News reported.

According to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) field report, their troops have killed over 150 militants from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the National Liberation Front, and Jaysh Al-Izza.

Among the 150 militants killed in northwestern Hama were three commanders from Jaysh Al-Izza. The commanders were identified by the group as the former Syrian National Team goalkeeper Abdel-Bassit Sarout, Yasser Al-Hilal, and Mohammad Khaled Al-Sabbagh.