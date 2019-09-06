Yemeni Drones Strike Saudi Drone Bunkers, Stations in Jizan Airport

Alwaght- Yemeni forces, in a retaliatory attack, launched multiple drone strikes against Saudi Arabia's Jizan airport, Al-Masirah TV reported on Sunday.

The attacks targeted Saudi drone bunkers and stations in the airport, it added.

Yemeni forces have stepped up retaliatory attacks inside Saudi Arabia, which has been waging a war against Yemen since March 2015. The military offensive has already claimed tens of thousands of Yemeni lives.

The Saudi-led aggression on Yemen, now on its 5th year, has also taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories.

The UN has warned that a record 22.2 million Yemenis are in dire need of food, including 8.4 million threatened by severe hunger. According to the world body, Yemen is suffering from the most severe famine in more than 100 years.