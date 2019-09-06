Europeans Must Mediate Iran-US Tensions: German FM

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on the European states on Saturday to play mediating role between Iran and the US, warning that strains between the two countries have "reached a fever pitch".

Turkey ’Neutralized’ 43 Kurdish Militants in Iraq: Defense Ministry Turkey said on Saturday it has "neutralized" 43 members of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) so far as part of an operation Ankara launched in northern Iraq 13 days ago.

Yemeni Forces Advance Saudi Arabia’s Najran Yemeni armed forces have managed to advance near Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Najran, calling the battlefield gains a major victory over the aggressors.

US, Again, Warns Turkey over Russia S-400 System’s Purchase The US once again has threatened Turkey not to by Russia to buy an S-400 missile defense system if it wants to continue participating in the F-35 fighter jet program.

Saudi Arabia Experiencing Most Oppressive Era Under Bin Salman: Activist The West-backed Saudi regime has long experienced bouts of oppression against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals, but the brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is unprecedented, Saudi scholar and researcher Hala al-Dosari on Friday.

Russia, China Slam US Economic Brinkmanship Russian and Chinese Presidents Vladimir said on Friday the global economic system must change in such a way as to prevent the US from being able to exert economic pressure on world countries.

US Economic Terrorism on Iran Continuing, This Time Petrochemical Group The US, in yet another act of economic terrorism, has announced on Friday new sanctions on Iran, this time attacking the Muslim country’s petrochemical industry.

Saudi Seeks to Execute Teenager over Participating at Anti Regime Protests Saudi Arabia is seeking death penalty for a teenager who has been held in pre-trial detention for almost four years for protesting on his bicycle against the West-backed Arab regime.

Japanese PM To Visit Iran Soon amid Tehran-Washington Tensions Japan is arranging for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Iran in the near future as the two Asian countries mark 90 years of friendly diplomatic ties, Japan’s government spokesman said on Thursday.

Russian Oil Giant’s CE Pans US Sanction on Iran, Venezuela as Energy Colonialism Chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft slammed on Thursday the US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, saying Washington is exploiting energy as a political weapon. Igor Sechin said that the US golden age of energy had become an “era of energy colonialism” for other countries.

Trump Threatens China with Another $300 Bn Tariffs US President Donald Trump China on Tuesday with another $300 billion in levies, however added that he still hopes for a deal. The tariffs would target China’s remaining exports to the US

Russian Official Censures as ‘Destructive’ US’, Arabs’ Anti-Iran Measures Russian deputy foreign minister rebuked the US and its Persian Gulf Arab allies “destructive” activities, including military moves, against Iran, saying such an approach only exacerbates the problems.

Trump’s Deal on Palestine Doomed to Fail: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday US president’s so-called deal of the century on Palestine issue is doomed to fail and will “never materialize.”

Chinese President Blames US’s Extreme Policy on Iran for Mideast Tensions Chinese President Xi Jinping described the US campaign of “extreme” pressure and unilateral sanctions on Iran as the factor behind escalating tensions in the West Asia region

France, Britain condemn Israeli settlement plan in occupied East al-Quds Britain and France have voiced concerns over Israeli regime’s recent plans of construction hundreds of new settlements in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) and describe it as violation of international law.

French Arms Sales to Saudi Regime Skyrocketed in 2018 France’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia increased by 50 percent in 2018 despite the regime’s brutal aggression on Yemen

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

Iran’s Bank Mellat Suing UK for $1.6 bn over Assets’ Freez Iran Bank Mellat is suing the UK government for $1.6 billion over a 2010 freeze of assets

Turkey to Buy Russian S-400 Missile System despite US Threats: President Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again has vowed that his country is committed to a deal with Russia to buy S-400 missile defense systems despite US threats of “devastating” consequences.

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing Iranians and devotees in other countries are marking 30 years since the departure of Imam Khomeini, the revered founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Alwaght- German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on the European states on Saturday to play mediating role between Iran and the US, warning that strains between the two countries have "reached a fever pitch".

"There is a clear danger of miscalculations, misunderstandings, provocations leading to unforeseeable consequences in this highly tense region," Maas warned upon arrival in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been rising since US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from a 2015 international nuclear deal and imposed unilateral economic sanctions against Iran, mainly targeting its energy dealings on the global market.

In early May, the Trump administration beefed up the US’s military presence in the Persian Gulf, citing alleged and unspecified threats posed by the Islamic Republic to American troops and interests.

The US’s recent deployment of an aircraft carrier, B-52 bombers and Patriot missiles to the Middle East has raised fears that the Trump administration was contemplating military aggression against Iran.

Iran has insisted that it will not initiate any conflict, but will firmly defend the country against any act of aggression.

"The latest escalation requires us as European neighbors to intervene in favor of de-escalation and peaceful co-existence," the top German diplomat said.

 "We cannot just seek dialogue, we must lead it, precisely where the differences seem insurmountable and long-simmering conflicts run deep," he said.

Maas also said that Europe was determined to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, describing the accord as a "key factor for stability and security in the region."

"We Europeans are convinced that it is worth every effort to work toward upholding the Vienna nuclear agreement with Iran."

The German foreign minister further praised Baghdad's "measured" approach and mediating role in defusing tensions in the region, urging countries not to abandon Iraq.

"We cannot abandon Iraq now," he said, after holding talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi and President Barham Salih, pledging to continue supporting Iraq's rebuilding effort.

Germany to continue operations in Iraq

Maas also said Germany, a member of the US-led coalition purportedly fighting the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, would continue to participate in the mission to combat the terror group.

He further warned that the terrorist group, which has been defeated in the Arab country, could rebuild structures "underground," a reality that "we can and must prevent."

The German top diplomat arrived in Baghdad on Saturday as part of a wider trip to the Middle East seeking to de-escalate tensions between Iran and the United States. Maas's visit was not announced ahead of time for security reasons.

Maas was in Jordan on Friday for the first stop of his high-profile four-day Middle East tour.

Maas is expected to arrive in Iran on Monday to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The German foreign minister reportedly coordinated his trip with the UK and France and informed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of the trip when the US diplomat was in Berlin last week.

Jens Ploetner, a political director in the German Foreign Ministry, reportedly traveled from Berlin to Tehran two weeks ago to lay the groundwork for Monday's meeting, according to German media.

Maas's four-day Middle East trip will also include the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

 

Iran US Germany

