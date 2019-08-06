Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Yemeni armed forces have managed to advance near Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Najran, calling the battlefield gains a major victory over the aggressors.

US, Again, Warns Turkey over Russia S-400 System’s Purchase The US once again has threatened Turkey not to by Russia to buy an S-400 missile defense system if it wants to continue participating in the F-35 fighter jet program.

Saudi Arabia Experiencing Most Oppressive Era Under Bin Salman: Activist The West-backed Saudi regime has long experienced bouts of oppression against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals, but the brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is unprecedented, Saudi scholar and researcher Hala al-Dosari on Friday.

Russia, China Slam US Economic Brinkmanship Russian and Chinese Presidents Vladimir said on Friday the global economic system must change in such a way as to prevent the US from being able to exert economic pressure on world countries.

US Economic Terrorism on Iran Continuing, This Time Petrochemical Group The US, in yet another act of economic terrorism, has announced on Friday new sanctions on Iran, this time attacking the Muslim country’s petrochemical industry.

Saudi Seeks to Execute Teenager over Participating at Anti Regime Protests Saudi Arabia is seeking death penalty for a teenager who has been held in pre-trial detention for almost four years for protesting on his bicycle against the West-backed Arab regime.

Japanese PM To Visit Iran Soon amid Tehran-Washington Tensions Japan is arranging for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Iran in the near future as the two Asian countries mark 90 years of friendly diplomatic ties, Japan’s government spokesman said on Thursday.

Russian Oil Giant’s CE Pans US Sanction on Iran, Venezuela as Energy Colonialism Chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft slammed on Thursday the US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, saying Washington is exploiting energy as a political weapon. Igor Sechin said that the US golden age of energy had become an “era of energy colonialism” for other countries.

Trump Threatens China with Another $300 Bn Tariffs US President Donald Trump China on Tuesday with another $300 billion in levies, however added that he still hopes for a deal. The tariffs would target China’s remaining exports to the US

Russian Official Censures as ‘Destructive’ US’, Arabs’ Anti-Iran Measures Russian deputy foreign minister rebuked the US and its Persian Gulf Arab allies “destructive” activities, including military moves, against Iran, saying such an approach only exacerbates the problems.

Trump’s Deal on Palestine Doomed to Fail: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday US president’s so-called deal of the century on Palestine issue is doomed to fail and will “never materialize.”

Chinese President Blames US’s Extreme Policy on Iran for Mideast Tensions Chinese President Xi Jinping described the US campaign of “extreme” pressure and unilateral sanctions on Iran as the factor behind escalating tensions in the West Asia region

France, Britain condemn Israeli settlement plan in occupied East al-Quds Britain and France have voiced concerns over Israeli regime’s recent plans of construction hundreds of new settlements in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) and describe it as violation of international law.

French Arms Sales to Saudi Regime Skyrocketed in 2018 France’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia increased by 50 percent in 2018 despite the regime’s brutal aggression on Yemen

Iran’s Bank Mellat Suing UK for $1.6 bn over Assets’ Freez Iran Bank Mellat is suing the UK government for $1.6 billion over a 2010 freeze of assets

Turkey to Buy Russian S-400 Missile System despite US Threats: President Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again has vowed that his country is committed to a deal with Russia to buy S-400 missile defense systems despite US threats of “devastating” consequences.

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing Iranians and devotees in other countries are marking 30 years since the departure of Imam Khomeini, the revered founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

US Aircraft Carrier Stayed out of Persian Gulf amid tensions with Iran The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which Washington dispatched to the West Asia amid tensions with Iran, has stayed outside of the strategic Persian Gulf waters, with its commander saying that the US Navy is seeking to avoid escalations.

5 Killed, 10 Injured after Deadly Blast Hit Bus in Afghan Capital At least five people have been killed and 10 others wounded in Afghan capital on Monday after a bomb exploded on a bus carrying Afghan government employees.

Alwaght- Russian and Chinese Presidents Vladimir said on Friday the global economic system must change in such a way as to prevent the US from being able to exert economic pressure on world countries.

Presidents Putin and Xi criticized the “inequalities” in the global economic system and pledged to boost cooperation between their countries at the annual Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Putin said Washington was seeking to “extend its jurisdiction to the whole world” and condemned the “rhetoric of trade wars and sanctions,” calling for the reconsideration of the role of the US dollar in global trade.

The Russian leader also lambasted US pressure against Chinese tech giant Huawei, saying, “They (American officials) are attempting not just to squeeze but to unceremoniously push [Huawei] out of the global market.”

Speaking at the same session of the SPIEF, President Xi stressed the importance of taking steps to “overcome inequalities” in the global economic system.

“The aspirations of nations toward a better life cannot be stopped,” he said.

The US has imposed sanctions on Russia over allegations of interference in the Ukrainian conflict and in the US presidential election in 2016, both of which Moscow has denied. Washington has also initiated a trade war with China, and has been attempting to force Huawei out of the global market.

President Xi arrived in Moscow on Wednesday for a three-day visit. In the Russian capital, he described Putin as his “best friend.” The two countries have already signed dozens of commercial contracts in e-commerce, telecoms, gas, and other areas in the days since.

Other pacts have also been inked at the forum, including one on Friday between Russian and Chinese shipping firms to collaborate to develop Arctic Sea routes.

 

