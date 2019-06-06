What’s Driving Forthcoming American-Russian-Israeli Summit?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Japan is arranging for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Iran in the near future as the two Asian countries mark 90 years of friendly diplomatic ties, Japan’s government spokesman said on Thursday.

Russian Oil Giant’s CE Pans US Sanction on Iran, Venezuela as Energy Colonialism Chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft slammed on Thursday the US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, saying Washington is exploiting energy as a political weapon. Igor Sechin said that the US golden age of energy had become an “era of energy colonialism” for other countries.

Trump Threatens China with Another $300 Bn Tariffs US President Donald Trump China on Tuesday with another $300 billion in levies, however added that he still hopes for a deal. The tariffs would target China’s remaining exports to the US

Russian Official Censures as ‘Destructive’ US’, Arabs’ Anti-Iran Measures Russian deputy foreign minister rebuked the US and its Persian Gulf Arab allies “destructive” activities, including military moves, against Iran, saying such an approach only exacerbates the problems.

Trump’s Deal on Palestine Doomed to Fail: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday US president’s so-called deal of the century on Palestine issue is doomed to fail and will “never materialize.”

Chinese President Blames US’s Extreme Policy on Iran for Mideast Tensions Chinese President Xi Jinping described the US campaign of “extreme” pressure and unilateral sanctions on Iran as the factor behind escalating tensions in the West Asia region

France, Britain condemn Israeli settlement plan in occupied East al-Quds Britain and France have voiced concerns over Israeli regime’s recent plans of construction hundreds of new settlements in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) and describe it as violation of international law.

French Arms Sales to Saudi Regime Skyrocketed in 2018 France’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia increased by 50 percent in 2018 despite the regime’s brutal aggression on Yemen

Iran’s Bank Mellat Suing UK for $1.6 bn over Assets’ Freez Iran Bank Mellat is suing the UK government for $1.6 billion over a 2010 freeze of assets

Turkey to Buy Russian S-400 Missile System despite US Threats: President Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again has vowed that his country is committed to a deal with Russia to buy S-400 missile defense systems despite US threats of “devastating” consequences.

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing Iranians and devotees in other countries are marking 30 years since the departure of Imam Khomeini, the revered founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

US Aircraft Carrier Stayed out of Persian Gulf amid tensions with Iran The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which Washington dispatched to the West Asia amid tensions with Iran, has stayed outside of the strategic Persian Gulf waters, with its commander saying that the US Navy is seeking to avoid escalations.

5 Killed, 10 Injured after Deadly Blast Hit Bus in Afghan Capital At least five people have been killed and 10 others wounded in Afghan capital on Monday after a bomb exploded on a bus carrying Afghan government employees.

Trump’s Son in Law Says Palestinians Not Capable of Governing Themselves Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law and adviser has refused to back Palestinian statehood, saying he believes the Palestinians are not ready to govern themselves.

Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report Yemeni forces reportedly have launched a drone attack on a military parade of Saudi-led forces in Aden.

Trump Mocks London Mayor US President Donald Trump has mocked Sunday London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s height before leaving Washington for a controversial state visit to the UK.

Trump Admits Pompeo’s Doubts on His Deal of Century US President Donald Trump has acknowledged on Sunday that his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "may be right" in casting doubt on his so-called "deal of the century" on the Palestinian cause.

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, has fired several missiles at the country’s Tiyas Airbase, also known as T-4, near the city of Homs, killing an army soldier and wounding two others, Syrian state media says.

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits Iraq, Syria, and Qatar rejected a final communiqué issued following a Saudi-hosted summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca.

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
What’s Driving Forthcoming American-Russian-Israeli Summit?

Thursday 6 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- Last Thursday, White House stated that National Security Advisor John Bolton will soon meet his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev and Israeli Prime Minister’s Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat in al-Quds (Jerusalem). The announcement raises questions about meeting of the rivals. What is the aim of the three-party meeting, with regard to the very sensitive developments taking place in the region? What are the results?

Recent Israeli and American moves

The trio is set to hold a meeting titled “regional security summit.” Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper in a report, citing a number of Western diplomats, said that the future of Iranian political presence in Syria will be the top discussion matter in the trilateral meeting. After White House statement, the US President Donald Trump said he personally suggested the meeting and called the approval of the invitation “unprecedented.” So, very likely, the top driving force for the meeting is the Israeli security interests.

Over the past months, the US, as well as some Arab states, have intensified the moves aimed at serving the Israeli interests. Tel Aviv struggles to block all channels of possible crisis spread to its borders on the threshold of the so-called “deal of the century.” The efforts are initiated primarily at the political level. One of the possible spots from where crisis can enter the Israeli borders is Syria, a country whose territory (Golan Heights) is occupied by the Israeli regime and its government is antipathetic to Tel Aviv. Syria also hosts 9 Palestinian refugee camps with over half a million population. The Israelis are highly concerned to see a repeat of Nakbah Day incidents of 2011 during which Palestinian protestors on the Syrian side stormed the fence into the occupied Golan Heights.

Tel Aviv has a very trivial role in Syria, limited to airstrikes on Syrian government’s positions that only have short-term effects and can even be hazardous to its security. Over the past year, the Israeli officials worked hard to bring Russia and the US under a unified circle to help secure a bigger role of the Israeli regime. In June last year, the US National Security Advisor John Bolton met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in al-Quds, where the two discussed ways to scale down the Iranian influence in Syria and put economic strains on Tehran. To complete his pressure campaign, Bolton during his trip to Geneva in late August 2018 met Patrochev. However, the two powers had many sticking points barring them from issuing a closing statement. The Israelis continued their efforts to bring Russia to their side via military diplomacy. On February 27, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tel Aviv and Moscow agreed to set up a joint work group on Syria to arrange for foreign forces exit and stabilization of the country. He, however, declined to make specification about the makeup of the work group.

June meeting’s topic and the sides’ postures

The challenging part of the Asharq Al-Awsat report is the already-made agreement on a “roadmap” for Syria. In this roadmap, the US and the Israeli regime ask Russia to contain Iran’s role in Syria and control the political process in the war-ravaged country in return for such privileges as reconstruction, recognition of Assad rule, and lifting of the sanctions on Damascus. The London-based newspaper further reports about the pressure tools of the US in the face of Russia that include keeping forces in Eastern Euphrates, European participation in Eastern Syria Alliance, unrecognizing Assad, and blocking efforts to normalize Syria situation after nine years of a fierce war. Earlier this week, a US military official in an interview with The National news outlet of the UAE denied the report saying the US position revolves around UNSC resolution 2254 and Geneva peace process that call for inclusive dialogue, a new constitution, and general election.

The Israelis are seeking an American-Russian agreement in which the Syrian security is defined based on Israeli security. To this end, an Israeli delegation, led by Ben-Shabbat, in April met with Bolton in Washington. After the meeting, Bolton in a Twitter post highlighted the American-Israeli cooperation against what he called Iranian hostile activities in the region. Hebrew-language newspapers called the upcoming meeting a warning to Iran and other regional groups. The trilateral meeting is the last piece in a series of Israeli moves against Iran’s regional sway. It, in fact, wants to harvest the outcome of a year of struggling to bring the US and Russia into a unified stance against Iran.

But a couple of points determine the outcome of the meeting.

1. Russia may show a willingness to work with the US in Syria due to economic pressures and the pro-Israeli lobbies in the Russian politics but it will never approve of a Washington-dictated order in the region and Syria after the massive military costs in Syria. Moscow already was double-crossed by Washington in accepting the UNSC resolution 1973 on Libya in 2011 that paved the way for NATO military intervention in the North African nation. It was then put out of the Libyan game. That is why so far Russia blocked over 12 resolutions on Syria, displaying sharpness in saving its upper hand and balance of power in Syria.

2. The US lacks a clear-cut strategy in Syria. Despite the fact that Trump talked about troops’ removal from the Arab country, he faces European and bipartisan objections. So, giving Eastern Euphrates is not an appropriate privilege to Russia.

3. Iran’s advisory presence in Syria and management of the ground forces have been key to the Syrian army’s victories over foreign-backed terrorist groups. This factor is much needed for the success of the decisive Idlib recapture operation, underway since a month. Washington and Tel Aviv will never make reliable alternative allies to Tehran for Moscow. So, in addition to the non-viability for Moscow of alliance with Tel Aviv and Washington due to the strategic Iranian-Syrian relationship, Iran’s exit from Syria will prompt risks of return of terrorism to Syria and even increased threat to the Russian military bases in Syria. It will also damage the solidifying alliance between Russia and Tehran.

4. The “deal of the century” on Palestine, to which this summit seems to be a prelude, is failing. Recently, at a meeting with Jewish organizations leaders, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cast doubt on the success of the initiative, saying the deal “got two good things and nine bad things.” So, the upcoming summit will not realize Netanyahu’s sweet dreams because it lacks a realistic vision of the regional developments and conflict of security interests of the three actors.

