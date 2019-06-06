Sudan’s Future Dim as Foreign Meddling Continues

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 6 June 2019

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump's Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Japanese PM To Visit Iran Soon amid Tehran-Washington Tensions

Japan is arranging for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Iran in the near future as the two Asian countries mark 90 years of friendly diplomatic ties, Japan’s government spokesman said on Thursday.

Russian Oil Giant’s CE Pans US Sanction on Iran, Venezuela as Energy Colonialism Chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft slammed on Thursday the US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, saying Washington is exploiting energy as a political weapon. Igor Sechin said that the US golden age of energy had become an “era of energy colonialism” for other countries.

Trump Threatens China with Another $300 Bn Tariffs US President Donald Trump China on Tuesday with another $300 billion in levies, however added that he still hopes for a deal. The tariffs would target China’s remaining exports to the US

Russian Official Censures as ‘Destructive’ US’, Arabs’ Anti-Iran Measures Russian deputy foreign minister rebuked the US and its Persian Gulf Arab allies “destructive” activities, including military moves, against Iran, saying such an approach only exacerbates the problems.

Trump’s Deal on Palestine Doomed to Fail: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday US president’s so-called deal of the century on Palestine issue is doomed to fail and will “never materialize.”

Chinese President Blames US’s Extreme Policy on Iran for Mideast Tensions Chinese President Xi Jinping described the US campaign of “extreme” pressure and unilateral sanctions on Iran as the factor behind escalating tensions in the West Asia region

France, Britain condemn Israeli settlement plan in occupied East al-Quds Britain and France have voiced concerns over Israeli regime’s recent plans of construction hundreds of new settlements in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) and describe it as violation of international law.

French Arms Sales to Saudi Regime Skyrocketed in 2018 France’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia increased by 50 percent in 2018 despite the regime’s brutal aggression on Yemen

Iran’s Bank Mellat Suing UK for $1.6 bn over Assets’ Freez Iran Bank Mellat is suing the UK government for $1.6 billion over a 2010 freeze of assets

Turkey to Buy Russian S-400 Missile System despite US Threats: President Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again has vowed that his country is committed to a deal with Russia to buy S-400 missile defense systems despite US threats of “devastating” consequences.

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing Iranians and devotees in other countries are marking 30 years since the departure of Imam Khomeini, the revered founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

US Aircraft Carrier Stayed out of Persian Gulf amid tensions with Iran The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which Washington dispatched to the West Asia amid tensions with Iran, has stayed outside of the strategic Persian Gulf waters, with its commander saying that the US Navy is seeking to avoid escalations.

5 Killed, 10 Injured after Deadly Blast Hit Bus in Afghan Capital At least five people have been killed and 10 others wounded in Afghan capital on Monday after a bomb exploded on a bus carrying Afghan government employees.

Trump’s Son in Law Says Palestinians Not Capable of Governing Themselves Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law and adviser has refused to back Palestinian statehood, saying he believes the Palestinians are not ready to govern themselves.

Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report Yemeni forces reportedly have launched a drone attack on a military parade of Saudi-led forces in Aden.

Trump Mocks London Mayor US President Donald Trump has mocked Sunday London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s height before leaving Washington for a controversial state visit to the UK.

Trump Admits Pompeo’s Doubts on His Deal of Century US President Donald Trump has acknowledged on Sunday that his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "may be right" in casting doubt on his so-called "deal of the century" on the Palestinian cause.

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, has fired several missiles at the country’s Tiyas Airbase, also known as T-4, near the city of Homs, killing an army soldier and wounding two others, Syrian state media says.

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits Iraq, Syria, and Qatar rejected a final communiqué issued following a Saudi-hosted summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca.






Sudan’s Future Dim as Foreign Meddling Continues

Thursday 6 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Sudan's Future Dim as Foreign Meddling Continues

Sudan Civilian Protests to Continue as Talks with Military Body Fail

Saudi, UAE to Send $3 Billion Aid to Sudan’s New Junta Amid Protests

Sudanese Protesters Demand Army Hands Over Power to Civilians

Alwaght- A week after the general sit-in began in the country, the Sundance military council forces attacked peaceful protestors killing over 100 and injuring more. The violent response to the protestors drew strong reactions from the international community which seeks rule transfer from the military to the civilians. The military council initially rejected to shoulder the responsibility and tried to shift the blame on non-related elements. However, the military admitted the massacre, saying that it was aimed at saving the security. In a statement, the military rulers said that the attack did not come to end the strike, rather, it came to remove the risks for the people’s lives originating from the sit-in site nicknamed “Colombia” in the capital Khartoum.

The incident came after the talks with the representatives from Change and Freedom Movement failed on the makeup of the transitional structure and military council’s chief General Abdel Fatah Abdel Rahman al-Burhan and his aide visited Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to discuss the crisis in Sudan.

The incident is never natural because the three countries since the beginning of the crisis in Sudan actively worked to influence the political future in the key African country. The trio pushed towards President Omar al-Bashir’s ouster. Afterwards, they shifted their course joining forces against the revolutionary movement in a bid to block the realization of the revolutionary ideals in the country.

Following the iron fist response to the sit-in, which is called by many a coup against the revolution, we should expect the opposition to move away from negotiations over power sharing with the military council, a development that will further intensify the crisis in the country. Yaser Arman, a member of the CFM accused the military of a coup, saying that he will cut off all contacts with the military council. The military leaders, on the other side, halted all agreements with the opposition and announced general election within nine months.

What has motivated the backers of the military council to give a green light to repression of the protests?

Failure of gradual containing plan

A look at the performance of the military council that took the rule after removing al-Bashir indicates the fact that the military men predicted the end of the demonstrations with the removal of the president. They thought within two years they could install another military ruler in an effort to rebuild the toppled regime. Shortly after al-Bashir removal, Awaz bin Ouf, then military chief, said that a military council will take the rule until elections are held within two years. He suspended the constitution, dissolved the local governments, and announced a state of emergency for three months. The UAE and Saudi Arabia on the heels of the revolution said they will offer an aid package of $3 billion to help the military council deal with the economic crisis. It then became clear that the military council seeks domination over the transition council. This scenario earlier had been applied to Yemen by the Persian Gulf Arab states.

However, what was raging on the ground did not match their calculations as the civilians, backed by the international community, insisted on the right to control the transition body. As the military men rejected to bow to the demands, the revolutionary leaders asked people to remain in the streets. The revolutionary alliance warned that if the military avoids to handover the power, the transportation sector and the state employees will go on strike.

An awareness of the Sudanese people’s opposition to their country’s involvement in the Yemen war, led by Saudi Arabia, apparently sent into anxiety Riyadh and Abu Dhabi rulers about the success of the revolution in Sudan. In the recent meetings with the military rulers, the two countries tied the delivery of aids to Sudan’s continued presence in the Yemen War. It was this pressure that made Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Sudan’s deputy military chief, say after meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that “Khartoum stands with the Saudi kingdom in the face of Iranian and Houthi threats and attacks,” in reference to Saudi Arabia’s archrival in the region and the revolutionary force that resists the Saudi aggression in Yemen.

Repressing the revolution Egypt-style

The military council and its backers are optimistic that crackdown and violence will keep the protestors from continuing their pressures for a civilian rule, paving the way for an engineered election to bring to power a favored figure from the military. This echoes Abdel Fatah el-Sisi’s grab on power in 2013 in Egypt after removal of democratically-elected President Mohamed Morsi. The army attacked pro-president rallies in the capital Cairo and killed many and injured more. Mass arrests and executions ensued.

To implement this scenario, buying time is of great significance for the military council. El-Sisi, whose council led the African Union since February, on April 23 called on the bloc to give the Sudanese military council more time to help arrange what he called “democratic transition.” The call extended the 10-day ultimatum to three months.

But the strong resolve of the demonstrators to materialize their demand for civilian rule has made it quite tough for the military rulers to implement their scenario. Sudanese Workers’ Trade Union Federation, which accounts for a large part of the protest body, in a statement called on the people to take to the streets for a sit-in. The University Professors Association also reacted to the army clampdown and invited people to continue civilian disobedience until unseating of the military council.

Additionally, some Arab and Western countries object to the military council’s measures against the protestors. Add to this the impossibility of continuing international silence like what happened in dealing with Egypt and Bahrain repression.

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Sudan Foreign Intervention Saudi Arabia Revolution

