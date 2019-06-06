Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 6 June 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

News

Japanese PM To Visit Iran Soon amid Tehran-Washington Tensions

Japanese PM To Visit Iran Soon amid Tehran-Washington Tensions

Japan is arranging for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to visit Iran in the near future as the two Asian countries mark 90 years of friendly diplomatic ties, Japan’s government spokesman said on Thursday.

Russian Oil Giant’s CE Pans US Sanction on Iran, Venezuela as Energy Colonialism Chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft slammed on Thursday the US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, saying Washington is exploiting energy as a political weapon. Igor Sechin said that the US golden age of energy had become an “era of energy colonialism” for other countries.

Trump Threatens China with Another $300 Bn Tariffs US President Donald Trump China on Tuesday with another $300 billion in levies, however added that he still hopes for a deal. The tariffs would target China’s remaining exports to the US

Russian Official Censures as ‘Destructive’ US’, Arabs’ Anti-Iran Measures Russian deputy foreign minister rebuked the US and its Persian Gulf Arab allies “destructive” activities, including military moves, against Iran, saying such an approach only exacerbates the problems.

Trump’s Deal on Palestine Doomed to Fail: Iran Leader Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday US president’s so-called deal of the century on Palestine issue is doomed to fail and will “never materialize.”

Chinese President Blames US’s Extreme Policy on Iran for Mideast Tensions Chinese President Xi Jinping described the US campaign of “extreme” pressure and unilateral sanctions on Iran as the factor behind escalating tensions in the West Asia region

France, Britain condemn Israeli settlement plan in occupied East al-Quds Britain and France have voiced concerns over Israeli regime’s recent plans of construction hundreds of new settlements in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) and describe it as violation of international law.

French Arms Sales to Saudi Regime Skyrocketed in 2018 France’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia increased by 50 percent in 2018 despite the regime’s brutal aggression on Yemen

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

Iran’s Bank Mellat Suing UK for $1.6 bn over Assets’ Freez Iran Bank Mellat is suing the UK government for $1.6 billion over a 2010 freeze of assets

Turkey to Buy Russian S-400 Missile System despite US Threats: President Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again has vowed that his country is committed to a deal with Russia to buy S-400 missile defense systems despite US threats of “devastating” consequences.

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing Iranians and devotees in other countries are marking 30 years since the departure of Imam Khomeini, the revered founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

US Aircraft Carrier Stayed out of Persian Gulf amid tensions with Iran The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which Washington dispatched to the West Asia amid tensions with Iran, has stayed outside of the strategic Persian Gulf waters, with its commander saying that the US Navy is seeking to avoid escalations.

5 Killed, 10 Injured after Deadly Blast Hit Bus in Afghan Capital At least five people have been killed and 10 others wounded in Afghan capital on Monday after a bomb exploded on a bus carrying Afghan government employees.

Trump’s Son in Law Says Palestinians Not Capable of Governing Themselves Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law and adviser has refused to back Palestinian statehood, saying he believes the Palestinians are not ready to govern themselves.

Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report Yemeni forces reportedly have launched a drone attack on a military parade of Saudi-led forces in Aden.

Trump Mocks London Mayor US President Donald Trump has mocked Sunday London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s height before leaving Washington for a controversial state visit to the UK.

Trump Admits Pompeo’s Doubts on His Deal of Century US President Donald Trump has acknowledged on Sunday that his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "may be right" in casting doubt on his so-called "deal of the century" on the Palestinian cause.

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, has fired several missiles at the country’s Tiyas Airbase, also known as T-4, near the city of Homs, killing an army soldier and wounding two others, Syrian state media says.

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits Iraq, Syria, and Qatar rejected a final communiqué issued following a Saudi-hosted summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Russian Official Censures as ‘Destructive’ US’, Arabs’ Anti-Iran Measures

Japanese PM To Visit Iran Soon amid Tehran-Washington Tensions

Russian Oil Giant’s CE Pans US Sanction on Iran, Venezuela as Energy Colonialism

Trump Threatens China with Another $300 Bn Tariffs

Trump’s Deal on Palestine Doomed to Fail: Iran Leader

Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump’s UK Visit despite Police

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah

US Prefers UK to Leave EU: Bolton

What’s Behind Belated Saudi Invitation to Qatari Emir to Mecca Summits?

Trump’s Son in Law Called Khashoggi Terrorist: Journalist

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase

Iraq, Syria Reject Saudi Claims on Iran During Mecca Summits

ISIS Double Car Bombings Kill 10 Injure 20 in Syria’s Raqqa

German ‘Blogger of Year’ Invented Her ‘Jewish’ Family History, Cheated Media for Years

Bahrainis Mark International Quds Day Defying Regime

Trump Mocks London Mayor

45 Palestinian Worshipers Injured as Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Trump’s Deal on Palestine Doomed to Fail: Iran Leader

Trump’s Son in Law Says Palestinians Not Capable of Governing Themselves

Idlib Operation: Bells Ring for End of Terrorism in Syria

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC amid Standoff

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments

What’s Made US Retreat from Anti-Iranian Escalation?

Six Civilians Killed, 11 Injured as Terrorist Launch Rocket Attack on Refugee Camp in Syria

Yemeni Drones Hit Vital Saudi Installations: Report

US $25Mn Investment in Greek Military Message to Turkey amid S-400 Row

Three-Day Gaza War: Outcomes, Consequences

EU Should Stop Submitting to US Orders: Iran’s FM

Google, Intel, Qualcomm Cut Ties with Huawei

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen

Iran Won’t Surrender Even if Bombed: President Rouhani

US Not Seeking Military Action against Iran: Expert

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Russian Oil Giant’s CE Pans US Sanction on Iran, Venezuela as Energy Colonialism

Thursday 6 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Russian Oil Giant’s CE Pans US Sanction on Iran, Venezuela as Energy Colonialism

Related Content

Russian Official Censures as ‘Destructive’ US’, Arabs’ Anti-Iran Measures

Chinese President Blames US’s Extreme Policy on Iran for Mideast Tensions

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft slammed on Thursday the US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, saying Washington is exploiting energy as a political weapon. Igor Sechin said that the US golden age of energy had become an “era of energy colonialism” for other countries.

Speaking at an economic forum in St Petersburg, Igor Sechin said a third of global oil reserves were currently restricted by US sanctions on Iran and Venezuela and that Washington was losing moral ground as a self-styled leader of open markets, Reuters reported.

“A number of commentators like to accuse Russia of using energy as a political tool,” Sechin said.

“But indisputably the reality today is that the United States uses energy as a political weapon on a mass scale. Sanctions, or even the threat of their imposition, has a destructive effect on the global energy market ecosystem,” he said.

In response to comments by US officials last week who said that Washington was exporting “molecules of freedom,” Sechin said that Russian and US energy molecules were identical but that Russian energy was 30% cheaper.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Russia US Energy Colonialism Iran Venezuela Sanctions

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried
Quds Day Rallies Held in Non-Muslim States
Zionists Supported by Israeli Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque
Quds Day Marked Worldwide in Support of Palestinians
Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried

Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried

Jewish Rabbis Burn Israeli Regimes Flag in London
Amid Saudi Aggression, Heavy Rains Bring Despair to Displaced Yemenis in Refugee Camps
Indian Police Clash with Protesters Marking Quds Day in Kashmir
Millions of People Rally Across the World to Mark Quds Day