Trump Threatens China with Another $300 Bn Tariffs

Alwaght- US President Donald Trump China on Tuesday with another $300 billion in levies, however added that he still hopes for a deal. The tariffs would target China's remaining exports to the US.

"Our talks with China, a lot of interesting things are happening. We'll see what happens... I could go up another at least $300 billion and I'll do that at the right time," Trump told reporters, as cited by Reuters. The president did not elaborate on what goods could be targeted by the hikes.

However, Trump says he thinks that China and another country embroiled in a trade row with Washington, Mexico, wants to make a deal. Earlier, Trump threatened to impose a five-percent duty on all Mexican goods starting next week.

"I think China wants to make a deal and I think Mexico wants to make a deal badly," he said before boarding Air Force One on his way to France for D-Day commemorations.

The simmering trade war between the world’s two biggest economies has already seen an exchange of several rounds of mutual tariff hikes. Almost one year ago, in July 2018, Trump started the row by slapping Beijing with 25-percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese technology goods, drawing a similar response from China.

Later that year, the White House imposed 10-percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports varying from chemicals to consumer goods, in a bid to pressure Beijing into making trade concessions. China struck back, adding $60 billion of American products to its import tariff list.