Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 5 June 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

News

Trump’s Deal on Palestine Doomed to Fail: Iran Leader

Trump’s Deal on Palestine Doomed to Fail: Iran Leader

Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday US president’s so-called deal of the century on Palestine issue is doomed to fail and will “never materialize.”

Chinese President Blames US’s Extreme Policy on Iran for Mideast Tensions Chinese President Xi Jinping described the US campaign of “extreme” pressure and unilateral sanctions on Iran as the factor behind escalating tensions in the West Asia region

France, Britain condemn Israeli settlement plan in occupied East al-Quds Britain and France have voiced concerns over Israeli regime’s recent plans of construction hundreds of new settlements in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) and describe it as violation of international law.

French Arms Sales to Saudi Regime Skyrocketed in 2018 France’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia increased by 50 percent in 2018 despite the regime’s brutal aggression on Yemen

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

Iran’s Bank Mellat Suing UK for $1.6 bn over Assets’ Freez Iran Bank Mellat is suing the UK government for $1.6 billion over a 2010 freeze of assets

Turkey to Buy Russian S-400 Missile System despite US Threats: President Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again has vowed that his country is committed to a deal with Russia to buy S-400 missile defense systems despite US threats of “devastating” consequences.

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing Iranians and devotees in other countries are marking 30 years since the departure of Imam Khomeini, the revered founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

US Aircraft Carrier Stayed out of Persian Gulf amid tensions with Iran The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which Washington dispatched to the West Asia amid tensions with Iran, has stayed outside of the strategic Persian Gulf waters, with its commander saying that the US Navy is seeking to avoid escalations.

5 Killed, 10 Injured after Deadly Blast Hit Bus in Afghan Capital At least five people have been killed and 10 others wounded in Afghan capital on Monday after a bomb exploded on a bus carrying Afghan government employees.

Trump’s Son in Law Says Palestinians Not Capable of Governing Themselves Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law and adviser has refused to back Palestinian statehood, saying he believes the Palestinians are not ready to govern themselves.

Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report Yemeni forces reportedly have launched a drone attack on a military parade of Saudi-led forces in Aden.

Trump Mocks London Mayor US President Donald Trump has mocked Sunday London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s height before leaving Washington for a controversial state visit to the UK.

Trump Admits Pompeo’s Doubts on His Deal of Century US President Donald Trump has acknowledged on Sunday that his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "may be right" in casting doubt on his so-called "deal of the century" on the Palestinian cause.

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, has fired several missiles at the country’s Tiyas Airbase, also known as T-4, near the city of Homs, killing an army soldier and wounding two others, Syrian state media says.

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits Iraq, Syria, and Qatar rejected a final communiqué issued following a Saudi-hosted summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca.

45 Palestinian Worshipers Injured as Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Extremist Israeli settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds and clashed with Palestinian. Forty-four Palestinian worshipers were reportedly wounded and 7 others were arrested during the violence.

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death Two more French nationals were sentenced to death for joining the ISIS terrorist group and involvement in acts of terror across the conflict-ridden Iraq and neighboring Syria.

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction Yemen’s Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi says the Arab nation has made good progresses in the defense sector and will “surprise” Saudi Arabia and its allies that are waging a war on the impoverished state.

Govt. Inquiry Hints at ’Genocide’ of Indigenous Women in Canada A government report has concluded that the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada amounts to "genocide."

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Chinese President Blames US’s Extreme Policy on Iran for Mideast Tensions

France, Britain condemn Israeli settlement plan in occupied East al-Quds

Turkey to Buy Russian S-400 Missile System despite US Threats: President Erdogan

French Arms Sales to Saudi Regime Skyrocketed in 2018

Iran’s Bank Mellat Suing UK for $1.6 bn over Assets’ Freez

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits

US behind All Tensions in West Asia: IRGC Commander

Int’l Quds Day 2019, No to Trump’s ’Deal of Century’

US Actions on Taiwan, South China Sea Destabilizing: China

US Fed Israel Intelligence for Targeted Assassinations: Leaked

Trump’s Son in Law Called Khashoggi Terrorist: Journalist

Iraq, Syria Reject Saudi Claims on Iran During Mecca Summits

Nigerian Police Attack Quds Day Rally

Trump Mocks London Mayor

Iran Denounces Saudi Claims on ’Regional Interference’

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase

Trump Admits Pompeo’s Doubts on His Deal of Century

Bahrainis Mark International Quds Day Defying Regime

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

Newly Released FBI Docs Shed Light on Apparent Mossad Foreknowledge of 9/11 Attacks

Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official

Silent Coup: What’s Behind Jordan Security Officials’ Removal?

Israeli Regime Kills 1 Palestinian During Gaza Protests

US Raid on Venezuela Embassy Brutal Violation of International Law: Maduro

Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump’s UK Visit despite Police

What’s Driving Oman Embassy Reopening in Iraq?

Yemen’s Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

What’s Made US Retreat from Anti-Iranian Escalation?

US $25Mn Investment in Greek Military Message to Turkey amid S-400 Row

Three-Day Gaza War: Outcomes, Consequences

Iranian Woman Sentenced to 10-Y Jail for Spying for UK

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Trump’s Deal on Palestine Doomed to Fail: Iran Leader

Wednesday 5 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Trump’s Deal on Palestine Doomed to Fail: Iran Leader

Related Content

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

Int’l Quds Day 2019, No to Trump’s ’Deal of Century’

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday US president’s so-called deal of the century on Palestine issue is doomed to fail and will “never materialize.”

According to Press TV, Ayatollah Khamenei made the comments during a speech at Imam Khomeini’s Mosalla Grand Prayer Grounds in Tehran after leading Eid al-Fitr’s prayers there. The Islamic festivities known as Eid al-Fitr mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The Leader further rejected US President Donald Trump’s yet-to-be-unveiled deal on the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict as “a betrayal of the Muslim world.” 

Ayatollah Khamenei further denounced the Bahraini regime for agreeing to host a conference, where Washington is set to unveil parts of the plan later this month.

All Palestinian groups — along with the United Nations and several other countries — have boycotted the event.

“The objective of this conference is to materialize America’s wrongful, treacherous and evil scheme for Palestinians — which they (Americans) have called ‘the deal of the century.’ However, this will not happen, and this plot will never get off the ground, by divine grace.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described the Palestinian cause against Israeli occupation as the “number one issue” on the agenda of the Islamic world, thanking those who have voiced opposition to the so-called “peace” deal and the relevant event in Bahrain.

“The treachery of some Muslim states such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain set the stage for such an evil plot,” Ayatollah Khamenei said. “I wish Bahraini and Saudi rulers would [eventually] realize what a quagmire they are stepping in and what damages this will do to their future.”

Elsewhere, Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated the Iranian nation on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, expressing his gratitude to people for their mass participation in the nationwide rallies marking International Quds Day on the last Friday of Ramadan.

‘Palestine will return to Palestinians’

Later in the day, the Leader received a gathering of Iranian authorities, ambassadors of Muslim countries, and Iranian people of various social spectra in a meeting marking Eid al-Fitr.

 Ayatollah Khamenei likewise condemned some Muslim states’ efforts to advance the goals of the United States and Israel.

“[On the contrary,] the Islamic Republic has, from the very beginning, laid emphasis on defending the Palestinian people and stood up to the world of arrogance [towards this purpose],” the Leader said, emphasizing Iran’s resolve to “keep up this steadfastness.”

“Contrary to some former Arab rulers, who believed the Jews should be thrown into the sea,” Iran stands by the belief that all residents of Palestine, including the Jews, should have a say in deciding the fate of this land.

The Leader further reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s proposal for a referendum to be held “within the framework of Palestine’s government system” among the residents of this land, including Muslims, Jews, Christians as well as the refugees, who have been displaced from their homeland by the occupiers.

“The Palestinian people’s struggle should continue until that day, the Leader remarked, adding, “Youths will [live to] witness the day when Palestine will return to the people of Palestine.”

Eid’s message

 Ayatollah Khamenei further specified this year’s Eid al-Fitr message as unity and solidarity among Muslim countries as well as a return to the notion of “the Muslim Ummah.”

The Leader, meanwhile, cautioned the world’s Muslim peoples against the enemies’ plots to sow discord among them and push their countries into chaos and conflict.

As examples of such enemy attempts, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the situation in Libya — which has been the scene of rivalry between two governments — as well as Yemen, which has been the target of a bloody Saudi-led military campaign for more than four years.

“Why would two groups turn against one another and spill each other’s blood in Muslim states such as Libya? And why would a self-proclaimed Islamic country act in line with the enemies’ demands and rain bombs on Yemeni people and the country’s infrastructure?”

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Leader Deal of the century Palestine Eid al-Fitr

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried
Quds Day Rallies Held in Non-Muslim States
Zionists Supported by Israeli Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque
Quds Day Marked Worldwide in Support of Palestinians
Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried

Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried

Jewish Rabbis Burn Israeli Regimes Flag in London
Amid Saudi Aggression, Heavy Rains Bring Despair to Displaced Yemenis in Refugee Camps
Indian Police Clash with Protesters Marking Quds Day in Kashmir
Millions of People Rally Across the World to Mark Quds Day