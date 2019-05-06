Trump’s Deal on Palestine Doomed to Fail: Iran Leader

Alwaght- Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday US president’s so-called deal of the century on Palestine issue is doomed to fail and will “never materialize.”

According to Press TV, Ayatollah Khamenei made the comments during a speech at Imam Khomeini’s Mosalla Grand Prayer Grounds in Tehran after leading Eid al-Fitr’s prayers there. The Islamic festivities known as Eid al-Fitr mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

The Leader further rejected US President Donald Trump’s yet-to-be-unveiled deal on the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict as “a betrayal of the Muslim world.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further denounced the Bahraini regime for agreeing to host a conference, where Washington is set to unveil parts of the plan later this month.

All Palestinian groups — along with the United Nations and several other countries — have boycotted the event.

“The objective of this conference is to materialize America’s wrongful, treacherous and evil scheme for Palestinians — which they (Americans) have called ‘the deal of the century.’ However, this will not happen, and this plot will never get off the ground, by divine grace.”

Ayatollah Khamenei described the Palestinian cause against Israeli occupation as the “number one issue” on the agenda of the Islamic world, thanking those who have voiced opposition to the so-called “peace” deal and the relevant event in Bahrain.

“The treachery of some Muslim states such as Saudi Arabia and Bahrain set the stage for such an evil plot,” Ayatollah Khamenei said. “I wish Bahraini and Saudi rulers would [eventually] realize what a quagmire they are stepping in and what damages this will do to their future.”

Elsewhere, Ayatollah Khamenei congratulated the Iranian nation on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, expressing his gratitude to people for their mass participation in the nationwide rallies marking International Quds Day on the last Friday of Ramadan.

‘Palestine will return to Palestinians’

Later in the day, the Leader received a gathering of Iranian authorities, ambassadors of Muslim countries, and Iranian people of various social spectra in a meeting marking Eid al-Fitr.

Ayatollah Khamenei likewise condemned some Muslim states’ efforts to advance the goals of the United States and Israel.

“[On the contrary,] the Islamic Republic has, from the very beginning, laid emphasis on defending the Palestinian people and stood up to the world of arrogance [towards this purpose],” the Leader said, emphasizing Iran’s resolve to “keep up this steadfastness.”

“Contrary to some former Arab rulers, who believed the Jews should be thrown into the sea,” Iran stands by the belief that all residents of Palestine, including the Jews, should have a say in deciding the fate of this land.

The Leader further reaffirmed the Islamic Republic’s proposal for a referendum to be held “within the framework of Palestine’s government system” among the residents of this land, including Muslims, Jews, Christians as well as the refugees, who have been displaced from their homeland by the occupiers.

“The Palestinian people’s struggle should continue until that day, the Leader remarked, adding, “Youths will [live to] witness the day when Palestine will return to the people of Palestine.”

Eid’s message

Ayatollah Khamenei further specified this year’s Eid al-Fitr message as unity and solidarity among Muslim countries as well as a return to the notion of “the Muslim Ummah.”

The Leader, meanwhile, cautioned the world’s Muslim peoples against the enemies’ plots to sow discord among them and push their countries into chaos and conflict.

As examples of such enemy attempts, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the situation in Libya — which has been the scene of rivalry between two governments — as well as Yemen, which has been the target of a bloody Saudi-led military campaign for more than four years.

“Why would two groups turn against one another and spill each other’s blood in Muslim states such as Libya? And why would a self-proclaimed Islamic country act in line with the enemies’ demands and rain bombs on Yemeni people and the country’s infrastructure?”