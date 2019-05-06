Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 5 June 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

News

Trump’s Deal on Palestine Doomed to Fail: Iran Leader

Trump’s Deal on Palestine Doomed to Fail: Iran Leader

Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday US president’s so-called deal of the century on Palestine issue is doomed to fail and will “never materialize.”

Chinese President Blames US’s Extreme Policy on Iran for Mideast Tensions Chinese President Xi Jinping described the US campaign of “extreme” pressure and unilateral sanctions on Iran as the factor behind escalating tensions in the West Asia region

France, Britain condemn Israeli settlement plan in occupied East al-Quds Britain and France have voiced concerns over Israeli regime’s recent plans of construction hundreds of new settlements in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) and describe it as violation of international law.

French Arms Sales to Saudi Regime Skyrocketed in 2018 France’s arms sales to Saudi Arabia increased by 50 percent in 2018 despite the regime’s brutal aggression on Yemen

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

Iran’s Bank Mellat Suing UK for $1.6 bn over Assets’ Freez Iran Bank Mellat is suing the UK government for $1.6 billion over a 2010 freeze of assets

Turkey to Buy Russian S-400 Missile System despite US Threats: President Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again has vowed that his country is committed to a deal with Russia to buy S-400 missile defense systems despite US threats of “devastating” consequences.

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing Iranians and devotees in other countries are marking 30 years since the departure of Imam Khomeini, the revered founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

US Aircraft Carrier Stayed out of Persian Gulf amid tensions with Iran The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which Washington dispatched to the West Asia amid tensions with Iran, has stayed outside of the strategic Persian Gulf waters, with its commander saying that the US Navy is seeking to avoid escalations.

5 Killed, 10 Injured after Deadly Blast Hit Bus in Afghan Capital At least five people have been killed and 10 others wounded in Afghan capital on Monday after a bomb exploded on a bus carrying Afghan government employees.

Trump’s Son in Law Says Palestinians Not Capable of Governing Themselves Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law and adviser has refused to back Palestinian statehood, saying he believes the Palestinians are not ready to govern themselves.

Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report Yemeni forces reportedly have launched a drone attack on a military parade of Saudi-led forces in Aden.

Trump Mocks London Mayor US President Donald Trump has mocked Sunday London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s height before leaving Washington for a controversial state visit to the UK.

Trump Admits Pompeo’s Doubts on His Deal of Century US President Donald Trump has acknowledged on Sunday that his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "may be right" in casting doubt on his so-called "deal of the century" on the Palestinian cause.

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, has fired several missiles at the country’s Tiyas Airbase, also known as T-4, near the city of Homs, killing an army soldier and wounding two others, Syrian state media says.

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits Iraq, Syria, and Qatar rejected a final communiqué issued following a Saudi-hosted summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca.

45 Palestinian Worshipers Injured as Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Extremist Israeli settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds and clashed with Palestinian. Forty-four Palestinian worshipers were reportedly wounded and 7 others were arrested during the violence.

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death Two more French nationals were sentenced to death for joining the ISIS terrorist group and involvement in acts of terror across the conflict-ridden Iraq and neighboring Syria.

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction Yemen’s Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi says the Arab nation has made good progresses in the defense sector and will “surprise” Saudi Arabia and its allies that are waging a war on the impoverished state.

Govt. Inquiry Hints at ’Genocide’ of Indigenous Women in Canada A government report has concluded that the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada amounts to "genocide."

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Chinese President Blames US’s Extreme Policy on Iran for Mideast Tensions

France, Britain condemn Israeli settlement plan in occupied East al-Quds

Turkey to Buy Russian S-400 Missile System despite US Threats: President Erdogan

French Arms Sales to Saudi Regime Skyrocketed in 2018

Iran’s Bank Mellat Suing UK for $1.6 bn over Assets’ Freez

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits

US behind All Tensions in West Asia: IRGC Commander

Int’l Quds Day 2019, No to Trump’s ’Deal of Century’

US Actions on Taiwan, South China Sea Destabilizing: China

US Fed Israel Intelligence for Targeted Assassinations: Leaked

Trump’s Son in Law Called Khashoggi Terrorist: Journalist

Iraq, Syria Reject Saudi Claims on Iran During Mecca Summits

Nigerian Police Attack Quds Day Rally

Trump Mocks London Mayor

Iran Denounces Saudi Claims on ’Regional Interference’

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase

Trump Admits Pompeo’s Doubts on His Deal of Century

Bahrainis Mark International Quds Day Defying Regime

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

Newly Released FBI Docs Shed Light on Apparent Mossad Foreknowledge of 9/11 Attacks

Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official

Silent Coup: What’s Behind Jordan Security Officials’ Removal?

Israeli Regime Kills 1 Palestinian During Gaza Protests

US Raid on Venezuela Embassy Brutal Violation of International Law: Maduro

Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump’s UK Visit despite Police

What’s Driving Oman Embassy Reopening in Iraq?

Yemen’s Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

What’s Made US Retreat from Anti-Iranian Escalation?

US $25Mn Investment in Greek Military Message to Turkey amid S-400 Row

Three-Day Gaza War: Outcomes, Consequences

Iranian Woman Sentenced to 10-Y Jail for Spying for UK

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Chinese President Blames US’s Extreme Policy on Iran for Mideast Tensions

Wednesday 5 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Chinese President Blames US’s Extreme Policy on Iran for Mideast Tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping described the US campaign of “extreme” pressure and unilateral sanctions on Iran as the factor behind escalating tensions in the West Asia region
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Chinese President Xi Jinping described the US campaign of “extreme” pressure and unilateral sanctions on Iran as the main factor behind escalating tensions in the West Asia region.

Xi made the remarks in a joint interview with Russia’s TASS news agency and Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper on Wednesday ahead of his state visit to Russia.

Tensions have continued to rise in the West Asia as a result of Washington's unilateral sanctions and “extreme pressure” on Tehran, Xi said, according to a transcript of the interview published by China’s Foreign Ministry. “The development of the situation is worrying.”

The US recently took a quasi-warlike posture against Iran when it dispatched an aircraft carrier strike group, a bomber task force, and an amphibious assault ship to the Persian Gulf, citing an alleged Iranian threat.

Iran said it posed no threat to anyone but would defend itself against any aggression.

The US-Iran face-off began last year, when Washington unilaterally withdrew from an international nuclear deal with Iran and unleashed the “toughest ever” sanctions against Tehran, notably targeting its energy sector.

In April, the White House terminated sanctions waivers for major buyers of crude from the Islamic Republic in an attempt to bring Iran’s oil exports to “zero.”

China — the top buyer of Iranian oil — complained to the US over its decision to end sanctions waivers on Iranian oil imports, saying its dealings with the Islamic Republic are “reasonable and legitimate” and should be respected.

In his interview, Xi appeared to allude to the Iran oil sanctions, saying, “China will continue to firmly safeguard its own legitimate and lawful rights and interests.”

Elsewhere in his interview, the Chinese president underlined the crucial importance of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal for peace and stability in the Middle East as well as non-proliferation, stressing that the accord should be fully implemented and respected.

He further noted that Beijing and Moscow — both signatories to the deal — share a “highly aligned” stance on the Iran nuclear issue and support dialog in that regard.

“China and Russia’s views and positions on the Iran nuclear issue are highly aligned, and both hope that all relevant parties remain rational and exercise restraint, step up dialogue and consultations and lower the temperature on the present tense situation,” he said.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

China Xi Jinping Iran US

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried
Quds Day Rallies Held in Non-Muslim States
Zionists Supported by Israeli Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque
Quds Day Marked Worldwide in Support of Palestinians
Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried

Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried

Jewish Rabbis Burn Israeli Regimes Flag in London
Amid Saudi Aggression, Heavy Rains Bring Despair to Displaced Yemenis in Refugee Camps
Indian Police Clash with Protesters Marking Quds Day in Kashmir
Millions of People Rally Across the World to Mark Quds Day