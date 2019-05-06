Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 5 June 2019

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump's Politicking: Leader

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump's Politicking: Leader

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic's borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran's Leader Rejects 'Fruitless', 'Harmful' Talks with US
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales
French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran's Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky
The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to "successful defiance" of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

France, Britain condemn Israeli settlement plan in occupied East al-Quds

France, Britain condemn Israeli settlement plan in occupied East al-Quds

Britain and France have voiced concerns over Israeli regime's recent plans of construction hundreds of new settlements in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) and describe it as violation of international law.

French Arms Sales to Saudi Regime Skyrocketed in 2018
France's arms sales to Saudi Arabia increased by 50 percent in 2018 despite the regime's brutal aggression on Yemen

Iran Will Not Fall for Trump’s Politicking: Leader

Iran's Bank Mellat Suing UK for $1.6 bn over Assets' Freez
Iran Bank Mellat is suing the UK government for $1.6 billion over a 2010 freeze of assets

Turkey to Buy Russian S-400 Missile System despite US Threats: President Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again has vowed that his country is committed to a deal with Russia to buy S-400 missile defense systems despite US threats of "devastating" consequences.

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini's Passing
Iranians and devotees in other countries are marking 30 years since the departure of Imam Khomeini, the revered founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

US Aircraft Carrier Stayed out of Persian Gulf amid tensions with Iran
The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which Washington dispatched to the West Asia amid tensions with Iran, has stayed outside of the strategic Persian Gulf waters, with its commander saying that the US Navy is seeking to avoid escalations.

5 Killed, 10 Injured after Deadly Blast Hit Bus in Afghan Capital
At least five people have been killed and 10 others wounded in Afghan capital on Monday after a bomb exploded on a bus carrying Afghan government employees.

Trump's Son in Law Says Palestinians Not Capable of Governing Themselves
Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's Jewish son-in-law and adviser has refused to back Palestinian statehood, saying he believes the Palestinians are not ready to govern themselves.

Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report
Yemeni forces reportedly have launched a drone attack on a military parade of Saudi-led forces in Aden.

Trump Mocks London Mayor
US President Donald Trump has mocked Sunday London Mayor Sadiq Khan's height before leaving Washington for a controversial state visit to the UK.

Trump Admits Pompeo's Doubts on His Deal of Century
US President Donald Trump has acknowledged on Sunday that his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "may be right" in casting doubt on his so-called "deal of the century" on the Palestinian cause.

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria's T-4 Airbase
Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, has fired several missiles at the country's Tiyas Airbase, also known as T-4, near the city of Homs, killing an army soldier and wounding two others, Syrian state media says.

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits
Iraq, Syria, and Qatar rejected a final communiqué issued following a Saudi-hosted summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca.

45 Palestinian Worshipers Injured as Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque
Extremist Israeli settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds and clashed with Palestinian. Forty-four Palestinian worshipers were reportedly wounded and 7 others were arrested during the violence.

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death
Two more French nationals were sentenced to death for joining the ISIS terrorist group and involvement in acts of terror across the conflict-ridden Iraq and neighboring Syria.

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction
Yemen's Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi says the Arab nation has made good progresses in the defense sector and will "surprise" Saudi Arabia and its allies that are waging a war on the impoverished state.

Govt. Inquiry Hints at 'Genocide' of Indigenous Women in Canada
A government report has concluded that the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada amounts to "genocide."

Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump's UK Visit despite Police
Tens of thousands of people from around the UK reportedly are preparing for a mass rally in central London on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the US President's three-day state visit.

ISIS Double Car Bombings Kill 10 Injure 20 in Syria's Raqqa
At least 10 people were killed and 20 others wounded in Syria's Raqqa after ISIS terrorist group launched two car bombings in the northern city.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
France, Britain condemn Israeli settlement plan in occupied East al-Quds

Wednesday 5 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
France, Britain condemn Israeli settlement plan in occupied East al-Quds

Alwaght- Britain and France have voiced concerns over Israeli regime’s recent plans of construction hundreds of new settlements in the occupied al-Quds (Jerusalem) and describe it as violation of international law.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the decision is a matter of concern, contributes to unrest and undermines the achievement of a just and lasting peace between Tel Aviv and the Palestinians on the basis of the so-called two-state solution.

The statement then described Israeli settlements as contrary to international law, particularly United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334.

The French ministry called on Israeli authorities to reverse the decision to build over 800 new settler units in East al-Quds, and to abandon any project that would harm the possibility of the two-state solution.

On Monday, the British government condemned the latest Israeli settlement plan.

“The UK Government is gravely concerned by plans announced on May 30 to advance tenders for hundreds of settlement housing units in occupied East Jerusalem,” Palestine's official WAFA news agency quoted British Minister for the Middle East Andrew Murrison as saying.

 “We are clear that settlements built on occupied Palestinian territory are contrary to international law and an obstacle to a two-state solution. Regrettably, this takes us further away from a negotiated peace agreement,” he added.

Murrison noted that he visited al-Quds between May 28 and 30, where he reiterated London’s support for the two-state solution.

On May 30, Israel's Housing Ministry published tenders for the construction of 805 new settler units in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

A total of 460 units will be constructed in Pisgat Ze'ev settlement, while another 345 will be built in Ramot neighborhood in the northern part of East al-Quds.  

About 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 illegal settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

The UN Security Council has condemned Israel’s settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.

Less than a month before US President Donald Trump took office, the United Nations Security Council in December 2016 adopted Resolution 2334, calling on Israel to “immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem (al-Quds)”.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state with East al-Quds as its capital.

The last round of Israeli-Palestinian talks collapsed in 2014. Among the major sticking points in those negotiations was Israel’s continued settlement expansion on Palestinian territories.

Trump backtracked on Washington’s support for a “two-state solution” in 2017, saying he would support any solution favored by both sides.

“Looking at two-state or one-state, I like the one that both parties like. I’m very happy with the one both parties like. I can live with either one,” the US president said during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on February 15, 2017.

 

France Britain Israeli Regime Illegal Settlements

