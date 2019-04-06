Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 4 June 2019

Editor's Choice

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

News

Iran’s Bank Mellat Suing UK for $1.6 bn over Assets’ Freez

Iran’s Bank Mellat Suing UK for $1.6 bn over Assets’ Freez

Iran Bank Mellat is suing the UK government for $1.6 billion over a 2010 freeze of assets

Turkey to Buy Russian S-400 Missile System despite US Threats: President Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again has vowed that his country is committed to a deal with Russia to buy S-400 missile defense systems despite US threats of “devastating” consequences.

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing Iranians and devotees in other countries are marking 30 years since the departure of Imam Khomeini, the revered founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

US Aircraft Carrier Stayed out of Persian Gulf amid tensions with Iran The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which Washington dispatched to the West Asia amid tensions with Iran, has stayed outside of the strategic Persian Gulf waters, with its commander saying that the US Navy is seeking to avoid escalations.

5 Killed, 10 Injured after Deadly Blast Hit Bus in Afghan Capital At least five people have been killed and 10 others wounded in Afghan capital on Monday after a bomb exploded on a bus carrying Afghan government employees.

Trump’s Son in Law Says Palestinians Not Capable of Governing Themselves Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law and adviser has refused to back Palestinian statehood, saying he believes the Palestinians are not ready to govern themselves.

Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report Yemeni forces reportedly have launched a drone attack on a military parade of Saudi-led forces in Aden.

Trump Mocks London Mayor US President Donald Trump has mocked Sunday London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s height before leaving Washington for a controversial state visit to the UK.

Trump Admits Pompeo’s Doubts on His Deal of Century US President Donald Trump has acknowledged on Sunday that his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "may be right" in casting doubt on his so-called "deal of the century" on the Palestinian cause.

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, has fired several missiles at the country’s Tiyas Airbase, also known as T-4, near the city of Homs, killing an army soldier and wounding two others, Syrian state media says.

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits Iraq, Syria, and Qatar rejected a final communiqué issued following a Saudi-hosted summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca.

45 Palestinian Worshipers Injured as Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Extremist Israeli settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds and clashed with Palestinian. Forty-four Palestinian worshipers were reportedly wounded and 7 others were arrested during the violence.

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death Two more French nationals were sentenced to death for joining the ISIS terrorist group and involvement in acts of terror across the conflict-ridden Iraq and neighboring Syria.

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction Yemen’s Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi says the Arab nation has made good progresses in the defense sector and will “surprise” Saudi Arabia and its allies that are waging a war on the impoverished state.

Govt. Inquiry Hints at ’Genocide’ of Indigenous Women in Canada A government report has concluded that the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada amounts to "genocide."

Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump’s UK Visit despite Police Tens of thousands of people from around the UK reportedly are preparing for a mass rally in central London on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the US President’s three-day state visit.

ISIS Double Car Bombings Kill 10 Injure 20 in Syria’s Raqqa At least 10 people were killed and 20 others wounded in Syria’s Raqqa after ISIS terrorist group launched two car bombings in the northern city.

US Actions on Taiwan, South China Sea Destabilizing: China China warned on Sunday the US actions on Taiwan and the South China Sea are destabilizing.

US Fed Israel Intelligence for Targeted Assassinations: Leaked The US National Security Agency provided its Israeli counterpart with intelligence helping them assassinate members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, leaked documents show.

US behind All Tensions in West Asia: IRGC Commander The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) branded the US as the root cause of all tensions in the West Asia, and rejected accusations raised by the US and its Arab allies that Tehran was behind the attacks on four vessels off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

5 Killed, 10 Injured after Deadly Blast Hit Bus in Afghan Capital

US Aircraft Carrier Stayed out of Persian Gulf amid tensions with Iran

German ‘Blogger of Year’ Invented Her ‘Jewish’ Family History, Cheated Media for Years

What’s Behind US Unconditional Talks Offer to Iran?

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing

Bringing in Spotlight Nature of Israeli Attacks on Syria

Turkey to Buy Russian S-400 Missile System despite US Threats: President Erdogan

US behind All Tensions in West Asia: IRGC Commander

Trump’s Son in Law Called Khashoggi Terrorist: Journalist

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death

US Prefers UK to Leave EU: Bolton

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction

ISIS Double Car Bombings Kill 10 Injure 20 in Syria’s Raqqa

Israeli Regime Plans to Sell Humanitarian Aid Sent to Occupied West Bank: EU

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits

US Actions on Taiwan, South China Sea Destabilizing: China

US Considers Halting Training Turkish Pilots to Fly F-35 Jets

Int’l Quds Day 2019, No to Trump’s ’Deal of Century’

Govt. Inquiry Hints at ’Genocide’ of Indigenous Women in Canada

Nigerian Police Attack Quds Day Rally

Syrians Hold Quds Day Rally, Vow to Support Palestine

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

Newly Released FBI Docs Shed Light on Apparent Mossad Foreknowledge of 9/11 Attacks

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC amid Standoff

Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

US Raid on Venezuela Embassy Brutal Violation of International Law: Maduro

What’s Driving Oman Embassy Reopening in Iraq?

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official

What’s Made US Retreat from Anti-Iranian Escalation?

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing

Tuesday 4 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing

Related Content

Imam Khomeini; Voice of Islam, Oppressed

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Iranians and devotees in other countries are marking 30 years since the departure of Imam Khomeini, the revered founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mourners from all walks of life are expected to converge on Imam Khomeini’s Mausoleum in southern Tehran on Tuesday to pay homage to the architect of the Islamic Revolution and renew allegiance to the ideals of the 1979 Revolution.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei is due to deliver a speech at the event later in the day.

Some 50 foreign correspondents and 300 Iranian reporters will be covering the event.

Grand Ayatollah Sayyed Rouhollah Mousavi Khomeini, better known as Imam Khomeini, passed away on June 3, 1989 at the age of 87.

He devoted many years of his life to standing up to the US-backed Pahlavi dynasty, and eventually paved the way for its downfall in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In the pre-Revolution era, Imam Khomeini spent more than 15 years in exile for his opposition to the last monarch, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, mostly for his association with Western imperialists.

He was not allowed to return to Iran during Pahlavi’s reign, and only came back home on February 1, 1979 after the monarch finally gave in to angry popular demonstrations and fled the country. The tyrannical Pahlavi regime fully collapsed 10 days later on February 11.

The mourning ceremonies precede the anniversary of demonstrations of June 5, 1963, which is remembered in Iran as a prelude to the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Prior to the Revolution, Imam Khomeini was arrested in 1963 after he made a historic speech in the holy city of Qom, where he lambasted the “capitulation law” granting immunity to Americans on Iranian soil.

Later that year, people took to the streets to protest the political leader’s arrest. Taken by surprise by the massive public demonstrations of support, the Pahlavi regime’s forces launched a bloody crackdown on people to quell the protests.

Source: Press TV

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Imam Khomeini

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried
Quds Day Rallies Held in Non-Muslim States
Zionists Supported by Israeli Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque
Quds Day Marked Worldwide in Support of Palestinians
Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried

Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried

Jewish Rabbis Burn Israeli Regimes Flag in London
Amid Saudi Aggression, Heavy Rains Bring Despair to Displaced Yemenis in Refugee Camps
Indian Police Clash with Protesters Marking Quds Day in Kashmir
Millions of People Rally Across the World to Mark Quds Day