What’s Behind US Unconditional Talks Offer to Iran?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 4 June 2019

Editor's Choice

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

News

Iran’s Bank Mellat Suing UK for $1.6 bn over Assets’ Freez

Iran’s Bank Mellat Suing UK for $1.6 bn over Assets’ Freez

Iran Bank Mellat is suing the UK government for $1.6 billion over a 2010 freeze of assets

Turkey to Buy Russian S-400 Missile System despite US Threats: President Erdogan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan once again has vowed that his country is committed to a deal with Russia to buy S-400 missile defense systems despite US threats of “devastating” consequences.

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing Iranians and devotees in other countries are marking 30 years since the departure of Imam Khomeini, the revered founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

US Aircraft Carrier Stayed out of Persian Gulf amid tensions with Iran The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which Washington dispatched to the West Asia amid tensions with Iran, has stayed outside of the strategic Persian Gulf waters, with its commander saying that the US Navy is seeking to avoid escalations.

5 Killed, 10 Injured after Deadly Blast Hit Bus in Afghan Capital At least five people have been killed and 10 others wounded in Afghan capital on Monday after a bomb exploded on a bus carrying Afghan government employees.

Trump’s Son in Law Says Palestinians Not Capable of Governing Themselves Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law and adviser has refused to back Palestinian statehood, saying he believes the Palestinians are not ready to govern themselves.

Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report Yemeni forces reportedly have launched a drone attack on a military parade of Saudi-led forces in Aden.

Trump Mocks London Mayor US President Donald Trump has mocked Sunday London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s height before leaving Washington for a controversial state visit to the UK.

Trump Admits Pompeo’s Doubts on His Deal of Century US President Donald Trump has acknowledged on Sunday that his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "may be right" in casting doubt on his so-called "deal of the century" on the Palestinian cause.

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, has fired several missiles at the country’s Tiyas Airbase, also known as T-4, near the city of Homs, killing an army soldier and wounding two others, Syrian state media says.

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits Iraq, Syria, and Qatar rejected a final communiqué issued following a Saudi-hosted summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca.

45 Palestinian Worshipers Injured as Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Extremist Israeli settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds and clashed with Palestinian. Forty-four Palestinian worshipers were reportedly wounded and 7 others were arrested during the violence.

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death Two more French nationals were sentenced to death for joining the ISIS terrorist group and involvement in acts of terror across the conflict-ridden Iraq and neighboring Syria.

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction Yemen’s Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi says the Arab nation has made good progresses in the defense sector and will “surprise” Saudi Arabia and its allies that are waging a war on the impoverished state.

Govt. Inquiry Hints at ’Genocide’ of Indigenous Women in Canada A government report has concluded that the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada amounts to "genocide."

Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump’s UK Visit despite Police Tens of thousands of people from around the UK reportedly are preparing for a mass rally in central London on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the US President’s three-day state visit.

ISIS Double Car Bombings Kill 10 Injure 20 in Syria’s Raqqa At least 10 people were killed and 20 others wounded in Syria’s Raqqa after ISIS terrorist group launched two car bombings in the northern city.

US Actions on Taiwan, South China Sea Destabilizing: China China warned on Sunday the US actions on Taiwan and the South China Sea are destabilizing.

US Fed Israel Intelligence for Targeted Assassinations: Leaked The US National Security Agency provided its Israeli counterpart with intelligence helping them assassinate members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, leaked documents show.

US behind All Tensions in West Asia: IRGC Commander The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) branded the US as the root cause of all tensions in the West Asia, and rejected accusations raised by the US and its Arab allies that Tehran was behind the attacks on four vessels off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

5 Killed, 10 Injured after Deadly Blast Hit Bus in Afghan Capital

US Aircraft Carrier Stayed out of Persian Gulf amid tensions with Iran

German ‘Blogger of Year’ Invented Her ‘Jewish’ Family History, Cheated Media for Years

What’s Behind US Unconditional Talks Offer to Iran?

Iranians Mark Anniversary of Imam Khomeini’s Passing

Bringing in Spotlight Nature of Israeli Attacks on Syria

Turkey to Buy Russian S-400 Missile System despite US Threats: President Erdogan

US behind All Tensions in West Asia: IRGC Commander

Trump’s Son in Law Called Khashoggi Terrorist: Journalist

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death

US Prefers UK to Leave EU: Bolton

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction

ISIS Double Car Bombings Kill 10 Injure 20 in Syria’s Raqqa

Israeli Regime Plans to Sell Humanitarian Aid Sent to Occupied West Bank: EU

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits

US Actions on Taiwan, South China Sea Destabilizing: China

US Considers Halting Training Turkish Pilots to Fly F-35 Jets

Int’l Quds Day 2019, No to Trump’s ’Deal of Century’

Govt. Inquiry Hints at ’Genocide’ of Indigenous Women in Canada

Nigerian Police Attack Quds Day Rally

Syrians Hold Quds Day Rally, Vow to Support Palestine

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

Newly Released FBI Docs Shed Light on Apparent Mossad Foreknowledge of 9/11 Attacks

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC amid Standoff

Why Is US Transferring ISIS to Afghanistan

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood

US Raid on Venezuela Embassy Brutal Violation of International Law: Maduro

What’s Driving Oman Embassy Reopening in Iraq?

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official

What’s Made US Retreat from Anti-Iranian Escalation?

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

What’s Behind US Unconditional Talks Offer to Iran?

Tuesday 4 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Behind US Unconditional Talks Offer to Iran?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his latest visit to Europe highlighted the need for the anti-Iranian pressures to continue with European help, while at the same time said that Washington is ready to negotiate with Tehran “with no preconditions.”

The Secretary of State started his European trip on Friday by flying to Germany as his first stop. He then flew to Switzerland and from there to the Netherlands. His last station is Britain, where he is expected to join President Donald Trump who has started his London visit to talk to the officials there.

The Pompeo trip was scheduled to be held a month ago but when he was in Brussels as the capital of the EU Trump escalated the tensions with Iran. So, he in a surprise visit went to Iraq, delaying his EU trip to this week. This visit comes while a spectrum of differences over international and bilateral issues is overshadowing the EU-US relations.

Pressing for anti-Iranian alliance

Since Donald Trump’s May 2018 pullout of the Iran nuclear deal, signed in 2015 between Tehran and the six world powers including Washington, the US president went to great lengths to foist a new deal on Tehran. He built his campaign on economic pressures and military action threats. Since then, the White House officials launched an attempt to work out a regional and international consensus against the Islamic Republic. However, they so far have failed to bring their anti-Tehran pressures to fruition by persuading the Europeans to stand by them. Just one proof to this failure is the anti-Iranian Warsaw conference, co-hosted by the US and Poland on 13 and 14 February and aimed to build an alliance against Iran but failed as many European leaders declined to attend it.

Now with new happenings in the region, including the highly suspicious attack on the UAE oil tankers in Fujairah Port and the Yemeni drone attacks on the Saudi oil pipelines— in which Washington holds Iran accountable—the White House once again grew new hope of bringing the EU to its side to help force Iran into new negotiations. To this end, Pompeo just before his EU trip claimed that he saw the evidence held by National Security Advisor John Bolton about the Iranian involvement in the oil tankers attack that included also Saudi vessels and will be presented to the United Nations Security Council.

“These were efforts by the Iranians to raise the price of crude oil throughout the world," Pompeo told reporters on May 30.

The top US diplomat has asked the European countries to dismiss the Iranian nuclear ultimatum— which Tehran finds a legitimate pressure tool to realize what the nuclear agreement guarantees for it—, refrain from commitment to the nuclear deal terms, and halt working on the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), a special-purpose financial vehicle designed to enable trade with Tehran without the US reach.

On Tuesday, Brian Hook, the head of the Iran Action Group at the Department of State, warned that any country buying oil from Iran will be sanctioned. Trump ended waivers from sanctions for a number of countries buying oil from Tehran on the anniversary of his withdrawal from the nuclear agreement.

Pompeo’s visit to Germany, the economic leader of the EU and the country with the biggest role of objecting to the American interventionist and destabilizing policies in the world, obviously carries the same threat. Pompeo in Germany said the US does not take issue with the system known as INSTEX, so long as it deals with goods not subject to sanctions.

“When we think about INSTEX, if it’s aimed at facilitating the movement of goods that are authorized to move, it’s unproblematic,” he said.

Unconditioned talks: Retreat or word-play?     

One attention-grabbing point in Pompeo’s EU visit was the announcement of the readiness to talk to the Islamic Republic of Iran unconditionally while keeping the maximum pressure against Tehran. He in May 2018 set 12 preconditions for Tehran before any negotiations between the two sides could take place. Now in an apparent shift told reporters at a news conference with his Swiss counterpart "we're prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions," adding: "We're ready to sit down with them, but the American effort to fundamentally reverse the malign activity of this Islamic republic, this revolutionary force, is going to continue." He made the remarks during his visit to Switzerland, a country that has played the role of a middle country between the two sides over the past four decades as after the Islamic Revolution of 1979 the US severed ties with the newly-established Islamic Republic which replaced a pro-Western monarchy. This shift is not observable only in Pompeo’s remarks. Over the past few days, Trump in his visit to Japan called on the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to mediate to facilitate negotiations between Iran and the US.

Naturally, part of the reason for the US to soften its tone towards Iran is the fact that the American leaders have understood the non-viability of the tool of military and economic pressure in dealing with Tehran to force it to accept new talks on its nuclear program. While the US race of 2020 presidential election is officially launched, Trump’s inability to impose a new deal on Tehran, beside other foreign policy challenges, can effectively undermine his position in the upcoming vote.

Trump’s performance has given rise to a consensus inside Iran about the fact that any negotiations with the current US administration are useless and detrimental, despite the variety of views among the Iranian political forces about the foreign policy. Now by talking about unconditional negotiations, the Trump administration is optimistic to sow division between the society and the government in Iran on the issue. Still, we should take into account the fact that Washington is seriously concerned about the way of Iranian reaction to the economic pressures to stop the oil sales. Part of the unconditional negotiations offer stems from an effort to de-escalate the tensions and so prevent Tehran from pursuing retaliatory moves. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US Iran Talks Conditions Nuclear Sanctions

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried
Quds Day Rallies Held in Non-Muslim States
Zionists Supported by Israeli Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque
Quds Day Marked Worldwide in Support of Palestinians
Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried

Migrant Boy Who Died after Detention at US Border Buried

Jewish Rabbis Burn Israeli Regimes Flag in London
Amid Saudi Aggression, Heavy Rains Bring Despair to Displaced Yemenis in Refugee Camps
Indian Police Clash with Protesters Marking Quds Day in Kashmir
Millions of People Rally Across the World to Mark Quds Day