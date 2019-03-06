German ‘Blogger of Year’ Invented Her ‘Jewish’ Family History, Cheated Media for Years

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

News

5 Killed, 10 Injured after Deadly Blast Hit Bus in Afghan Capital

5 Killed, 10 Injured after Deadly Blast Hit Bus in Afghan Capital

At least five people have been killed and 10 others wounded in Afghan capital on Monday after a bomb exploded on a bus carrying Afghan government employees.

Trump’s Son in Law Says Palestinians Not Capable of Governing Themselves Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law and adviser has refused to back Palestinian statehood, saying he believes the Palestinians are not ready to govern themselves.

Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report Yemeni forces reportedly have launched a drone attack on a military parade of Saudi-led forces in Aden.

Trump Mocks London Mayor US President Donald Trump has mocked Sunday London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s height before leaving Washington for a controversial state visit to the UK.

Trump Admits Pompeo’s Doubts on His Deal of Century US President Donald Trump has acknowledged on Sunday that his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "may be right" in casting doubt on his so-called "deal of the century" on the Palestinian cause.

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, has fired several missiles at the country’s Tiyas Airbase, also known as T-4, near the city of Homs, killing an army soldier and wounding two others, Syrian state media says.

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits Iraq, Syria, and Qatar rejected a final communiqué issued following a Saudi-hosted summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca.

45 Palestinian Worshipers Injured as Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Extremist Israeli settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds and clashed with Palestinian. Forty-four Palestinian worshipers were reportedly wounded and 7 others were arrested during the violence.

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death Two more French nationals were sentenced to death for joining the ISIS terrorist group and involvement in acts of terror across the conflict-ridden Iraq and neighboring Syria.

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction Yemen’s Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi says the Arab nation has made good progresses in the defense sector and will “surprise” Saudi Arabia and its allies that are waging a war on the impoverished state.

Govt. Inquiry Hints at ’Genocide’ of Indigenous Women in Canada A government report has concluded that the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada amounts to "genocide."

Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump’s UK Visit despite Police Tens of thousands of people from around the UK reportedly are preparing for a mass rally in central London on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the US President’s three-day state visit.

ISIS Double Car Bombings Kill 10 Injure 20 in Syria’s Raqqa At least 10 people were killed and 20 others wounded in Syria’s Raqqa after ISIS terrorist group launched two car bombings in the northern city.

US Actions on Taiwan, South China Sea Destabilizing: China China warned on Sunday the US actions on Taiwan and the South China Sea are destabilizing.

US Fed Israel Intelligence for Targeted Assassinations: Leaked The US National Security Agency provided its Israeli counterpart with intelligence helping them assassinate members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, leaked documents show.

US behind All Tensions in West Asia: IRGC Commander The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) branded the US as the root cause of all tensions in the West Asia, and rejected accusations raised by the US and its Arab allies that Tehran was behind the attacks on four vessels off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Israeli Regime Plans to Sell Humanitarian Aid Sent to Occupied West Bank: EU Israeli regime plans to sell humanitarian aid given to inhabitants of Bedouin villages in Palestine’s occupied West Bank, European Union’s spokesperson in al-Quds (Jerusalem) said on Friday.

US Prefers UK to Leave EU: Bolton US National Security Advisor John Bolton hailed Britons’ 2016 decision to leave the European Union as a "triumph of democracy" that would strengthen the NATO military alliance.

12 Dead in Virginia Shooting, Several Injured At least twelve people have been killed and six more were injured in a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the US.

Nigerian Police Attack Quds Day Rally Nigerian police attacked peaceful demonstrators who had rallied to commemorate the International Quds Day in solidarity with oppressed Palestinians who are suffering under decades-long Israeli occupation.

German ‘Blogger of Year’ Invented Her ‘Jewish’ Family History, Cheated Media for Years

German ‘Blogger of Year’ Invented Her ‘Jewish’ Family History, Cheated Media for Years
Alwaght- German historian Marie Sophie Hingst, famous for her blog about family members who perished in the Holocaust, has been caught in a lie. The revelation also put the media, which published her other ‘personal stories’, in a bind.

Hingst, who lives in Dublin, rose to prominence because of her stories about her alleged Jewish ancestors, who tragically died in the times of the Holocaust. These were published on her blog ‘Read on my dear, read on’ (now offline), which she started back in 2013 in Dublin. The blog featured accounts of her grandfather in particular, who she said was killed in the Nazi death camp Auschwitz.

Her exploits did not go unnoticed as, at some point, her blog reached a whopping 240,000 readers while she was named‘blogger of the year’ and awarded by the Golden Bloggers association – the group behind one of the major German social media influencers’ awards.

Hingst was also invited to moderate panel discussions for the association of patrons of the Berlin Holocaust Memorial and frequently spoke on behalf of relatives of the Holocaust victims, according to the German press.

However, her stories which awoke such an echo in her readers’ hearts turned out to be completely made up, as a group of archivists from the German town of Stralsund demonstrated. Hingst indeed mentioned Stralsund as the home town of her family – and rightly so. The town archivists, who were alerted by another German historian about the inaccuracies in her blog posts, found out, though, that her grandfather had never been sent to Auschwitz and was not even a Jew.

He was a Protestant pastor and his wife was a dentist and also a follower of Protestantism, according to Der Spiegel weekly, which was the first to break the story. Actually, none of her relatives were victims of the Holocaust, according to the German media.

This situation looks even more bizarre in the light of the fact that Hingst, who is now in hot water over her bogus stories, did not just manage to persuade her sizeable audience about the existence of as many as 22 fictional Jewish relatives but even deceived Israel’s Jerusalem-based Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem and got them to put her 'relatives' in their official remembrance lists by sending them fake ‘Pages of Testimony’.

Now, the German Foreign Ministry has had to alert the memorial about the recent revelations related to the blogger. Hingst herself apparently does not see the problem with her years-long hoax. The historian told Der Spiegel through her lawyer that her blog entries were written with a “considerable degree of artistic freedom.” She also explained that she did it not for the sake of fame but allegedly to combat severe depression. “This is literature, not journalism or historiography.”

Insufficient fact checks

The ones, who got themselves in a real bind as a result of the award-winning blogger being exposed as a hoaxer, were the German media and some other Western outlets. It was soon revealed that Hingst didn’t stop at making up her family history and went even further by creating some fictional stories about her own life.

Over the years, reputable German media outlets were more than eager to publish stories about the woman, who, according to her own words, established a clinic in the New Delhi slums and helped refugees coming to Germany integrate by launching sex education courses. Now, as these facts have also been proven untrue, the media has rushed to frantically apologize to their readers and explain that they “had no reason to doubt” Hingst’s stories back then.

The German daily Die Zeit went to particularly extraordinary lengths to explain its blunder and published a lengthy blog-post, in which it described the numerous ways in which the editors verified Hingst’s claims only to admit that “the fact-checking before publication and after we received the first hints from our readers was far from sufficient.”

It is not the first time in the last six months that the German media has landed itself in hot water over fake stories. In late 2018, Der Spiegel, which broke the story about Hingst’s hoax, found itself at the center of a major scandal after it was revealed that its reporter, Claas Relotius, who occasionally wrote pieces for other German news outlets as well, was exposed as a fraudster.

Source: Russia Today

 

Germany Holocaust

