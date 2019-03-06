Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 3 June 2019

Editor's Choice

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

News

Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report

Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report

Yemeni forces reportedly have launched a drone attack on a military parade of Saudi-led forces in Aden.

Trump Mocks London Mayor US President Donald Trump has mocked Sunday London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s height before leaving Washington for a controversial state visit to the UK.

Trump Admits Pompeo’s Doubts on His Deal of Century US President Donald Trump has acknowledged on Sunday that his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "may be right" in casting doubt on his so-called "deal of the century" on the Palestinian cause.

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, has fired several missiles at the country’s Tiyas Airbase, also known as T-4, near the city of Homs, killing an army soldier and wounding two others, Syrian state media says.

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits Iraq, Syria, and Qatar rejected a final communiqué issued following a Saudi-hosted summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca.

45 Palestinian Worshipers Injured as Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Extremist Israeli settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds and clashed with Palestinian. Forty-four Palestinian worshipers were reportedly wounded and 7 others were arrested during the violence.

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death Two more French nationals were sentenced to death for joining the ISIS terrorist group and involvement in acts of terror across the conflict-ridden Iraq and neighboring Syria.

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction Yemen’s Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi says the Arab nation has made good progresses in the defense sector and will “surprise” Saudi Arabia and its allies that are waging a war on the impoverished state.

Govt. Inquiry Hints at ’Genocide’ of Indigenous Women in Canada A government report has concluded that the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada amounts to "genocide."

Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump’s UK Visit despite Police Tens of thousands of people from around the UK reportedly are preparing for a mass rally in central London on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the US President’s three-day state visit.

ISIS Double Car Bombings Kill 10 Injure 20 in Syria’s Raqqa At least 10 people were killed and 20 others wounded in Syria’s Raqqa after ISIS terrorist group launched two car bombings in the northern city.

US Actions on Taiwan, South China Sea Destabilizing: China China warned on Sunday the US actions on Taiwan and the South China Sea are destabilizing.

US Fed Israel Intelligence for Targeted Assassinations: Leaked The US National Security Agency provided its Israeli counterpart with intelligence helping them assassinate members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, leaked documents show.

US behind All Tensions in West Asia: IRGC Commander The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) branded the US as the root cause of all tensions in the West Asia, and rejected accusations raised by the US and its Arab allies that Tehran was behind the attacks on four vessels off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Israeli Regime Plans to Sell Humanitarian Aid Sent to Occupied West Bank: EU Israeli regime plans to sell humanitarian aid given to inhabitants of Bedouin villages in Palestine’s occupied West Bank, European Union’s spokesperson in al-Quds (Jerusalem) said on Friday.

US Prefers UK to Leave EU: Bolton US National Security Advisor John Bolton hailed Britons’ 2016 decision to leave the European Union as a "triumph of democracy" that would strengthen the NATO military alliance.

12 Dead in Virginia Shooting, Several Injured At least twelve people have been killed and six more were injured in a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the US.

Nigerian Police Attack Quds Day Rally Nigerian police attacked peaceful demonstrators who had rallied to commemorate the International Quds Day in solidarity with oppressed Palestinians who are suffering under decades-long Israeli occupation.

Trump’s Son in Law Called Khashoggi Terrorist: Journalist Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser has reportedly called slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi a “terrorist”, a soon-to-be published book reveals.

Iraq, Syria Reject Saudi Claims on Iran During Mecca Summits Iraq and Syria have Saudi-backed anti-Iran statements issued during Arab and Islamic summits in the Holy city of Mecca.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death

45 Palestinian Worshipers Injured as Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

Trump Mocks London Mayor

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase

Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report

Trump Admits Pompeo’s Doubts on His Deal of Century

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits

Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump’s UK Visit despite Police

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain

Trump’s Son in Law Called Khashoggi Terrorist: Journalist

Millions of Iranians Attend Quds Day Rallies

US Prefers UK to Leave EU: Bolton

US Fed Israel Intelligence for Targeted Assassinations: Leaked

Int’l Quds Day 2019, No to Trump’s ’Deal of Century’

US Considers Halting Training Turkish Pilots to Fly F-35 Jets

Iran Denounces Saudi Claims on ’Regional Interference’

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine

What’s Behind Belated Saudi Invitation to Qatari Emir to Mecca Summits?

ISIS Double Car Bombings Kill 10 Injure 20 in Syria’s Raqqa

12 Dead in Virginia Shooting, Several Injured

Govt. Inquiry Hints at ’Genocide’ of Indigenous Women in Canada

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

Idlib Operation: Bells Ring for End of Terrorism in Syria

Syrian Kurds’ Game Amid US-EU Division

Iran, Iraq, Syria to Set up Joint Bank amid US Sanctions

Silent Coup: What’s Behind Jordan Security Officials’ Removal?

US Provokes China Militarily, Sends Warships to Taiwan Strait

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments

Newly Released FBI Docs Shed Light on Apparent Mossad Foreknowledge of 9/11 Attacks

Taliban Say Gap Narrowing in Talks over US Withdrawal from Afghanistan

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader

What’s Made US Retreat from Anti-Iranian Escalation?

Syria Will Not Allow Turkey to Occupy Even 1 Centimeter of Its Territories: Diplomat

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report

Monday 3 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Yemeni Drone Hits Saudi-Led Military Parade in Aden: Report

Related Content

Yemeni Drones Hit Saudi Warplane Hangars at Najran Airport

Yemeni Drones Target Saudi Arms Depot at Najran Airport

Yemeni Drones Hit Vital Saudi Installations: Report

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Yemeni forces reportedly have launched a drone attack on a military parade of Saudi-led forces in Aden. 

According to Al Masirah TV, a Qasef K2 drone hit the parade at Ras Abbas military camp in the Mediterranean port city, where Yemen's Saudi-backed former president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi is based.

A Yemeni military source described the operation as successful. The Saudi-owned Al-Hadath channel later quoted sources as saying that the air defenses had shot down a drone west of Aden.

"There is no safe place for the forces of aggression inside or outside Yemen” after the Aden operation, spokesman for Yemeni armed forces Brigadier General Yahya Sare'e wrote on his Facebook page. 

"The enemy should have learned a lesson from the Al Anad Air Base incident, but taking the Yemeni wisdom and talent lightly will open the gates of hell to them," Sare'e said. 

He was referring to a drone strike in Lahij province on January 10, which killed several military commanders, including Hadi's deputy army chief of staff General Saleh Zindani.

“The bank of targets is widening day by day,” Sare'e said. 

Last month, the Houthi movement said about 300 vital targets in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as well as in Yemen were in its crosshairs.

The warning came after the Yemeni army launched retaliatory drone attacks on a major oil pumping station deep inside Saudi Arabia, forcing state crude giant Aramco to temporarily shut down the pipeline.

Yemen’s Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi said on Saturday the country has made great strides in its defense sector, which will “surprise” Saudi Arabia and its allies. 

“We have surprises ... that they can never see coming,” he said, adding Yemen is currently in the final stages of developing various air defenses.

The impoverished nation is the target of daily airstrikes by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which have destroyed the country's infrastructure and killed tens of thousands of civilians. 

Last month, the Wall Street Journal described Yemen's Houthis as the world’s “most proficient” group in using unmanned aerial vehicles, saying it has greatly upgraded the precision of its armed drones.

The Houthis “have launched armed drone attacks with far more precision and reach than the US and its Persian Gulf allies have publicly acknowledged,” the leading American newspaper said.

The paper touched on a Houthi drone attack on Abu Dhabi Airport in July 2018, which was denied by the United Arab Emirates.  

Several sources told the Wall Street Journal that “despite the denial at the time, this attack did indeed happen,” the paper said. 

The reason for the cover-up was that had the attack gone publicly known, "it could have had widespread economic ramifications for the UAE and other countries in the Persian Gulf region", it  added.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Yemen Drone Saudi Arabia

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Quds Day Rallies Held in Non-Muslim States
Zionists Supported by Israeli Desecrate Al-Aqsa Mosque
Quds Day Marked Worldwide in Support of Palestinians
Iranians Hold Vigilance Ritual on 23th Ramadan, Laylat Al-Qadr, in Jamkaran Mosque
Quds Day Rallies Held in Non-Muslim States

Quds Day Rallies Held in Non-Muslim States

Amid Saudi Aggression, Heavy Rains Bring Despair to Displaced Yemenis in Refugee Camps
Indian Police Clash with Protesters Marking Quds Day in Kashmir
Millions of People Rally Across the World to Mark Quds Day
Aftermath of Tornadoes in US