Trump Mocks London Mayor

  Monday 3 June 2019

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

US President Donald Trump has mocked Sunday London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s height before leaving Washington for a controversial state visit to the UK.

Trump Admits Pompeo’s Doubts on His Deal of Century US President Donald Trump has acknowledged on Sunday that his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "may be right" in casting doubt on his so-called "deal of the century" on the Palestinian cause.

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, has fired several missiles at the country’s Tiyas Airbase, also known as T-4, near the city of Homs, killing an army soldier and wounding two others, Syrian state media says.

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits Iraq, Syria, and Qatar rejected a final communiqué issued following a Saudi-hosted summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca.

45 Palestinian Worshipers Injured as Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Extremist Israeli settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds and clashed with Palestinian. Forty-four Palestinian worshipers were reportedly wounded and 7 others were arrested during the violence.

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death Two more French nationals were sentenced to death for joining the ISIS terrorist group and involvement in acts of terror across the conflict-ridden Iraq and neighboring Syria.

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction Yemen’s Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi says the Arab nation has made good progresses in the defense sector and will “surprise” Saudi Arabia and its allies that are waging a war on the impoverished state.

Govt. Inquiry Hints at ’Genocide’ of Indigenous Women in Canada A government report has concluded that the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada amounts to "genocide."

Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump’s UK Visit despite Police Tens of thousands of people from around the UK reportedly are preparing for a mass rally in central London on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the US President’s three-day state visit.

ISIS Double Car Bombings Kill 10 Injure 20 in Syria’s Raqqa At least 10 people were killed and 20 others wounded in Syria’s Raqqa after ISIS terrorist group launched two car bombings in the northern city.

US Actions on Taiwan, South China Sea Destabilizing: China China warned on Sunday the US actions on Taiwan and the South China Sea are destabilizing.

US Fed Israel Intelligence for Targeted Assassinations: Leaked The US National Security Agency provided its Israeli counterpart with intelligence helping them assassinate members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, leaked documents show.

US behind All Tensions in West Asia: IRGC Commander The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) branded the US as the root cause of all tensions in the West Asia, and rejected accusations raised by the US and its Arab allies that Tehran was behind the attacks on four vessels off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Israeli Regime Plans to Sell Humanitarian Aid Sent to Occupied West Bank: EU Israeli regime plans to sell humanitarian aid given to inhabitants of Bedouin villages in Palestine’s occupied West Bank, European Union’s spokesperson in al-Quds (Jerusalem) said on Friday.

US Prefers UK to Leave EU: Bolton US National Security Advisor John Bolton hailed Britons’ 2016 decision to leave the European Union as a "triumph of democracy" that would strengthen the NATO military alliance.

12 Dead in Virginia Shooting, Several Injured At least twelve people have been killed and six more were injured in a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the US.

Nigerian Police Attack Quds Day Rally Nigerian police attacked peaceful demonstrators who had rallied to commemorate the International Quds Day in solidarity with oppressed Palestinians who are suffering under decades-long Israeli occupation.

Trump’s Son in Law Called Khashoggi Terrorist: Journalist Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser has reportedly called slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi a “terrorist”, a soon-to-be published book reveals.

Iraq, Syria Reject Saudi Claims on Iran During Mecca Summits Iraq and Syria have Saudi-backed anti-Iran statements issued during Arab and Islamic summits in the Holy city of Mecca.

Bahrainis Mark International Quds Day Defying Regime A large number of Bahrainis have held a massive demonstration in the capital Manama to mark the International Quds Day, defying the regime.

alwaght.com
Monday 3 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- US President Donald Trump has mocked Sunday London Mayor Sadiq Khan's height before leaving Washington for a controversial state visit to the UK.

Speaking with reporters outside the White House, Trump compared Khan to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and said he was not looking forward to meet him during his stay in London.

“I don't think much of him. He's the twin of de Blasio except shorter,” he told DailyMail while addressing the press on the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday.

The American head of state has in the past shown his disregard for Khan by criticizing his work in the aftermath of several terrorist attacks in London, blaming him for a lack of security in the city.

Trump's remarks came after Khan, who has made no secret of his disapproval of Trump, described the American leader as the "fascist of the 20th century" in an explosive article Saturday.

Calling Trump a “global threat,” Khan wrote that it was “un-British” to invite him for a state visit.

He accused Trump of deliberately using xenophobic and racist policies such as his travel ban against several Muslim countries as well as his ongoing immigration crackdown as an “electoral tactic” to win more votes.

Khan went on to call Trump the “figurehead” of the global far-right movement and said it was under his watch that people like Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage could gain influence.

“Rather than bestowing Trump with a grand platform of acceptability to the world, we should be speaking out and saying that this behavior is unacceptable – and that it poses a grave threat to the values and principles we have fought hard to defend – often together – for decades.”

“In years to come, I suspect this state visit will be one we look back on with profound regret and acknowledge that we were on the wrong side of history,” Khan stated.

He called on outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May to “issue a powerful rejection … of Trump and the far-right agenda he embodies.”

Farage, however, took offense at Khan’s remarks and blasted his criticism of the American president.

“I’m sorry, what is wrong with you people? Whether you like him or not, he is the President of the United States of America,” said Farage, who is close friends with Trump and would probably meet him during the trip.

Farage also took a swipe at Khan for demanding a second Brexit referendum three years after the first one that triggered the divorce, saying Trump "at least believes in democracy."

Trump defends comments about UK’s leadership, internal affairs

Trump barked at a reporter who asked him whether it was appropriate for him to comment on British leadership and the country’s internal affairs, referring to the US president's remarks earlier that the UK should just “walk away” from negotiations with the European Union and leave the bloc without an agreement.

“Well, people ask me questions, like you, you're asking me a question,' he barked. 'Don't ask me the question if you don't want me to talk about it.”

Trump has backed Boris Johnson, former London mayor and foreign minister, as his preferred candidate to replace May. Johnson is viewed in most polls as the favorite to take the job.

The comments drew fire from various UK politicians.

Mel Stride, the newly appointed Commons leader, said he was surprised by Trump’s remarks and that the US president would not be picking the next British prime minister.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn basted Trump’s support for Johnson as “an unacceptable interference in our country’s democracy.”

“The next prime minister should be chosen not by the US president, nor by 100,000 unrepresentative Conservative party members, but by the British people in a general election,” he said.

Jo Swinson, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, said, “It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Donald Trump backs Boris, they’re cut from the same cloth,” she added.

Swinson noted that “they’re both unqualified to lead, both revel in offending people and both represent the strain of nationalism and populism that we need a liberal movement to stand up to.”

Trump’s schedule

The president, who is expected to land in London amid massive protests, will receive a ceremonial welcome at Buckingham Palace upon arrival from Queen Elizabeth II. The queen is also scheduled to host a private lunch at the palace.

On Monday, the queen gives a state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Both Trump and the monarch are expected to make a speech at the event.

Trump holds a meeting and a press conference with May on Tuesday. The meeting is said to be about future trade between the US and a post-Brexit Britain.

Trump will end the trip on Wednesday.

‘Bare minimum’ treatment

Due to widespread protests, Trump will receive what some outlets have called a bare minimum visit.

Citing unnamed sources, the Washington Examiner reported that the American head of state will miss out on “the usual welcome in Horse Guards Parade, the grand parade ground in central London where visiting heads of state are usually invited to inspect the honor guard with the queen before a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace.”

The visit and its ceremonies are in many ways similar to former President George W. Bush’s trip to the UK in 2003, which was also met with protests.

The American head of state has not been invited to make a speech at the UK parliament either.

 

