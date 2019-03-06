Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

Trump Admits Pompeo’s Doubts on His Deal of Century

Trump Admits Pompeo’s Doubts on His Deal of Century

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged on Sunday that his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "may be right" in casting doubt on his so-called "deal of the century" on the Palestinian cause.

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, has fired several missiles at the country’s Tiyas Airbase, also known as T-4, near the city of Homs, killing an army soldier and wounding two others, Syrian state media says.

Qatar, Syria, Iraq Reject Statements of Mecca Summits Iraq, Syria, and Qatar rejected a final communiqué issued following a Saudi-hosted summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca.

45 Palestinian Worshipers Injured as Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Extremist Israeli settlers stormed al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds and clashed with Palestinian. Forty-four Palestinian worshipers were reportedly wounded and 7 others were arrested during the violence.

Iraq Sentences Two More French ISIS Terrorists to Death Two more French nationals were sentenced to death for joining the ISIS terrorist group and involvement in acts of terror across the conflict-ridden Iraq and neighboring Syria.

Yemen Warns Saudi Aggressors with Surprise Reaction Yemen’s Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi says the Arab nation has made good progresses in the defense sector and will “surprise” Saudi Arabia and its allies that are waging a war on the impoverished state.

Govt. Inquiry Hints at ’Genocide’ of Indigenous Women in Canada A government report has concluded that the disproportionate number of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada amounts to "genocide."

Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump’s UK Visit despite Police Tens of thousands of people from around the UK reportedly are preparing for a mass rally in central London on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the US President’s three-day state visit.

ISIS Double Car Bombings Kill 10 Injure 20 in Syria’s Raqqa At least 10 people were killed and 20 others wounded in Syria’s Raqqa after ISIS terrorist group launched two car bombings in the northern city.

US Actions on Taiwan, South China Sea Destabilizing: China China warned on Sunday the US actions on Taiwan and the South China Sea are destabilizing.

US Fed Israel Intelligence for Targeted Assassinations: Leaked The US National Security Agency provided its Israeli counterpart with intelligence helping them assassinate members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, leaked documents show.

US behind All Tensions in West Asia: IRGC Commander The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) branded the US as the root cause of all tensions in the West Asia, and rejected accusations raised by the US and its Arab allies that Tehran was behind the attacks on four vessels off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Israeli Regime Plans to Sell Humanitarian Aid Sent to Occupied West Bank: EU Israeli regime plans to sell humanitarian aid given to inhabitants of Bedouin villages in Palestine’s occupied West Bank, European Union’s spokesperson in al-Quds (Jerusalem) said on Friday.

US Prefers UK to Leave EU: Bolton US National Security Advisor John Bolton hailed Britons’ 2016 decision to leave the European Union as a "triumph of democracy" that would strengthen the NATO military alliance.

12 Dead in Virginia Shooting, Several Injured At least twelve people have been killed and six more were injured in a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the US.

Nigerian Police Attack Quds Day Rally Nigerian police attacked peaceful demonstrators who had rallied to commemorate the International Quds Day in solidarity with oppressed Palestinians who are suffering under decades-long Israeli occupation.

Trump’s Son in Law Called Khashoggi Terrorist: Journalist Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser has reportedly called slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi a “terrorist”, a soon-to-be published book reveals.

Iraq, Syria Reject Saudi Claims on Iran During Mecca Summits Iraq and Syria have Saudi-backed anti-Iran statements issued during Arab and Islamic summits in the Holy city of Mecca.

Bahrainis Mark International Quds Day Defying Regime A large number of Bahrainis have held a massive demonstration in the capital Manama to mark the International Quds Day, defying the regime.

Syrians Hold Quds Day Rally, Vow to Support Palestine Syrian have joined other Muslims and freedom lovers worldwide by holding a massive rally on the occasion of the International Quds Day.

Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria’s T-4 Airbase

Monday 3 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Israeli Regime Fires Missiles at Syria's T-4 Airbase
Alwaght- Israeli regime, in yet another act of aggression against Syria, has fired several missiles at the country's Tiyas Airbase, also known as T-4, killing an army soldier and wounding two others, Syrian state media says.

Syrian military sources confirmed at least one army soldier was killed in the attack that targeted the T-4 airbase, near the city of Homs, just after midnight Sunday. The strike also injured two other soldiers and damaged an arms warehouse.

The Syrian air defense reportedly managed to successfully intercept a number of the missiles.

This comes a day after a similar Israeli airstrike hit the countryside of the capital Damascus.

Syria’s official SANA news agency quoted an anonymous military source as saying that the air defenses had “confronted” and “downed the hostile missiles” that were targeting positions in southwestern Damascus at 03:22 am local time (0030 GMT) on Sunday.

Damascus, which views the raids as a blatant violation of its sovereignty, repeatedly accused Israel of helping and boosting the morale of the remaining terrorists in Syria. Sunday’s raid corresponded with “successive terrorist attacks in the northern suburbs of Hama and Idlib,” Sana reported.

Bomb attack in Aleppo

Also on Sunday, a car bomb went off near a bustling market and mosque in A'zaz near Aleppo, northwest of Syria, killing at least 17 people and wounded over 20 others.

Four children were among those killed in the explosion in A'zaz, at the heart of a Turkish zone of influence in Aleppo province, said London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

The bombing comes one day after a similar explosion killed 10 people and wounded 20 in the northeastern city of Raqqah.

A'zaz is held by Turkish-backed militants. Ankara launched an operation in 2016, seizing areas in northern Syria, including A'zaz, from Daesh terrorists.

The move was widely seen to be aimed at preventing the advance of US-backed Kurdish forces toward the Turkish border.

 

