Mass Protests Expected to Disrupt Trump’s UK Visit despite Police

Alwaght- Tens of thousands of people from around the UK reportedly are preparing for a mass rally in central London on Tuesday to voice their opposition to the US President's three-day state visit.

According to Telegraph, demonstrators have vowed lay siege to Downing Street, despite police imposing a ban on marching down Whitehall. That raises the prospect of clashes at the barriers being erected by police just north of the Women’s War Memorial to stop marchers gathering outside the gates to No 10.

Before that, protesters will gather outside Buckingham Palace on Monday evening to express their anger at the US president’s banquet with the Queen, Independent reported.

Activists have pledged to hold a ‘Carnival of Resistance’ to disrupt the president’s visit.

Lindsey German, of the Stop the War Coalition, one of the groups backing the protest, said: “We are determined to get as close to Downing Street as possible. The Prime Minister has just resigned and invited over a racist, sexist warmonger. If the Tories think that’s a good idea then they better think again.”

Security will be extremely tight for the three-day event, but more than 150 people have pledged to attend a “Milkshakes Against Trump” gathering in Trafalgar Square, organized by a group called Milkshakes Against Racism.

The US president was also met with 250,000 of protesters during his first state visit to the British capital last year.

Corbyn accuses Trump of meddling in UK politics

The development came as UK’s Labor opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn blasted Trump’s recent remarks endorsing Conservative front-runner Boris Johnson as the next British prime minister, describing it as an “unacceptable interference” in Britain’s affairs.

Corbyn, who has rejected an invitation to attend a state banquet with Trump during his visit, further stated, “President Trump’s attempt to decide who will be Britain’s next prime minister is an entirely unacceptable interference in our country’s democracy.”

His criticism of the US president came after Trump said of the former British foreign secretary: “I think Boris would do a very good job. I think he would be excellent.”

Corbyn also emphasized in a statement on Saturday: “The next prime minister should be chosen not by the US president, nor by 100,000 unrepresentative Conservative Party members, but by the British people in a general election.”

Trump arrives in Britain on Monday for a state visit at the invitation of Queen Elizabeth before attending World War Two commemorations in France and visiting Ireland.