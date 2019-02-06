Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 2 June 2019

Editor's Choice

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

News

ISIS Double Car Bombings Kill 10 Injure 20 in Syria’s Raqqa

ISIS Double Car Bombings Kill 10 Injure 20 in Syria’s Raqqa

At least 10 people were killed and 20 others wounded in Syria’s Raqqa after ISIS terrorist group launched two car bombings in the northern city.

US Actions on Taiwan, South China Sea Destabilizing: China China warned on Sunday the US actions on Taiwan and the South China Sea are destabilizing.

US Fed Israel Intelligence for Targeted Assassinations: Leaked The US National Security Agency provided its Israeli counterpart with intelligence helping them assassinate members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, leaked documents show.

US behind All Tensions in West Asia: IRGC Commander The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) branded the US as the root cause of all tensions in the West Asia, and rejected accusations raised by the US and its Arab allies that Tehran was behind the attacks on four vessels off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Israeli Regime Plans to Sell Humanitarian Aid Sent to Occupied West Bank: EU Israeli regime plans to sell humanitarian aid given to inhabitants of Bedouin villages in Palestine’s occupied West Bank, European Union’s spokesperson in al-Quds (Jerusalem) said on Friday.

US Prefers UK to Leave EU: Bolton US National Security Advisor John Bolton hailed Britons’ 2016 decision to leave the European Union as a "triumph of democracy" that would strengthen the NATO military alliance.

12 Dead in Virginia Shooting, Several Injured At least twelve people have been killed and six more were injured in a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the US.

Nigerian Police Attack Quds Day Rally Nigerian police attacked peaceful demonstrators who had rallied to commemorate the International Quds Day in solidarity with oppressed Palestinians who are suffering under decades-long Israeli occupation.

Trump’s Son in Law Called Khashoggi Terrorist: Journalist Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser has reportedly called slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi a “terrorist”, a soon-to-be published book reveals.

Iraq, Syria Reject Saudi Claims on Iran During Mecca Summits Iraq and Syria have Saudi-backed anti-Iran statements issued during Arab and Islamic summits in the Holy city of Mecca.

Bahrainis Mark International Quds Day Defying Regime A large number of Bahrainis have held a massive demonstration in the capital Manama to mark the International Quds Day, defying the regime.

Syrians Hold Quds Day Rally, Vow to Support Palestine Syrian have joined other Muslims and freedom lovers worldwide by holding a massive rally on the occasion of the International Quds Day.

Millions of Iranians Attend Quds Day Rallies Iranians have taken to the streets to commemorate the International Quds Day, reaffirm support for Palestine, and condemn the Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

Iran Denounces Saudi Claims on ’Regional Interference’ Iran has strongly denounced fresh claims made by Saudi Arabia about that it is meddling in the internal affairs of regional countries.

China Accuses US of ’Naked Economic Terrorism’ Amid Trade War China has accused the United States of deliberately provoking commercial disputes that amount to "naked economic terrorism".

Israeli Regime in Crisis, Snap Elections after Netanyahu Fails to Form Coalition Israeli regime’s Parliament, Knesset, has voted to dissolve after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition and triggering new elections.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

Iraq Hands over 188 Turkish Children of Suspected ISIS Members Iraq has handed over 188 Turkish children of ISIS members to, a judiciary spokesman said on Wednesday.

India Seeks Permanent Seat at United Nations Security Council Indian vice president said on Tuesday his country must be given a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ensure proper representation of the country on the international stage.

US Considers Halting Training Turkish Pilots to Fly F-35 Jets The US mulls stopping the training of Turkish pilots to fly American F-35 warplanes as Ankara resists Washington’s pressure to ditch a deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

US Fed Israel Intelligence for Targeted Assassinations: Leaked

US Actions on Taiwan, South China Sea Destabilizing: China

Israeli Regime Plans to Sell Humanitarian Aid Sent to Occupied West Bank: EU

ISIS Double Car Bombings Kill 10 Injure 20 in Syria’s Raqqa

US Prefers UK to Leave EU: Bolton

US behind All Tensions in West Asia: IRGC Commander

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain

What’s Behind Belated Saudi Invitation to Qatari Emir to Mecca Summits?

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US

Iran Dried up Enemies’ Capacity for War: Chief Commander

Militants Kills 25 Nigerian Soldiers in Borno State

Iraq, Syria Reject Saudi Claims on Iran During Mecca Summits

Tensions with Iran Threaten US ’Great Power’ Focus

US behind All Tensions in West Asia: IRGC Commander

What’s Made US Retreat from Anti-Iranian Escalation?

Israeli Regime Plans to Sell Humanitarian Aid Sent to Occupied West Bank: EU

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales

US Considers Halting Training Turkish Pilots to Fly F-35 Jets

NATO’s New Strategy: Drives, Ramifications

New US Weapons Flow to Despotic Arab Regimes

Syrian Kurds’ Game Amid US-EU Division

Iran, Iraq, Syria to Set up Joint Bank amid US Sanctions

Newly Released FBI Docs Shed Light on Apparent Mossad Foreknowledge of 9/11 Attacks

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump

5,000 ISIS Terrorists Amassed in Afghanistan: Russian Security Official

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader

Israeli Regime Kills 1 Palestinian During Gaza Protests

Six Civilians Killed, 11 Injured as Terrorist Launch Rocket Attack on Refugee Camp in Syria

What’s Driving Oman Embassy Reopening in Iraq?

Iran Notifies Nuclear Deal Signatories of Suspension of Some Commitments

Saudi, UAE Pressing Egypt to Take Hostile Stance on Iran

Media Report Massive Explosions at UAE Fujairah Port, Govt Denies

Idlib Operation: Bells Ring for End of Terrorism in Syria

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

ISIS Double Car Bombings Kill 10 Injure 20 in Syria’s Raqqa

Sunday 2 June 2019
 
 
 
 
 
ISIS Double Car Bombings Kill 10 Injure 20 in Syria’s Raqqa

File photo

At least 10 people were killed and 20 others wounded in Syria’s Raqqa after ISIS terrorist group launched two car bombings in the northern city.

Related Content

US-Led Coalition Killed 1600 Syrian Civilians in Raqqa: Report

US Airstrikes in Raqqa Killed ’Many More Civilians Than It Did ISIS’: Report

Most of Syria’s Raqqa City Destroyed, Situation Dire: UN

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- At least 10 people were killed and 20 others wounded in Syria's Raqqa after ISIS terrorist group launched two car bombings in the northern city.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based group reporting on anti-government operations in Syria, said late on Saturday that half of those killed in the city of Raqqa were members of the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) who were caught in a major car bombing at the city’s al-Naim square.

It said several people had been wounded in a separate car bombing in another part of Raqqa where ISIS has been launching recurrent attacks over the past months.

Raqqa, the former de facto capital of ISIS in Syria, has been controlled by SDF forces since October 2017.

The SDF, which also includes many Arab militants on its ranks, has been backed by the United States in an alleged mission to purge ISIS and other militant groups from areas in north and northeastern Syria.

The group is also busy fighting Turkish military and its associated militants as Ankara sees Kurdish militants in Syria as an extension of militancy inside its own territories.

ISIS has been almost purged from entire territories it used to control in Syria and neighboring Iraq. However, sporadic attacks by the group are still reported in the two countries.

The terrorist group launched a double car bombing in April in Raqqa, killing a total of 13 people.

Syria, gripped by a militant war since 2011 that has left hundreds of thousands killed, has managed to take back control of many territories from ISIS and other terrorist groups. The devastating war has also displaced millions of people inside the Arab country and into other places.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Syria Raqqa ISIS Car Bombing

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Quds Day Marked Worldwide in Support of Palestinians
Iranians Hold Vigilance Ritual on 23th Ramadan, Laylat Al-Qadr, in Jamkaran Mosque
Anti-Trump Protests in Japan
Three People Killed in Mosque Attack in Quetta, Pakistan
Quds Day Marked Worldwide in Support of Palestinians

Quds Day Marked Worldwide in Support of Palestinians

Millions of People Rally Across the World to Mark Quds Day
Aftermath of Tornadoes in US
Iranian Secret Underground Missile Facility
Video Captures Bali Volcano Mount Agung Erupting