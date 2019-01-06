US Prefers UK to Leave EU: Bolton

Alwaght- US National Security Advisor John Bolton hailed Britons' 2016 decision to leave the European Union as a "triumph of democracy" that would strengthen the NATO military alliance.

The hawkish American politician in an interview with the Daily Telegraph said "The US preference is for Britain to follow the course of what the people asked for and leave the EU. It is a lesson for everyone in the triumph of democracy”.

“I think it will help us in NATO in particular to have another strong and independent country that will help NATO to be more effective,” he added.

Bolton told reporters in London on Thursday, when asked about Brexit, that the United States had made a success of its own declaration of independence from the United Kingdom.

Before this, UK Prime Minister Theresa May announced that she would be stepping down as Conservative leader and, subsequently, as prime minister, on 7 June, after failing to achieve a consensus in Parliament and within her own party over the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

The United Kingdom remains in a deadlock over Brexit, as the British Parliament has rejected the withdrawal agreement negotiated with the European Union. The bloc has time and again stressed that it would not renegotiate. The United Kingdom did not leave the European Union on 29 March, as was originally planned, and was instead given a new deadline of 31 October.