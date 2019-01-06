Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic’s borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

Israeli Regime Plans to Sell Humanitarian Aid Sent to Occupied West Bank: EU

Israeli Regime Plans to Sell Humanitarian Aid Sent to Occupied West Bank: EU

Israeli regime plans to sell humanitarian aid given to inhabitants of Bedouin villages in Palestine’s occupied West Bank, European Union’s spokesperson in al-Quds (Jerusalem) said on Friday.

US Prefers UK to Leave EU: Bolton US National Security Advisor John Bolton hailed Britons’ 2016 decision to leave the European Union as a "triumph of democracy" that would strengthen the NATO military alliance.

12 Dead in Virginia Shooting, Several Injured At least twelve people have been killed and six more were injured in a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, the US.

Nigerian Police Attack Quds Day Rally Nigerian police attacked peaceful demonstrators who had rallied to commemorate the International Quds Day in solidarity with oppressed Palestinians who are suffering under decades-long Israeli occupation.

Trump’s Son in Law Called Khashoggi Terrorist: Journalist Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser has reportedly called slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi a “terrorist”, a soon-to-be published book reveals.

Iraq, Syria Reject Saudi Claims on Iran During Mecca Summits Iraq and Syria have Saudi-backed anti-Iran statements issued during Arab and Islamic summits in the Holy city of Mecca.

Bahrainis Mark International Quds Day Defying Regime A large number of Bahrainis have held a massive demonstration in the capital Manama to mark the International Quds Day, defying the regime.

Syrians Hold Quds Day Rally, Vow to Support Palestine Syrian have joined other Muslims and freedom lovers worldwide by holding a massive rally on the occasion of the International Quds Day.

Millions of Iranians Attend Quds Day Rallies Iranians have taken to the streets to commemorate the International Quds Day, reaffirm support for Palestine, and condemn the Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

Iran Denounces Saudi Claims on ’Regional Interference’ Iran has strongly denounced fresh claims made by Saudi Arabia about that it is meddling in the internal affairs of regional countries.

China Accuses US of ’Naked Economic Terrorism’ Amid Trade War China has accused the United States of deliberately provoking commercial disputes that amount to "naked economic terrorism".

Israeli Regime in Crisis, Snap Elections after Netanyahu Fails to Form Coalition Israeli regime’s Parliament, Knesset, has voted to dissolve after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition and triggering new elections.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

Iraq Hands over 188 Turkish Children of Suspected ISIS Members Iraq has handed over 188 Turkish children of ISIS members to, a judiciary spokesman said on Wednesday.

India Seeks Permanent Seat at United Nations Security Council Indian vice president said on Tuesday his country must be given a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ensure proper representation of the country on the international stage.

US Considers Halting Training Turkish Pilots to Fly F-35 Jets The US mulls stopping the training of Turkish pilots to fly American F-35 warplanes as Ankara resists Washington’s pressure to ditch a deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Iran Dried up Enemies’ Capacity for War: Chief Commander Iran’s enemies have unsuccessfully exhausted all of their capacity for various types of warfare against the West Asian nation, the chief commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Parliament Elects Barzani as President Nechirvan Barzani was elected as president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim denounced on Monday US President’s proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a “deal of humiliation,” saying the actual parties to the deal are the United States and Israel, rather than Palestinians.

Toll from Boat Accident in Congo Rises to 45 The death toll from a boat accident on a lake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 45, with 200 people still missing.

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah

War on Iran to Set Fire to Whole Region: Nasrallah
Alwaght- Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement, warned on Friday that a war against Iran would not stop at the Islamic Republic's borders, and its flames will engulf the entire region.

The rhetoric and threats of a war against Iran have ebbed because US President Donald "Trump, his administration, and his intelligence apparatus know well that any war on Iran will not remain confined to Iran's borders," Nasrallah said in a televised speech broadcast live from Beirut.

"Any war on Iran would mean the whole region will be set ablaze," he noted, warning that the US' interests in the region will be annihilated if such a war breaks out.

"All US forces and interests in the region will be exterminated and those who conspired (with them) will pay the price; first Israel, then Al Saud," Nasrallah added.

In early May, the Trump administration announced plans to build up Washington’s military presence in the Middle East to counter unspecified Iranian “threats,” shortly after toughening oil sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

However, after several wars of words with Iranian officials over the past few weeks, Trump has gradually softened his tone, emphasizing that his country is not at all after a military conflict with Iran.

During a visit to Japan on Monday, Trump used a more conciliatory tone, saying the US was not seeking a regime change in Iran and that the Islamic Republic “has a chance to be a great country with the same leadership."

Deal of the century a 'historic crime'

In his Friday remarks, Nasrallah also slammed Trump's so-called peace plan for the Middle East, and said what the US describes as the "deal of the century" is a "void deal" and a "historic crime".

"This deal is a loss of Palestinian, Arab and Islamic rights," Nasrallah said. 

"It is a religious, moral, national and political obligation to oppose [the peace plan], since this is a deal that is unjust and is contrary to the rights of the holy places."

He said "the responsibility is clear; we must confront this deal, and we are capable of obstructing it." 

According to Nasrallah, the current situation shows that the plan is on its way to failure.

"The United States, Israel and other regimes in the region are working to implement the deal, alongside an axis that opposes it," he explained. "There is a conflict between the two factions, and I hope we can prevent the historic crime that is liable to occur in our land."

Nasrallah also highlighted the military capabilities of the resistance front against the Israeli regime, saying, "The Palestinian resistance today is hitting Tel Aviv and what is beyond it, and it is capable of hitting all the Zionist settlements."

Precision missiles

secretary general of Hezbollah said the Lebanese resistance movement also has enough precision-guided missiles to "change the face of the region." 

"We have in Lebanon precision rockets that are able to target certain posts in Israel and that would change the face of the region," he said, adding that the resistance movement would respond to any Israeli aggression on any resistance target in Lebanon "quickly, directly and strongly".

However, Nasrallah said that Hezbollah does not have factories in Lebanon for manufacturing precision missiles - “yet.” However, he was quick to add that he believes it is Hezbollah’s “right” to own and manufacture any weapon to defend Lebanon.

Sayyed Hasan also warned that David Satterfield, US envoy tasked with mediating the land and maritime border demarcation issue between Lebanon and Israeli regime, was using his position to target Hezbollah’s precision missile arsenal.

According to Nasrallah, the acting US undersecretary of state for Near Eastern affairs was exploiting the border negotiations for Tel Aviv regime's benefits.

“The Americans want to use the negotiations around the maritime and land borders to solve a side issue for the sake of Israel, which it has failed to resolve throughout the years,” Nasrallah said, referring to the missiles.

Satterfield has been traveling between Beirut and Tel Aviv to mediate the land and maritime border dispute between Beirut and Tel Aviv. The current de facto border, the U.N.-demarcated Blue Line, has at least 13 points on land and 856 square kilometers of water that are disputed, the latter of which have gained increasing importance as Lebanon prepares to begin oil and gas exploration later this year.

Though Satterfield has said the discussions have a long way to go, the talks have amped up in recent weeks, after President Michel Aoun presented the US ambassador to Lebanon with his country’s “unified stance” on the issue. The stance was reportedly agreed on by himself, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and Speaker Nabih Berri.

