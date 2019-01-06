Nigerian Police Attack Quds Day Rally

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Nigerian police attacked peaceful demonstrators who had rallied to commemorate the International Quds Day in solidarity with oppressed Palestinians who are suffering under decades-long Israeli occupation.

Trump’s Son in Law Called Khashoggi Terrorist: Journalist Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and adviser has reportedly called slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi a “terrorist”, a soon-to-be published book reveals.

Iraq, Syria Reject Saudi Claims on Iran During Mecca Summits Iraq and Syria have Saudi-backed anti-Iran statements issued during Arab and Islamic summits in the Holy city of Mecca.

Bahrainis Mark International Quds Day Defying Regime A large number of Bahrainis have held a massive demonstration in the capital Manama to mark the International Quds Day, defying the regime.

Syrians Hold Quds Day Rally, Vow to Support Palestine Syrian have joined other Muslims and freedom lovers worldwide by holding a massive rally on the occasion of the International Quds Day.

Millions of Iranians Attend Quds Day Rallies Iranians have taken to the streets to commemorate the International Quds Day, reaffirm support for Palestine, and condemn the Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

Iran Denounces Saudi Claims on ’Regional Interference’ Iran has strongly denounced fresh claims made by Saudi Arabia about that it is meddling in the internal affairs of regional countries.

China Accuses US of ’Naked Economic Terrorism’ Amid Trade War China has accused the United States of deliberately provoking commercial disputes that amount to "naked economic terrorism".

Israeli Regime in Crisis, Snap Elections after Netanyahu Fails to Form Coalition Israeli regime’s Parliament, Knesset, has voted to dissolve after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition and triggering new elections.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

Iraq Hands over 188 Turkish Children of Suspected ISIS Members Iraq has handed over 188 Turkish children of ISIS members to, a judiciary spokesman said on Wednesday.

India Seeks Permanent Seat at United Nations Security Council Indian vice president said on Tuesday his country must be given a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ensure proper representation of the country on the international stage.

US Considers Halting Training Turkish Pilots to Fly F-35 Jets The US mulls stopping the training of Turkish pilots to fly American F-35 warplanes as Ankara resists Washington’s pressure to ditch a deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Iran Dried up Enemies’ Capacity for War: Chief Commander Iran’s enemies have unsuccessfully exhausted all of their capacity for various types of warfare against the West Asian nation, the chief commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Parliament Elects Barzani as President Nechirvan Barzani was elected as president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim denounced on Monday US President’s proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a “deal of humiliation,” saying the actual parties to the deal are the United States and Israel, rather than Palestinians.

Toll from Boat Accident in Congo Rises to 45 The death toll from a boat accident on a lake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 45, with 200 people still missing.

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain China and Russia will not attend a US-led economic conference set to take place in Bahrain next month as part of the Donald Trump’s controversial plan, deal of the century, devised for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia Russia expressed concerns over the US military buildup in the West Asia, saying it would result in new risks.

Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow An Afghan delegation will attend a two-day meeting with the Taliban in the Russian capital this week in an effort to end about two decades of the US occupation of Afghanistan.

Nigerian Police Attack Quds Day Rally

Alwaght- Nigerian police attacked peaceful demonstrators who had rallied to commemorate the International Quds Day in solidarity with oppressed Palestinians who are suffering under decades-long Israeli occupation.

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Kaduna metropolis in central Nigeria on last Friday of holy month of Ramadan, chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian cause and condemnation of the Israeli regime. They also carried signs and banners reading “Free Palestine” and “Free Zakzaky.”

Nigeria’s top Muslim cleric Sheikh Ibrahim al-Zakzaky, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), has been in detention since late 2015.

Hours before the commencement of the rally in Kaduna, a large contingent of the riot police, in full gear, had been stationed along the main streets, Ibrahim Mousa, the head of media forum of the IMN, said in a statement on Friday.

He added that police started to open fire at demonstrators without prior warning soon after the rally began, targeting the march with tear gas canisters and live ammunition. They also mounted road blocks and emergency checkpoints in the streets, diverting traffic away from the central area.

“As at the time of filing this, it is not clear how many people were injured or arrested as the police action has led to severe traffic gridlock inconveniencing road users,” Mousa said.

The IMN official, however, added that other rallies marking the International Quds Day were held across the African country without police intervention, holding responsible the governor of Kaduna for “the unnecessary violence” inflicted upon peaceful marchers in the city.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the International Quds Day has been marked worldwide on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

The rallies marking the day were held in many cities across the globe, including those of Iran, on Friday.

 

