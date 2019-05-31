Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 1 June 2019

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

Iraq, Syria Reject Saudi Claims on Iran During Mecca Summits

Iraq, Syria Reject Saudi Claims on Iran During Mecca Summits

Iraq and Syria have Saudi-backed anti-Iran statements issued during Arab and Islamic summits in the Holy city of Mecca.

Bahrainis Mark International Quds Day Defying Regime A large number of Bahrainis have held a massive demonstration in the capital Manama to mark the International Quds Day, defying the regime.

Syrians Hold Quds Day Rally, Vow to Support Palestine Syrian have joined other Muslims and freedom lovers worldwide by holding a massive rally on the occasion of the International Quds Day.

Millions of Iranians Attend Quds Day Rallies Iranians have taken to the streets to commemorate the International Quds Day, reaffirm support for Palestine, and condemn the Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

Iran Denounces Saudi Claims on ’Regional Interference’ Iran has strongly denounced fresh claims made by Saudi Arabia about that it is meddling in the internal affairs of regional countries.

China Accuses US of ’Naked Economic Terrorism’ Amid Trade War China has accused the United States of deliberately provoking commercial disputes that amount to "naked economic terrorism".

Israeli Regime in Crisis, Snap Elections after Netanyahu Fails to Form Coalition Israeli regime’s Parliament, Knesset, has voted to dissolve after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition and triggering new elections.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

Iraq Hands over 188 Turkish Children of Suspected ISIS Members Iraq has handed over 188 Turkish children of ISIS members to, a judiciary spokesman said on Wednesday.

India Seeks Permanent Seat at United Nations Security Council Indian vice president said on Tuesday his country must be given a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ensure proper representation of the country on the international stage.

US Considers Halting Training Turkish Pilots to Fly F-35 Jets The US mulls stopping the training of Turkish pilots to fly American F-35 warplanes as Ankara resists Washington’s pressure to ditch a deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Iran Dried up Enemies’ Capacity for War: Chief Commander Iran’s enemies have unsuccessfully exhausted all of their capacity for various types of warfare against the West Asian nation, the chief commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Parliament Elects Barzani as President Nechirvan Barzani was elected as president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim denounced on Monday US President’s proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a “deal of humiliation,” saying the actual parties to the deal are the United States and Israel, rather than Palestinians.

Toll from Boat Accident in Congo Rises to 45 The death toll from a boat accident on a lake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 45, with 200 people still missing.

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain China and Russia will not attend a US-led economic conference set to take place in Bahrain next month as part of the Donald Trump’s controversial plan, deal of the century, devised for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia Russia expressed concerns over the US military buildup in the West Asia, saying it would result in new risks.

Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow An Afghan delegation will attend a two-day meeting with the Taliban in the Russian capital this week in an effort to end about two decades of the US occupation of Afghanistan.

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack against Saudi aggressors, launched a drone strike on hangars holding Saudi warplanes at Jizan airport

Venezuelan Govt, Opposition to Hold talks in Norway Representatives of Venezuela’s government and West-backed opposition have traveled to Oslo, Norway, for mediation talks scheduled to begin next week, a second such attempt at dialogue within two weeks.

Iraq, Syria Reject Saudi Claims on Iran During Mecca Summits

Friday 31 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
Iraq, Syria Reject Saudi Claims on Iran During Mecca Summits

Iran Denounces Saudi Claims on ’Regional Interference’

Alwaght- Iraq and Syria have Saudi-backed anti-Iran statements issued during Arab and Islamic summits in the Holy city of Mecca.

Iraq has opposed the final statement of an emergency meeting in Saudi Arabia, which condemned what it called Iran's "interference" in countries of the Middle East region.

A statement by the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council and the communiqué issued after a wider summit both underlined the rights of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to defend themselves against Tehran.

The statements mainly cited concerns about the recent sabotage attacks against several ships off the UAE.

Both Saudi and Emirati officials have blamed the mysterious "sabotage" attacks on Iran while Iran denies any involvement.

"The absence of a firm deterrent stance against Iranian behavior is what led to the escalation we see today," King Salman told the two consecutive meetings late on Thursday night.

Iraq, however, which maintains close ties with neighboring Iran and has strong ties with Washington as well, objected to the communiqué, which required "non-interference in other countries" as a pre-condition for cooperation with Tehran.

Iraqi President Barham Salih asked the gathering to support his country's stability, arguing that rising tensions with Iran could cause war. He voiced hope that Iran's security would not be targeted.

The Mecca communiqué also said the Riyadh regime had all the rights to defend itself against retaliatory drone strikes by Yemen's Ansarullah fighters, after a number of drones flew hundreds of kilometers into Saudi Arabia and targeted two of the kingdom's oil pumping stations earlier this month.

The oil-rich kingdom also accused Tehran of ordering the drone strikes against its oil facilities. Iran has vehemently denied both charges.

Syria rejects OIC’s anti-Iran statement

Meanwhile, The Syrian government has rejected a final communiqué issued following the 14th summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi city of Mecca, describing the presence of Iranian military advisors in the conflict-plagued Arab country as “legitimate and lawful.”

“Syria dismisses what was declared in the final statement of the emergency Arab summit in Saudi Arabia regarding the Iranian intervention in Syria’s affairs, and considers what is mentioned in this communiqué as an unacceptable interference in the Syrian domestic issues,” an unnamed source at the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates said on Friday.

The source added, “Syria reiterates that the Iranian presence is legitimate because it came at the request of the Syrian government and contributed to Syria's efforts in the fight against terrorism sponsored by some participants in the summit.”

“The summit was to condemn the interference of other countries in the Syrian crisis, which lacks legitimacy and is aimed at providing unlimited support to various terrorist groups and prolonging the Syrian conflict,” the source pointed out.

Iran has been in Syria on an advisory military capacity since the conflict erupted in the country in 2011. Russia joined the battle late in 2015. The two countries intervened in Syria at the official request of the Syrian government.

EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

