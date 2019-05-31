Bahrainis Mark International Quds Day Defying Regime

Alwaght- A large number of Bahrainis have held a massive demonstration in the capital Manama to mark the International Quds Day, defying tough security measures taken by the Al Khalifa regime.

The participants, who engaged in running battles with the West-backed regime’s troops, held Palestinian flags and while shouting slogans to denounce the US ‘Deal of the Century’.

Quds Day rally in Manama came after Bahraini Muslim scholars highlighted importance of the day of uprising by oppressed people against international arrogance.

“The leader of oppressed people, Imam Khomeini, had designated the last Friday of Ramadan holy month to be a day of liberty from tyranny and oppression, a day of uprising against tyranny. Al-Quds Day is a day for all Muslims. Yet, it is a day for all oppressed people (across world),” the scholars said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement had urged Bahrainis to take part in what they called “Friday of Challenge”, in defiance of the Zionist entity, and its collaborators in a bid to confront the conspiracy and the so-called ‘deal of the century’.

The scholars meanwhile denounced Bahraini regime’s hosting of conference which will witness the announcement of the economic plan of US President Donald Trump’s so-called ‘deal of the century’.

“That ‘deal of shame’… they want to desecrate the land of Bahrain by hosting its conference,” the statement said.

The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) has called on the international community to boycott a forthcoming US conference in Bahrain, which Palestinians view as a platform to sell out their rights.

Washington announced last week it would co-host the June 25-26 meeting in Bahrain’s capital city of Manama, purportedly to encourage investment in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip.

However, Palestinian officials say the real aim is to pave the ground for the Trump administration to unveil its much-hyped "deal of the century" which they have already rejected as a non-starter.

"The goal pursued by the US for the workshop is to start implementing the deal of the century and link it to economy after it takes steps in implementing the political parts of the deal," the PLO noted.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the International Quds Day has been marked worldwide on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.