Roots of Israeli Election Crisis

  Friday 31 May 2019

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

News

Syrians Hold Quds Day Rally, Vow to Support Palestine

Syrian have joined other Muslims and freedom lovers worldwide by holding a massive rally on the occasion of the International Quds Day.

Millions of Iranians Attend Quds Day Rallies Iranians have taken to the streets to commemorate the International Quds Day, reaffirm support for Palestine, and condemn the Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

Iran Denounces Saudi Claims on ’Regional Interference’ Iran has strongly denounced fresh claims made by Saudi Arabia about that it is meddling in the internal affairs of regional countries.

China Accuses US of ’Naked Economic Terrorism’ Amid Trade War China has accused the United States of deliberately provoking commercial disputes that amount to "naked economic terrorism".

Israeli Regime in Crisis, Snap Elections after Netanyahu Fails to Form Coalition Israeli regime’s Parliament, Knesset, has voted to dissolve after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition and triggering new elections.

Iraq Hands over 188 Turkish Children of Suspected ISIS Members Iraq has handed over 188 Turkish children of ISIS members to, a judiciary spokesman said on Wednesday.

India Seeks Permanent Seat at United Nations Security Council Indian vice president said on Tuesday his country must be given a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ensure proper representation of the country on the international stage.

US Considers Halting Training Turkish Pilots to Fly F-35 Jets The US mulls stopping the training of Turkish pilots to fly American F-35 warplanes as Ankara resists Washington’s pressure to ditch a deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Iran Dried up Enemies’ Capacity for War: Chief Commander Iran’s enemies have unsuccessfully exhausted all of their capacity for various types of warfare against the West Asian nation, the chief commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Parliament Elects Barzani as President Nechirvan Barzani was elected as president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim denounced on Monday US President’s proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a “deal of humiliation,” saying the actual parties to the deal are the United States and Israel, rather than Palestinians.

Toll from Boat Accident in Congo Rises to 45 The death toll from a boat accident on a lake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 45, with 200 people still missing.

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain China and Russia will not attend a US-led economic conference set to take place in Bahrain next month as part of the Donald Trump’s controversial plan, deal of the century, devised for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia Russia expressed concerns over the US military buildup in the West Asia, saying it would result in new risks.

Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow An Afghan delegation will attend a two-day meeting with the Taliban in the Russian capital this week in an effort to end about two decades of the US occupation of Afghanistan.

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack against Saudi aggressors, launched a drone strike on hangars holding Saudi warplanes at Jizan airport

Venezuelan Govt, Opposition to Hold talks in Norway Representatives of Venezuela’s government and West-backed opposition have traveled to Oslo, Norway, for mediation talks scheduled to begin next week, a second such attempt at dialogue within two weeks.

Militants Kills 25 Nigerian Soldiers in Borno State At Least 25 Nigerian soldiers and a number of civilians have been killed on Saturday in an ambush by ISIS-linked militants in northeast Nigeria.

Israel Calls Hezbollah ‘Strategic Threat’ to Provoke World against It: Nasrallah The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah said on Saturday Israel has described the resistance movement as “a strategic threat” to the Tel Aviv regime in a bid to mobilize support and provoke the international community against it.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Analysis

Roots of Israeli Election Crisis

Alwaght- Israeli regime’s premier Benjamin Netanyahu has lost a second chance to form a coalition government on Wednesday, triggering a dissolution of the parliament for a new early election in September. The rare development in the Israeli politics comes while Netanyahu had earlier talked about an outright win in the April 9 elections. Now as a result of the deep division among the right-wing parties, the political future of Netanyahu is on the line.

Knesset elections

The previous parliament was dissolved in October 2018 and April 9 was set as its election date. In April elections, Netanyahu’s Likud party in a tight race against the Blue and White party managed to win a single seat more than the rival party, led by Benny Gantz. By winning 36 votes, Likud set hope on forming a coalition cabinet.

The key parties Netanyahu needed for his government are ultra-orthodox who held 16 seats in the freshly dissolved parliament. The big challenge that had its roots in a couple of months earlier was the ultra-orthodox conscription law. They are exempted from military service. The Knesset drafted a law to remove the exemption. Netanyahu in coalition talks vowed to oppose the law in return for the Haredi Jews’ support. On the opposite side, Avigdor Lieberman, the leader of Yisrael Beiteinu party, who had a key role in the previous parliament dissolution, opposed dropping the draft law. Opposing Lieberman meant losing 5 seats and opposing the ultra-orthodox Jews meant losing 16 seats for Netanyahu.

Division in the right-wing camp

A majority of parties active in this election insist on aggressive foreign policy and violent treatment of the Palestinians in Gaza in their election campaigns. Despite the fact the Blue and White party joined the race with a different approach, its leader Gantz promised expansion of the settlements and further freedom for the military actions.

The New Right party, led by former Minister of Education Naftali Bennett and former Minister of Justice Ayelet Shaked, is, in fact, a modernist right-wing party that criticizes the traditional right. Its leaders broke ranks with the Jewish Home party to form their own party. They also came tough on the Palestinians. New Right rejected dialogue with the Palestinians and proposed assassination of the Gaza-based Hamas leaders. The party is opposed to any government, even a civilian government without army, for the Palestinians.

Labor Party, led by Avi Gabbay, is another party in the race. The Labor rejected evacuation of the settlements in the West Bank.

Zehut (Identity) party, which had a liberalist approach to politics, adopted radical approaches in April elections. Moshe Feiglin, the party’s head, supported Oslo Accords revoking and annexing the West Bank to the Israeli territory.

In fact, the right-wing crisis and largely unrealistic policies pushed the parties away from union around a single policy.

Parties’ confusion

Now the question is why the Israeli parties, even the leftists and moderates, use rightist slogans in the campaigns and fail to unite in an effective coalition in the face of hardline parties.

Having in mind that state-building processes in the Israeli regime is not internal and various groups of migrants were lured into migration to the occupied territories, the Israeli society now suffers from an identity crisis, largely exhibited in the Knesset vote campaigning. For example, the Ashkenazi Jews, who migrated from Europe and the US, are different from the Sephardic Jews who were born in the occupied territories. This difference has so far kept them from uniting under a political alliance. Alexander Wendt calls the identities “relational affairs” where an understanding of “self” takes shape. To understand the identity, we should look at its transaction with the other one. To put it differently, when the identity is not home-grown, some governments forge foreign foes so that the various identity groups unite around the common enemy concept. Nearly all Israeli parties emphasize on enmity with the Palestinians and opposition to an independent Palestinian state to pass the identity crisis and win parliamentary seats. This causes sheer competition in adopting hardline policies. Such a phenomenon gave rise to highly fragile alliances in Israeli politics.

The second factor responsible for the current crisis is Netanyahu’s back-to-back wins. Four times winning the prime minister post by Netanyahu gave rise to the notion that adopting hardline policy is a must to succeed in the Israeli politics. In 2009, Netanyahu promised to topple Hamas government if he won the election in that year.

The third factor is the relentless US supports to Tel Aviv policies that pushed them to a kind of ostensible success. This causes Tel Aviv to fail to act like a normal player. So, the right-wing parties who coalesced with Netanyahu had practicality unfeasible demands from Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s corruption and his push for judicial immunity and the popular protests also fuel the division in the Israeli regime. After all, Netanyahu is the man the rights called capable of crafting an alliance in the rightist camp for the Knesset elections.

 

