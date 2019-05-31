What’s Behind Belated Saudi Invitation to Qatari Emir to Mecca Summits?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 31 May 2019

Editor's Choice

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

France Urges Saudi, UAE to End Dirty War on Yemen despite Arms Sales French Foreign Minister on Tuesday called on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to end a bloody aggression on Yemen.

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky The assault against Iran is one element of the international program of flaunting overwhelming U.S. power to put an end to “successful defiance” of the master of the globe: the primary reason for the U.S. torture of Cuba for 60 years.

Europeans Quietly Unite to End US Godfatherhood EU has approved a defense fund that will apparently pave the way for independent military mechanism from the US.

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader Leader of Iran Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei ruled out on Tuesday the possibility of war between the United States and Islamic Republic despite heightened tensions between the two sides, saying Washington knows engaging in such a conflict would not be in its interest.

News

Syrians Hold Quds Day Rally, Vow to Support Palestine

Syrians Hold Quds Day Rally, Vow to Support Palestine

Syrian have joined other Muslims and freedom lovers worldwide by holding a massive rally on the occasion of the International Quds Day.

Millions of Iranians Attend Quds Day Rallies Iranians have taken to the streets to commemorate the International Quds Day, reaffirm support for Palestine, and condemn the Israeli crimes against Palestinians.

Iran Denounces Saudi Claims on ’Regional Interference’ Iran has strongly denounced fresh claims made by Saudi Arabia about that it is meddling in the internal affairs of regional countries.

China Accuses US of ’Naked Economic Terrorism’ Amid Trade War China has accused the United States of deliberately provoking commercial disputes that amount to "naked economic terrorism".

Israeli Regime in Crisis, Snap Elections after Netanyahu Fails to Form Coalition Israeli regime’s Parliament, Knesset, has voted to dissolve after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition and triggering new elections.

Iran’s Leader Rejects ’Fruitless’, ’Harmful’ Talks with US Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington

Iraq Hands over 188 Turkish Children of Suspected ISIS Members Iraq has handed over 188 Turkish children of ISIS members to, a judiciary spokesman said on Wednesday.

India Seeks Permanent Seat at United Nations Security Council Indian vice president said on Tuesday his country must be given a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ensure proper representation of the country on the international stage.

US Considers Halting Training Turkish Pilots to Fly F-35 Jets The US mulls stopping the training of Turkish pilots to fly American F-35 warplanes as Ankara resists Washington’s pressure to ditch a deal to buy Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Iran Dried up Enemies’ Capacity for War: Chief Commander Iran’s enemies have unsuccessfully exhausted all of their capacity for various types of warfare against the West Asian nation, the chief commander of Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday.

Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s Parliament Elects Barzani as President Nechirvan Barzani was elected as president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

Bahraini Shiites’ Leader Denounce as Deal of Humiliation US plan for Palestine Spiritual leader of Bahraini Shiites Sheikh Isa Qassim denounced on Monday US President’s proposal on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a “deal of humiliation,” saying the actual parties to the deal are the United States and Israel, rather than Palestinians.

Toll from Boat Accident in Congo Rises to 45 The death toll from a boat accident on a lake in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has risen to 45, with 200 people still missing.

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain China and Russia will not attend a US-led economic conference set to take place in Bahrain next month as part of the Donald Trump’s controversial plan, deal of the century, devised for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia Russia expressed concerns over the US military buildup in the West Asia, saying it would result in new risks.

Afghan Politicians, Taliban to Hold Talks in Moscow An Afghan delegation will attend a two-day meeting with the Taliban in the Russian capital this week in an effort to end about two decades of the US occupation of Afghanistan.

Yemeni Forces Launch New Retaliatory Attacks on Saudi Arabia Yemeni forces, in yet another retaliatory attack against Saudi aggressors, launched a drone strike on hangars holding Saudi warplanes at Jizan airport

Venezuelan Govt, Opposition to Hold talks in Norway Representatives of Venezuela’s government and West-backed opposition have traveled to Oslo, Norway, for mediation talks scheduled to begin next week, a second such attempt at dialogue within two weeks.

Militants Kills 25 Nigerian Soldiers in Borno State At Least 25 Nigerian soldiers and a number of civilians have been killed on Saturday in an ambush by ISIS-linked militants in northeast Nigeria.

Israel Calls Hezbollah ‘Strategic Threat’ to Provoke World against It: Nasrallah The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah said on Saturday Israel has described the resistance movement as “a strategic threat” to the Tel Aviv regime in a bid to mobilize support and provoke the international community against it.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

What’s Behind Belated Saudi Invitation to Qatari Emir to Mecca Summits?

Millions of Iranians Attend Quds Day Rallies

Syrians Hold Quds Day Rally, Vow to Support Palestine

Russia, China Boycott US-Led Palestine Conference in Bahrain

Iran to See End of Trump, Not Vice Versa: Foreign Minister

Sudan’s Dim Outlook: How Do Home, Foreign Actors Influence?

NATO’s New Strategy: Drives, Ramifications

Terrorists Prepare Truck Bombs to Break Syrian Army Lines: Russia

European Parliament Elections: Right Vs. Left

Tensions with Iran Threaten US ’Great Power’ Focus

Toll from Boat Accident in Congo Rises to 45

US Considers Halting Training Turkish Pilots to Fly F-35 Jets

Int’l Quds Day 2019, No to Trump’s ’Deal of Century’

Israel Calls Hezbollah ‘Strategic Threat’ to Provoke World against It: Nasrallah

Iran Denounces Saudi Claims on ’Regional Interference’

US Military Buildup in Mideast Increases Risks: Russia

China Accuses US of ’Naked Economic Terrorism’ Amid Trade War

What’s Made US Retreat from Anti-Iranian Escalation?

Italy Unions Refuse to Load Saudi Ship in Protest over Aggression on Yemen

Idlib Operation: Bells Ring for End of Terrorism in Syria

Never Threaten an Iranian, Try Respect: Zarif to Trump

US Cuts off Power to Venezuelan Embassy in Washington DC amid Standoff

No War with US despite Tensions: Iran Leader

32 Killed after ISIS Members Riot in Tajik Prison

Yemen’s Ansarullah to Begin Withdrawal from Three Ports: UN

Syria Will Not Allow Turkey to Occupy Even 1 Centimeter of Its Territories: Diplomat

Three-Day Gaza War: Outcomes, Consequences

Clashes Erupted at 26th Week of Yellow Vest Protests across France

US Overclassifies Docs to Prevent Public Learning about Crimes: whistleblower

What’s Driving Trump’s Possible Ban on Muslim Brotherhood?

Maduro Hails Venezuelan Army for Defeating Coup

US Angry at Iran’s Successful Defiance, Afraid of Its Spread: Chomsky

US, Israel to Arm Syria’s Kurdish Militants with Anti-Aircraft Missiles: Report

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

What’s Behind Belated Saudi Invitation to Qatari Emir to Mecca Summits?

Friday 31 May 2019
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Behind Belated Saudi Invitation to Qatari Emir to Mecca Summits?

Related Content

Iran Denounces Saudi Claims on ’Regional Interference’

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Saudi Arabia has hosted two emergency summits in Mecca without the presence of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who sent his Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser bin Al Thani.

On May 20, the Persian Gulf Arab emirate said that its Emir was not invited to the two emergency summits of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation Council and Arab League. On May 27, however, it said it was sent an invitation letter by the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The invitation has given rise to a set of questions about the real motivation driving the Saudi ruler to send the invitation. Is the invitation meant to start a period of de-escalation and end to the crisis between Doha and the Riyadh-led Arab camp? If yes, will Saudi Arabia take back its 13 demands that it asked Qatar to implement to help normalization of the bilateral ties? What if the Saudis do not intend to retreat? So what is the main goals behind the invitation and what political move towards the invitation can bring Doha the maximum political achievement?

Over the past few months, Saudi Arabia’s behavior to Qatar was marked by strict and flexible stances made simultaneously. This paradoxical behavior reached its peak in the invitation to the Mecca summits. On the one hand, the Saudis seem to have abandoned the policy of isolating Doha and by inviting its emir apparently admitted to the Arab state’s role and weight in the regional developments. The media at the same time published images of a Qatari plane landing in a Saudi airport. On the other hand, the invitation was sent 10 days late and a couple of days before the letter was sent, the Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir in a press conference policy, saying Saudi Arabia does not allow Doha to support terrorism and extremism and meddle in the kingdom’s home affairs. Also, Abdullah al-Maalami, the permanent Saudi ambassador to the United Nations commented on the Qatari role in the summits, saying that it is too small to divide the participating members. Furthermore, Saudi Arabia has recently called on the UNESCO to relocate its office from Doha to Jeddah or Manama citing poor performance. Additionally, reports suggest that Saudi Arabia will soon execute Salman al-Ouda, a Saudi opposition preacher with affiliations to the Muslim Brotherhood, a movement Qatar supports but Saudi Arabia blacklisted in 2014. 

Certainly, in such situation there is no sign of a full de-escalation intention that will mark an end to the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council’s crisis that started in 2017 when Saudi Arabia, assisted by the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain, cut off ties with Qatar and foisted a blockade on it for what they Saud support for terrorism and also friendly relations with Iran, a rival to Saudi Arabia in the region. With this in mind, we should seek other drives for Riyadh behind the invitation.

Saudi Arabia wants to tell the world that the international community and the Arab countries are in a consensus against the so-called Iranian regional meddling and destabilizing activities. Al-Maalami recently said that the Arabs exhibited consensus in two recently held conferences in Tunisia and Saudi Arabia with issuing statements condemning Iran’s behavior in the region. He continued: “I do not think the Arabs are divided when it comes to facing the Iranian meddling. Yes, we differ in tactics and methods, but there is Arab consensus on the principal issues. We will see this in the upcoming Mecca summits.”

Saudi Arabia seeks to rally against Iran using the summits. Now that the Qatari Emir declined to attend OIC summit, Saudis still can claim that Doha is opposed to the very principle of countering Iran. This vindicates the stances of the blockaders.

But the foreign pressures on Saudi Arabia to solve the crisis cannot be disregarded. US President Donald Trump’s administration is unceasingly pursuing the Arab NATO initiative. It finds the intra-Arab division the main obstacles ahead of its project. In fact, the policy to counter Iran and settlement of Palestine issue will not come to fruition without the Arab allies of the US. That is why over the past few months Trump has been focused on solving the Cooperation Council crisis.

There is also the Kuwaiti efforts to mediate between Qatar and the four blockading countries. The Kuwaiti efforts could have encouraged the invitation. In December 2018, Saudi Arabia invited the emir to (P)GCC summit in Dammam. Al Thani rejected to attend, however.

What is important was Qatar’s reaction to the invitation. Qatar smartly publicized the Saudi decline to invite Doha when other invitations were sent to other nations. It wanted first to tell the world that it was Riyadh that did not seek dialogue to settle the crisis and second to expose Saudi Arabia’s fake claims of working towards Arab unity. Qatar wanted to make it clear to the Arab world that the Saudi rulers only eye a monopoly of role playing in the (P)GCC and the Arab League. With this move, Qatar turned the invitation into a win for itself and a loss to the blockaders who have so far failed to impose their 13 demands on Doha leaders using threats and ban. When Saudi King Salman invited Qatar's Emir to the Mecca summit, Doha decided to send Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani to the meeting instead.

 

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Arabia Qatar Mecca Summit

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iranians Hold Vigilance Ritual on 23th Ramadan, Laylat Al-Qadr, in Jamkaran Mosque
Anti-Trump Protests in Japan
Three People Killed in Mosque Attack in Quetta, Pakistan
Parcel Bomb Attack Injures 13 in Lyon, France
Iranians Hold Vigilance Ritual on 23th Ramadan, Laylat Al-Qadr, in Jamkaran Mosque

Iranians Hold Vigilance Ritual on 23th Ramadan, Laylat Al-Qadr, in Jamkaran Mosque

Aftermath of Tornadoes in US
Iranian Secret Underground Missile Facility
Video Captures Bali Volcano Mount Agung Erupting
Mosque Attack Kills 2 Injures 20 in Pakistan