Syrians Hold Quds Day Rally, Vow to Support Palestine

Alwaght- Syrian people have joined other Muslims and freedom lovers worldwide by holding a massive rally on the occasion of the International Quds Day.

According to reports, Syrians held a massive march in Damascus on Friday starting from entrance of Souq al-Hamediya to Umayyad Mosque, marking the international day.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Friday that the occasion of the International Quds Day is marked this year amidst the continuous US-Zionist conspiracy particularly after the US President’s acknowledgment of al-Quds as Capital of the occupying entity and the declaration of annexing Golan to the entity.

The statement clarified that the decisions of the US administration will not change the fact that Quds and Golan have always been and will always be Arab lands, adding that the Arab rights do not fall with the passage of time and they will be restored.

“In International Quds Day, Syria renews its ultimate solidarity with the Palestinian people and the Syrian citizens in the occupied Golan, and it completely supports the liberation of the occupied Arab territories, the restoration of Golan and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state whose capital is al Quds,” the statement added.

The International Quds Day is a legacy of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, who designated the day in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, the International Quds Day has been marked worldwide on the last Friday of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.